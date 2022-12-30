Read full article on original website
Za’Darius Smith snubbed former Packer teammates after Vikings loss
Sunday’s game was not one to remember for Minnesota Vikings linebacker Za’Darius Smith, who failed to get revenge against his former team. Smith spent three seasons with the Packers before being released for financial reasons after the 2022 season. He landed with a division rival, and made it...
New Injuries and Futility — Vikings Encounter Hellscape at GB
The Minnesota Vikings dropped to the No. 3 seed in the NFC after a befuddling loss at the Green Bay Packers on Sunday — and probably lost two offensive linemen along the way. The game quickly became one of those “classic” hellscapes for the Vikings, where absolutely nothing goes...
Detroit vs. Everybody: 94 Percent of NFL Experts Select Lions
Read more why the Lions are favored to defeat the Bears.
Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears Start Time Announced
The NFL has released the Week 18 schedule after start times were originally TBD.
Lions Game Flexed to Sunday Night Football
Lions-Packers Week 18 game has been flexed to primetime.
Vikings get smoked by Packers in game filled with miscues
Minnesota couldn't withstand numerous haymakers in the first half.
NFL World Not Happy With Week 18 Schedule Rumor
The National Football League has yet to announce which game will be flexed into the Sunday Night Football timeslot for Week 18. But according to a report, the final game of the AFC South's season, featuring the Jaguars and the Titans, will not be flexed. "Hearing #Jaguars on #SNF is...
Tomlin On Pittsburgh Native Damar Hamlin: 'It's A Really Personal Thing'
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin shared a touching statement while addressing the hospitalization of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest during the first quarter of Buffalo's since-postponed game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday (January 2) night. Tomlin, who has coached the Steelers since 2007,...
NFL power rankings: Chiefs, 49ers overtake Eagles, Bills as new 1-2; Packers, Steelers, Patriots cling to life for Week 18
Week 17 in the NFL brought a few more answers to what teams will be continuing to participate in the playoffs toward Super Bowl 57 after the 2022 regular season ends next Saturday and Sunday. The calendar has turned 2023 making it feel like the playoffs are already here. Five...
Bengals president Mike Brown issues statement
“First and foremost, the Bengals continue to send thoughts and prayers to Damar Hamlin and his family. Our hearts are with everyone in this unprecedented time — what we can do is support one another. “Last night was supposed to be a great night for the NFL and a...
Football fans gathered in the Twin Ports for border battle game viewing
HERMANTOWN, MN. (Northern News Now) - It was a border battle Sunday for Minnesota and Wisconsin. While the Minnesota Vikings took on the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, many fans in the Twin Ports banded together to support their teams at sports bars in the Northland. Vikings fan Barb...
Chicago Bears’ plans for Week 18 against the Minnesota Vikings might be changing
After the Chicago Bears‘ loss to the Detroit Lions this past week, head coach Matt Eberflus said QB Justin Fields would play in Week 18 if healthy. On Monday, Eberflus changed his tune a bit. According to ESPN’s Courtney Cronin, Eberflus said that conversations would take place this week...
It’s Aaron Rodgers vs. Jared Goff for a Playoff Berth
The Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings 41-17 in Green Bay on Sunday, so it comes down to this: Former Cal quarterback Aaron Rodgers of the Packers against former Cal quarterback Jared Goff of the Lions in Green Bay next Sunday in their final regular-season game with a playoff berth on the line.
Packers players pray for Bills' Damar Hamlin, 'puts life into perspective'
GREEN BAY, Wis. - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and was administered CPR before being driven away in an ambulance during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, which was suspended after the injury. Hamlin collided with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins after a completion. He got...
Wisconsin vs. Minnesota live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
The #14 Wisconsin Badgers are 9-2 against the Minnesota Golden Gophers since March of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Tuesday. Wisconsin and Minnesota will face off in a Big Ten battle at 9 p.m. ET at Kohl Center. The Badgers won both of their matches against the Golden Gophers last season (66-60 and 68-67) and are aiming for the same result this time around.
Crossbar Crosby’s Still Got Some Leg
Mason Crosby’s unlikely 56-yard field goal was the longest by a Packers player in Lambeau Field history.
