Two “Breakthrough” Obesity Medications Lead to One FDA-Approval and a Second Pending
Both drugs, representing separate weight loss treatments, are considered medical milestones. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from disorders of any type related to obesity to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to medical and media outlets, includingMedscape.com and TheAtlantic.com.
Gizmodo
A Common Diabetes Drug May Reduce Long Covid Risk, Trial Data Finds
Preliminary data from a randomized clinical trial may point to a potential way to prevent long covid. The trial found that covid-19 patients who took metformin, a commonly prescribed diabetes drug, were noticeably less likely to be diagnosed with long covid up to 10 months later than people in the control group. More research will be needed to confirm the implications of this study, however.
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged Sinuses
Upon her doctor's recommendation, a 69-year-old Seattle woman started using a neti pot to rinse out her sinuses. Unbeknownst to her, a deadly brain-eating amoeba had found its way into her body through the nonsterile tap water she used to clear out her sinuses.
scitechdaily.com
Why Does Shingles Lead to Stroke? Scientists Might Have an Answer
Researchers discover a potential explanation for why those who have had shingles are more likely to suffer a stroke. According to recent research from the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, scientists looking into why people who have had shingles are at a higher risk of stroke now believe the answer lies within lipid vesicles called exosomes that transport proteins and genetic information between cells.
A new drug appears to slow Alzheimer’s
An experimental drug appears to slow cognitive decline in people with early onset Alzheimer’s.
MedicalXpress
Time spent in nature appears to slow Parkinson's, Alzheimer's
Living in an area with easy access to parks and rivers appears to slow the progression of devastating neurological diseases, such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's. That's the conclusion of a new study based on more than a decade and a half tracking disease risk among nearly 62 million Americans 65 years old and up.
Healthline
Injectable Treatments and Preventive Therapies for Migraine
Injectable medications can both stop and prevent migraine episodes. Migraine is a neurological condition that causes severe throbbing pain, usually on one side of your head. Migraine episodes are pretty common. According to a. , they affect around one out of six Americans, most commonly women. Migraine is more than...
Parkinson's disease afflicts thousands more Americans than previous estimates: new study
A new Parkinson's Foundation-back study has found that some 90,000 people are diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in the U.S. each year, roughly a 50% increase from earlier estimated incidence rates.
MedicalXpress
Antiepileptic drugs tied to incident Parkinson disease
Antiepileptic drugs are associated with incident Parkinson disease, according to a study published online Dec. 27 in JAMA Neurology. Daniel Belete, M.B.Ch.B., from Queen Mary University of London, and colleagues have investigated the association between antiepileptic drugs and incident Parkinson disease using data from 1,433 individuals with a Parkinson disease diagnosis and 8,598 matched controls. Routinely collected prescription data derived from primary care were used to define exposure to antiepileptic drugs (carbamazepine, lamotrigine, levetiracetam, and sodium valproate).
Psychiatric Times
Cariprazine FDA-Approved as Adjunctive Therapy to Antidepressants
Cariprazine is now FDA-approved as an adjunctive therapy to antidepressants. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved AbbVie’s cariprazine (Vraylar) as an adjunctive therapy to antidepressants for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in adults.1. “Many living with [MDD] find that their ongoing antidepressant therapy does...
Journal Inquirer
How to stay proactive about your health with multi-cancer early detection screening
(BPT) - There are many ways to be proactive about staying healthy—from having a balanced diet and getting enough sleep to exercising. Having recommended cancer screenings like mammograms and colonoscopies is another way to take control of your health. These single-cancer screenings can find specific cancers at earlier stages, before someone experiences symptoms.
WQAD
A stem cell transplant treatment can stop MS in its tracks
LOS ANGELES — Multiple sclerosis impacts almost a million Americans. It’s one of the leading causes of disability among young people in the United States. There are several medications to control the symptoms, but nothing to stop it from progressing; until now. Multiple sclerosis is slowly stealing Kathy...
