Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Heart Failure Patient Misses Life-Saving Transplant on Heels of Flight Cancelled Mid-AirSharee B.Seattle, WA
After Seattle Cuts the Police Budget by 17%, Crime Rates Surge to All-Time HighsEden ReportsSeattle, WA
Tacoma remains under flood watch as poor weather conditions continueEdy ZooTacoma, WA
Washington witness says disc-shaped object tried to camouflage itselfRoger MarshPuyallup, WA
Chiefs Defeat Seahawks In Christmas Eve ShowdownChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Related
Raiders Josh McDaniels gets brutally honest on replacing Derek Carr with Jarrett Stidham
Head coach Josh McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders have made the shocking decision to bench quarterback Derek Carr for Jarrett Stidham. After making the QB change, McDaniels got real about how the Raiders expect the Stidham experiment to go. Carr was benched following the Raiders 13-10 loss to the...
Pete Carroll's Intervention: Why Does Seahawks Coach Chew So Much Gum?
Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll is being faced with the tough questions ahead of Sunday's meeting with the New York Jets.
Buffalo Bills: 3 bold predictions for Week 17 vs. Bengals
The Buffalo Bills Week 17 game with the Cincinnati Bengals should be one of the games of the 2022 season and is a perfect way to wrap up Monday Night Football for the 2022 regular season. Ahead of Bills-Bengals on MNF, let’s make some bold Bills predictions. Buffalo’s path...
Clemson football alum Trevor Lawrence’s priceless reaction to South Carolina fans still booing him 2 years later
Trevor Lawrence hasn’t played against South Carolina for a couple of years now, but his impact can still be felt when they play his former football team Clemson. The current QB for the Jacksonville Jaguars tore up the Gamecocks during his time there for the Tigers. It’s hardly a surprise, then, when South Carolina fans […] The post Clemson football alum Trevor Lawrence’s priceless reaction to South Carolina fans still booing him 2 years later appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Giants co-owner John Mara’s road to redemption started with an angry grandma | Politi
The Giants invited Maryann Villa to their East Rutherford headquarters one day last spring and, for several hours, recruited her with the kind of full-court sales pitch usually reserved for the NFL’s most coveted free agents. They introduced the 85-year-old grandmother to new general manager Joe Schoen, who outlined...
1 perfect trade Giants must make this MLB offseason
The San Francisco Giants were the best team in the MLB regular two seasons ago but faltered in the postseason. That inspiring 2021 run was an outlier for the Giants as they failed to build on that successful campaign with the right offseason moves. The Gian front office did not decide to splurge on any big name over the past couple of years as acquiring Kris Bryant before the trade deadline two years ago was the superstar that they added for half a season.
Why Broncos’ first practice with new coach frustrated some players
The Denver Broncos have already cut bait with Nathaniel Hackett after his disastrous first year as the head coach. Hackett wasn’t the only problem for the team, but he was a major reason for their struggles. Now, they have handed the reins to Jerry Rosburg, who is running things differently for the team. For starters, he organized another fully padded practice sessions after the team shied away from them last season. All good, right? Well, apparently, that might’ve rubbed some players the wrong way, per Mike Florio’s report.
Kenny Pickett’s late TD for Steelers vs. Ravens sends Stephen A Smith into hysteria
After Kenny Pickett himself and his family (maybe?), Stephen A Smith is probably the most hyped over the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback’s clutch touchdown to beat the Baltimore Ravens in Week 17. With the Steelers trailing the Ravens 13-9 with a minute remaining in the fourth quarter, Pickett got over...
Baltimore Ravens: 4 bold predictions for Week 17 vs. Steelers
The Baltimore Ravens are going to the playoffs. It’s quite the achievement for a team that has not had the services of star quarterback Lamar Jackson since December 5. The Ravens have actually done quite well with Tyler Huntley at QB. They won three of their last four games, including their latest victory over the […] The post Baltimore Ravens: 4 bold predictions for Week 17 vs. Steelers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Geno Smith gets real on ‘revenge’ game ahead of Seahawks vs. Jets
Geno Smith is having an excellent individual season as the Seattle Seahawks’ starting QB. The former New York Jets first-round pick has emerged this season as one of the better signal-callers in the league. With a Seahawks playoff berth in his sights, Geno Smith is disregarding any talk about a “revenge game” against the Jets, per John Boyle.
