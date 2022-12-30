Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Bank of Korea Working Hard to Ensure Economy's Soft Landing -Governor
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's central bank governor said on Tuesday the bank will do its best to ensure a soft landing for the economy amid significant internal and external uncertainty. "The Bank of Korea, together with the government, will do its best in making sophisticated policy responses to achieve...
US News and World Report
South Korea, U.S. in Talks Over U.S. Nuclear Planning, Tabletop Exercise
SEOUL/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -South Korea and the United States are discussing joint planning and implementation of U.S. nuclear operations to counter North Korea and hope to conduct a tabletop exercise soon, officials from both sides said on Tuesday. The plan came amid South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol's push to strengthen American...
US News and World Report
General Motors to Add 5,000 Jobs in Northern Mexico, Economy Ministry Says
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - General Motors will add 5,000 jobs to its plant in the northern Mexican town of Ramos Arizpe, Mexico's economy ministry said on Tuesday, following a meeting with the carmaker. GM also discussed plans to produce only electric vehicles at the plant by 2024, the ministry said...
US News and World Report
Amazon Secures $8 Billion Term Loan
(Reuters) -Amazon.com Inc said on Tuesday it had reached an agreement with certain lenders to provide the e-commerce giant an $8 billion unsecured loan. The term loan will mature in 364 days, with an option to extend for another 364 days and the proceeds would be used for general corporate purposes.
US News and World Report
Canada Factory Sector Posts Longest Slowdown in 7 Years
TORONTO (Reuters) - Canadian manufacturing activity contracted at a slightly faster rate in December as an uncertain economic outlook and high inflation undercut demand, while the recent trend of easing cost pressures reversed, data showed on Tuesday. The S&P Global Canada Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to a seasonally...
US News and World Report
Goldman Sachs' Consumer Banking Unit Head Steps Down - Memo
(Reuters) - The head of Goldman Sachs Group Inc's direct-to-consumer unit, Swati Bhatia, is stepping down from the role, according to an internal note seen by Reuters. Bhatia, a former PayPal executive, will retire from the partnership and become an advisory director, the note said. The move comes as Goldman...
US News and World Report
U.S. and South Korea Coordinating Potential Responses to North Korea Provocation -White House
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. and South Korea are planning for a coordinated response to a range of scenarios, including nuclear use by North Korea, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday. (Reporting By Trevor Hunnicutt and Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Chris Reese)
US News and World Report
China Fires Back at ‘Unacceptable’ COVID-19 Testing Rules for Travelers, Threatens Countermeasures
Chinese officials are taking issue with the travel requirements adopted by several countries in the wake of China’s massive COVID-19 wave and threatening an unspecified response. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. “We believe that the entry restrictions adopted by some countries targeting China lack scientific basis,...
US News and World Report
Tesla Shares Tumble After Company Misses Delivery Target
DETROIT (AP) — Shares of Tesla tumbled more than 12% Tuesday on the first full day of trading since the company announced 2022 delivery numbers that fell short of targets. The electric vehicle and solar panel maker's stock closed at $108.10, and it's down just under 70% since the start of last year. The stock hit its lowest point since August of 2020, and Tesla's market value, according to FactSet, slid to $341 billion, down from over $1 trillion as recently as April.
US News and World Report
Analysis-Panama and First Quantum Harden Battle Lines Over Key Copper Mine
PANAMA CITY (Reuters) - Panama and First Quantum Minerals are hardening battle lines in a dispute over how much tax the Canadian miner should pay on its concession for the Central American country's only major copper mine in operation, a key asset for both parties. First Quantum's Chief Executive Tristan...
US News and World Report
Leading WHO Advisers Call for 'Realistic' COVID Data From China at Key Meeting
LONDON (Reuters) - Leading scientists advising the World Health Organization said they wanted a "more realistic picture" about the COVID-19 situation from China's top experts at a key meeting on Tuesday as worries grow about the rapid spread of the virus. The WHO has invited Chinese scientists to a virtual...
US News and World Report
Canadian Startup Aims to Change How We Charge EVs
The way that we charge electric cars today isn’t always the most efficient way possible. That’s especially true if you have a home charging station, plus solar panels or energy storage devices. It’s because every time you convert AC (alternating current) electricity to DC (direct current), and vice versa, you can lose around 10% of the energy.
US News and World Report
Brazil Markets Tumble on Lula's First Full Day in Office
BRASILIA (Reuters) -Brazilian markets delivered a withering verdict on leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's first full day in office on Monday, after he pledged to prioritize social issues and ordered a budget-busting extension to a fuel tax exemption. Lula's decision to extend the fuel tax exemption, which will...
US News and World Report
China Accuses U.S. of Distorting Facts After Aircraft Clash
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - A U.S. military plane involved in a confrontation with Chinese aircraft in disputed southern waters last week had violated international law and put the safety of Chinese pilots at risk, a defence ministry spokesman said. The U.S. military said on Thursday that a Chinese Navy J-11 fighter...
US News and World Report
Migrants Arrive in Record Numbers in Panama in 2022, Data Shows
PANAMA CITY (Reuters) - Migrants arrived at record numbers in Panama in 2022, the Central American nation said Sunday, with most of them leaving Venezuela and crossing the dangerous Darien Gap region in an attempt to reach the United States. With 248,283 migrants from different countries recorded by Panamanian authorities,...
US News and World Report
Taiwan President Offers China Help to Deal With COVID Surge
TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on Sunday offered to provide China with "necessary assistance" to help it deal with a surge in COVID-19 cases, but said Chinese military activities near the island were not beneficial to peace and stability. In an abrupt change of policy, China last month began...
Comments / 0