U.S. FDA approves Mirati's lung cancer drug
Dec 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Mirati Therapeutics Inc's (MRTX.O) lung cancer drug adagrasib, the company said on Monday, sending its shares up more than 8% in extended trading.
Stem cell transplant may slow progression of multiple sclerosis
A new study is adding to evidence that people with multiple sclerosis can benefit from a type of stem cell transplant -- including some patients who are in a more advanced phase of the disease.
EverydayHealth.com
FDA Approves Briumvi to Treat Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis
On December 28, 2022, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Briumvi (ublituximab), a disease-modifying therapy (DMT) to treat relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS) in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting MS, and active secondary-progressive MS. An estimated one million people in the United States live with MS,...
A new treatment could slow the spread of diabetes
(WTAJ)– About two million Americans have type 1 diabetes, once called insulin-dependent or juvenile diabetes, and the number of cases is rising. The FDA recently approved a drug to delay the onset of symptoms for people at high-risk. From an early age, Anna Fergusson saw how type one diabetes affected her older sister, Kate. “I […]
MedicineNet.com
Stem Cell Therapy May Slow MS Better Than Meds: Study
A new study is adding to evidence that people with multiple sclerosis can benefit from a type of stem cell transplant -- including some patients who are in a more advanced phase of the disease. The research is the latest look at a potential alternative treatment for some patients with...
science.org
Assessment of systemic AAV-microdystrophin gene therapy in the GRMD model of Duchenne muscular dystrophy
Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) is a progressive muscle wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin, a membrane-stabilizing protein encoded by the DMD gene. Although mouse models of DMD provide insight into the potential of a corrective therapy, data from genetically homologous large animals, such as the dystrophin-deficient golden retriever muscular dystrophy (GRMD) model, may more readily translate to humans. To evaluate the clinical translatability of an adeno-associated virus serotype 9 vector (AAV9)–microdystrophin (μDys5) construct, we performed a blinded, placebo-controlled study in which 12 GRMD dogs were divided among four dose groups [control, 1 × 1013 vector genomes per kilogram (vg/kg), 1 × 1014 vg/kg, and 2 × 1014 vg/kg; n = 3 each], treated intravenously at 3 months of age with a canine codon-optimized microdystrophin construct, rAAV9-CK8e-c-μDys5, and followed for 90 days after dosing. All dogs received prednisone (1 milligram/kilogram) for a total of 5 weeks from day −7 through day 28. We observed dose-dependent increases in tissue vector genome copy numbers; μDys5 protein in multiple appendicular muscles, the diaphragm, and heart; limb and respiratory muscle functional improvement; and reduction of histopathologic lesions. As expected, given that a truncated dystrophin protein was generated, phenotypic test results and histopathologic lesions did not fully normalize. All administrations were well tolerated, and adverse events were not seen. These data suggest that systemically administered AAV-microdystrophin may be dosed safely and could provide therapeutic benefit for patients with DMD.
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
Nuplazid Can Lower Risk of Death for Parkinson’s Psychosis Patients
Mortality rates appear to be lower among people with Parkinson’s disease psychosis (PDP) being treated with Nuplazid (pimavanserin) relative to those using other antipsychotic medications, according to a real-world study in the U.S. The study, “Mortality in Patients with Parkinson’s Disease-Related Psychosis Treated with Pimavanserin Compared with Other Atypical...
Medable Partners with Every Cure to Accelerate Discovery of Treatments for Rare Diseases
PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2023-- Medable Inc., the industry-leading technology platform for patient-centered clinical trials, today announced a partnership with non-profit Every Cure, which officially launched in September in partnership with the Clinton Global Initiative to scale up an innovative “drug repurposing” research approach to identify treatments for rare diseases. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005305/en/ Medable partners with Every Cure to accelerate discovery of treatments for rare diseases. (Graphic: Business Wire)
