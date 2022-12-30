Read full article on original website
Trump Issues 'Dangerous' Warning After Tax Returns Released
"The radical, left Democrats have weaponized everything, but remember, that is a dangerous two-way street!" former President Donald Trump cautioned.
US News and World Report
Brazil Lifts Ban That Stopped Venezuela's Maduro Entering Country - Official Gazette
BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's outgoing government of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has lifted a ban on Venezuelan senior officials entering the country, according to a decision published on Friday in the Official Gazette. The ban prevented Venezuelan leftist President Nicolas Maduro from accepting an invitation to attend the inauguration on...
Speculation Swirls as Putin Accused of Using Same Woman in Multiple Photos
Many believe the same blonde woman appeared in multiple photos behind the Russian leader, showing up as a soldier, a sailor and a religious worshipper.
Russia Loses 16 Armored Vehicles, Hundreds of Troops in a Day: Ukraine
Ukraine's Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said in a video message that Moscow would soon announce a new wave of mobilization.
Biden signs $1.7 trillion government spending bill into law
(CNN) -- President Joe Biden on Thursday signed a $1.7 trillion federal spending bill that includes a number of administration priorities and officially avoids a government shutdown, ending what he called a "year of historic progress.""It'll invest in medical research, safety, veteran health care, disaster recovery, (Violence Against Women Act) funding -- and gets crucial assistance to Ukraine," Biden wrote in a tweet.He added: "Looking forward to more in 2023."Biden signed the bill while vacationing on St. Croix in the US Virgin Islands. The bill was flown to him for signing, the White House said."The White House received the bill from Congress late afternoon...
US News and World Report
Russia Says It Is Extremely Concerned by Ukrainian Missile Downed Over Belarus
MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Friday it was extremely concerned about a Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile that was shot down after flying into the air space of its close ally Belarus on Thursday. Belarus' defence ministry said on Thursday its air defence forces had shot down a Ukrainian S-300...
Vox
3 different paths the economy could take in 2023
Madeleine Ngo covers economic policy for Vox. She previously worked at the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, and the Philadelphia Inquirer. In 2022, many Americans felt pessimistic about the economy: Inflation spiked higher, fears of a recession spread, and interest rates rose. Heading into the new year,...
US News and World Report
Xi Tells Putin That Road to Peace Talks on Ukraine Will Not Be Smooth
BEIJING (Reuters) - China's President Xi Jinping told Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Friday that the road to peace talks on Ukraine would not be smooth and that China would continue to uphold its "objective and fair stance" on the issue. Xi said Beijing and Moscow should closely coordinate and...
US News and World Report
India's Supreme Court Upholds Legality of 2016 Demonetisation
NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India's Supreme Court on Monday upheld the legality of the government decision in 2016 to demonetise 86% of the country's cash in circulation, saying the decision was taken in consultation with the central bank and followed due process. A five-judge bench of the country's top court passed...
US News and World Report
India's Top Court Upholds Legality of 2016 Currency Ban
NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s top court said Monday that the government’s surprise decision in 2016 to demonetize high-value bills was legal and taken after consultation with India's central bank. The five-judge constitution bench was hearing petitions challenging the currency ban that rendered 86% of India’s currency...
BBC
What could 2023 hold for Scottish politics?
2022 could scarcely have been a more dramatic or eventful year in politics - featuring three prime ministers, a Supreme Court showdown over independence and industrial unrest amid a cost of living crisis. But with no elections or indeed referendums marked on the calendar for 2023, are we in for...
France's Macron says 2023 will be the year of pension reform
PARIS, Dec 31 (Reuters) - The coming year will be one of much-delayed pension reform, President Emmanuel Macron told the French in a New Year's Eve speech on Saturday. Reforming France's costly and complicated pension system was a key plank of Macron's election platform when he came to power in 2017.
US News and World Report
Sweden, Once Welcoming to Immigrants, Changes Course
As the end of a hectic year approaches – one that saw Russia invade Ukraine in February and spark a war showing few signs of ending – a migration crisis is brewing across Europe. Countries in the European Union received nearly 100,000 asylum applications in October, which was...
US News and World Report
Russia Risks Causing New-Year IT Worker Flight With Remote Working Law
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's buffetted IT sector risks losing more workers in the new year because of planned legislation on remote working, as authorities try to lure back some of the tens of thousands who have gone abroad without prompting them to cut ties completely. Having relatively portable jobs, IT...
Germany's finance minister sees 2023 inflation at 7%
BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s finance minister expects inflation in Europe’s biggest economy to drop to 7% this year and to continue falling in 2024 and beyond, but believes high energy prices will become the new normal.
US News and World Report
Pakistan Says It Has Provided List of Nuclear Facilities to India Under Annual Practice
ISLAMABAD (Reuters) -Pakistan said it had handed a list of its nuclear installations and facilities to the Indian mission in Islamabad on Sunday under a decades-old agreement between the two nuclear-armed rivals. The neighbours have fought three wars and have had a number of military skirmishes in recent years. Last...
US News and World Report
Netanyahu Says Israel Not Bound by 'Despicable' U.N. Vote
JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday said a United Nations General Assembly vote asking the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to provide an opinion on Israel's occupation of the Palestinian territories was "despicable." "The Jewish people are not occupiers on their own land nor occupiers in...
US News and World Report
Ukraine Shells Donetsk's Makiivka, Hitting Military Quarters -Officials
(Reuters) - Ukraine's forces shelled on New Year's Eve the city of Makiivka and other places of the Moscow-controlled parts of the Donetsk region, Russia's officials said, with reports saying that a military quarters were hit, killing many. The Moscow-installed administration of the Donetsk region in Ukraine said on Sunday...
US News and World Report
Brazil Acting President Hits Out at 'Silent' Bolsonaro in New Year Speech
SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil's acting president, Hamilton Mourao, on Saturday criticized outgoing far-right leader Jair Bolsonaro for allowing anti-democratic sentiment to thrive in the wake of this year's election, in a veiled dig in a New Year speech. While defending some aspects of Bolsonaro's four years in power, such...
US News and World Report
Syria Says Israel Strike Puts Damascus Airport Briefly Out of Service
AMMAN (Reuters) -The Syrian army said on Monday an Israeli missile strike had briefly put the Damascus International Airport out of service, the latest in a string of strikes targeting Iran-linked assets. A volley of air-launched missiles had hit the airport at 2 a.m., the army said in a statement....