49ers’ Brandon Aiyuk reveals why NFL better watch out as Brock Purdy is that dude
The San Francisco 49ers have continued to chug along with former Mr. Irrelevant Brock Purdy as their quarterback. And according to teammate Brandon Aiyuk, the Iowa State product is as legit as they come. Purdy led the 49ers to an overtime victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. It...
Yardbarker
Seahawks' Pete Carroll: 'Luckiest Thing to Ever Happen' to Jets Coach Robert Saleh
The Seattle Seahawks and New York Jets will have to channel any unrelated or outside emotion toward physicality on the football field when the two teams meet for a must-win game at Lumen Field on Sunday. But for Jets coach Robert Saleh, it's difficult to ignore his connections to the...
Jerry Jones fires back at Terrell Owens report linking him to Cowboys
Add Terrell Owens to the extensive list of free agent wide receivers the Dallas Cowboys have been linked to throughout the season. The former superstar wideout was said to be in talks with the Cowboys to receive a tryout to make the team, a report that was quickly shot down by team owner Jerry Jones. […] The post Jerry Jones fires back at Terrell Owens report linking him to Cowboys appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Geno Smith earns a cool $1 million as Seahawks eliminate Jets from playoff contention
Quarterback Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks defeated the New York Jets 23-6 in Week 17. The loss eliminated the Jets from playoff contention. The Seahawks win not only kept Seattle’s playoff hopes alive, but earned Smith a cool $1 million. In the win, Smith completed 18-of-29 passes for 183 yards and two touchdowns. He […] The post Geno Smith earns a cool $1 million as Seahawks eliminate Jets from playoff contention appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Rodgers’ emotional admission after Vikings win will have Packers fans shedding a tear
The Green Bay Packers are a win away from salvaging their season and keeping their Super Bowl dreams alive. Nobody is more emotionally invested in this massive turnaround than Aaron Rodgers. The Packers quarterback was asked about the resiliency displayed by his team following their crucial Week 17 win over the Minnesota Vikings and how […] The post Aaron Rodgers’ emotional admission after Vikings win will have Packers fans shedding a tear appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Justin Jefferson reveals impact of Lambeau Field grass in Vikings loss to Packers
Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson is definitely frustrated about his performance in Week 17 against the Green Bay Packers, but he’s not using the Lambeau Field grass as an excuse for his struggles. Jefferson made just one catch for 15 yards on Sunday, unable to really get anything going offensively throughout the game. It didn’t […] The post Justin Jefferson reveals impact of Lambeau Field grass in Vikings loss to Packers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jordyn Brooks heading to MRI on knee after leaving Seahawks’ win on back of a cart
The defense’s signal caller got hurt making a tackle in the second quarter of a must-win game against the New York Jets.
Josh Sweat carted off field in brutal injury blow
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat was carted off the field and taken to the hospital by ambulance after taking a hit early in his team’s Sunday game against thew New Orleans Saints. Sweat was injured while attempting a tackle on third-and-one midway through the first quarter. Video of...
Packers’ updated playoff scenario after Commanders lose, Lions win
At 7-8 heading into Week 17, the Green Bay Packers are on the cusp of securing a postseason berth. After the Washington Commanders lost and the Detroit Lions won in Week 17, the Packers’ playoff scenario has become much clearer. The Commanders dropped to 7-8-1 while the Lions moved to 8-8. Detroit currently holds the […] The post Packers’ updated playoff scenario after Commanders lose, Lions win appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Raiders WR Davante Adams joins Jerry Rice in exclusive company with epic game vs. 49ers
Davante Adams was a standout performer in the Las Vegas Raiders’ Week 17 home loss to the San Francisco 49ers. With the Raiders’ call to bench Derek Carr, Adams spent plenty of time in practice this past week working to build chemistry with Jarrett Stidham. Their work paid off against the current NFC West leaders, as the veteran wide receiver orchestrated one of the best performances of his season.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
213K+
Followers
128K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0