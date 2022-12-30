Read full article on original website
thunder1320.com
Braves great Dale Murphy coming to Manchester in February for fundraiser
Dale Murphy, an Atlanta Braves legend and member of the Braves Hall of Fame, will be in Manchester for a fundraiser event on Saturday, February 25th. The fundraiser – “Dinner with Dale” – is for the Coffee County Central Red Raider baseball team and is being presented by FirstBank and Jeff Lowe.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols team leader makes strong statement after win against Clemson in the Orange Bowl
All eyes were on Tennessee Vols quarterback Joe Milton on Friday night in the Orange Bowl. The storyline all week centered on Milton and how he would perform as the starter against Clemson. Milton is expected to be Tennessee’s starter in 2023, but there have been plenty of questions about...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Football throws shade right back at South Carolina after beating Clemson
Before Friday night’s Orange Bowl matchup between the Tennessee Vols and the Clemson Tigers, a group of South Carolina fans got together and paid for a banner to be flown in Miami that said “Enjoy your bowl game — Gamecocks”. The banner was the result of...
atozsports.com
Watch: Josh Heupel had the funniest moment of any press conference this season
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel had the funniest moment of any press conference this season on Friday night after UT’s 31-14 win against the Clemson Tigers in the Orange Bowl. Midway through the post-game press conference, a reporter asked Heupel and QB Joe Milton about QB Hendon Hooker...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols QB Hendon Hooker says goodbye to UT in the most beautiful way possible
Tennessee Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker arrived in Knoxville almost two years ago with very little fanfare and almost no expectations. Hooker was an afterthought. A quarterback from Virginia Tech whom most Tennessee fans weren’t very familiar with before Jeremy Pruitt brought him to UT. Shortly after Hooker arrived at...
Grandfather of Iowa football player dead after hit by hotel van on West End Avenue
The Metro Nashville Police Department is investigating a Friday night crash in the West End area that led to the death of a pedestrian from Iowa.
wgnsradio.com
Monday Morning's 11:20AM Tornado Siren Is A DRILL!
(MURFREESBORO) If you live near Middle Tennessee State University's campus or the MTSU Tennessee Miller Colliseum, don't become frightened at 11:20AM Monday morning (1/2/2023) when the tornado siren whines up to full volume. Though the university will be closed to mark the New Year’s Day holiday, this will be a...
Arnold's Country Kitchen closing in Nashville
After a 40-year run, Arnold's Country Kitchen will close on Eighth Avenue in 2023.
WTVCFOX
New Tennessee law requires changes for how security guards do their jobs
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The new year brings a new law to Tennessee involving security workers at nightclubs, bars and other venues. It will require them to change they way they work. The law is known as "The Dallas Law." It's named after Dallas Barrett, who died in 2021 following...
wpln.org
Curious Nashville follow-up: No progress on adding more languages for Tennessee’s drivers tests, but pressure is growing
Behind English and Spanish, Arabic is the third most spoken language in Tennessee. But you won’t find it as an option on the driver’s license exam. That’s even though some less-spoken languages, like German and Japanese are available. Earlier this year, WPLN’s Curious Nashville looked into why...
WKRN
Water issues reported across Tennessee
Outside of Metro Nashville, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) is working with counties and cities that are still experiencing water issues. Outside of Metro Nashville, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) is working with counties and cities that are still experiencing water issues. 1 killed, 1 injured in crash...
Kingsport Times-News
State asking residents and small business owners to provide input on accuracy of federal broadband map
ELIZABETHTON — Some problems are so big and complex that it is good to go beyond the experts and obtain as much input as possible from the people most affected by the problem. That is why the decision makers in Nashville want to get local input in showing local internet availability. But the state wants that input as fast as it can get it. A deadline of Jan. 13 has been set for internet users to get their input to the state.
WKRN
Tennessee lawmaker wants answers from TVA
Amid dangerously low temperatures, TVA had power systems partake in rolling blackouts, which Rep. Tim Burchett (R) says could be "life and death" for some people. Amid dangerously low temperatures, TVA had power systems partake in rolling blackouts, which Rep. Tim Burchett (R) says could be "life and death" for some people.
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best Hot Dog Joints in Tennessee
I Dream of Weenie has served hot dogs and other tasty treats in the East Nashville area for many years. Their signature charcoal-grilled weenies are a mainstay on the menu, and they also serve several inventive toppings for the classic all-beef dog. This popular local eatery was recently featured on the cover of Scene magazine. You can find I Dream of Weenie at 113 South 11th Street, adjacent to Fanny's House of Music. They also offer takeout, as well as a vast menu. You can't go wrong with their famous charcoal-grilled weenies for a quick lunch or picnic.
Where all Buc-ee’s Travel Centers are in Tennessee
Tennesseans will soon have multiple chances to pick up brisket and beaver nuggets as Buc-ee's continues to expand across the Volunteer State.
Places with the most expensive homes in Williamson County, TN
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Williamson County, TN metro using data from Zillow.
WSMV
Arnold’s Country Kitchen to close after more than 40 years
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Another Nashville dining institution has plans to close after more than 40 years serving up good eats. Arnold’s Country Kitchen, 605 8th Ave., will close next week, according to a Facebook post. “We’ve decided the timing is right for us to now step away...
WKRN
TN man scammed out of $20,000
Preparations are underway for Nashville's New Year's Eve bash this weekend!. Outside of Metro Nashville, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) is working with counties and cities that are still experiencing water issues. Gov. Lee looks back on 2022 accomplishments. Gov. Bill Lee is highlighting some accomplishments Tennessee notched this...
Places with the most expensive homes in Rutherford County, TN
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Rutherford County, TN metro using data from Zillow.
