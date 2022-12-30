ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

The Spun

NFL World Not Happy With Week 18 Schedule Rumor

The National Football League has yet to announce which game will be flexed into the Sunday Night Football timeslot for Week 18. But according to a report, the final game of the AFC South's season, featuring the Jaguars and the Titans, will not be flexed. "Hearing #Jaguars on #SNF is...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
iheart.com

Tomlin On Pittsburgh Native Damar Hamlin: 'It's A Really Personal Thing'

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin shared a touching statement while addressing the hospitalization of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest during the first quarter of Buffalo's since-postponed game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday (January 2) night. Tomlin, who has coached the Steelers since 2007,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
iheart.com

Bengals president Mike Brown issues statement

“First and foremost, the Bengals continue to send thoughts and prayers to Damar Hamlin and his family. Our hearts are with everyone in this unprecedented time — what we can do is support one another. “Last night was supposed to be a great night for the NFL and a...
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Packers players pray for Bills' Damar Hamlin, 'puts life into perspective'

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and was administered CPR before being driven away in an ambulance during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, which was suspended after the injury. Hamlin collided with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins after a completion. He got...
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Sports

Wisconsin vs. Minnesota live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online

The #14 Wisconsin Badgers are 9-2 against the Minnesota Golden Gophers since March of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Tuesday. Wisconsin and Minnesota will face off in a Big Ten battle at 9 p.m. ET at Kohl Center. The Badgers won both of their matches against the Golden Gophers last season (66-60 and 68-67) and are aiming for the same result this time around.
MADISON, WI

