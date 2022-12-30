Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Bank of Korea Working Hard to Ensure Economy's Soft Landing -Governor
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's central bank governor said on Tuesday the bank will do its best to ensure a soft landing for the economy amid significant internal and external uncertainty. "The Bank of Korea, together with the government, will do its best in making sophisticated policy responses to achieve...
US News and World Report
EU, Beijing Heading for Collision Over China's COVID Crisis
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union and China on Tuesday moved closer to a political standoff over the COVID-19 crisis, with Beijing vehemently rejecting travel restrictions some EU nations have started to impose that could be expanded in coming days. An EU offer of help, including vaccine donations, was...
CNBC
This 28-year-old ex-stock trader became a self-made millionaire this year—her best money lessons for 2023
It's hard for Lauren Simmons to answer the question: "What do you do for a living?" Between clinching speaking engagements, brand partnerships, TV appearances, a book deal and executive producing a movie about her life on Wall Street, Simmons's expertise spans far and wide. And thanks to that business prowess,...
US News and World Report
Zelenskiy: Russia Plans Protracted Drone Campaign to 'Exhaust' Ukraine
(Reuters) - Russia is planning a protracted campaign of attacks with Iranian drones to "exhaust" Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday. "We have information that Russia is planning a protracted attack using Shahed drones," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address. "It is probably banking on exhaustion. Exhausting our people, our anti-aircraft defences, our energy."
US News and World Report
Italy Again Delays Decision on EU Graft Suspect, Awaits Belgian Info
BRESCIA, Italy (Reuters) - An Italian court on Tuesday postponed for a second time a hearing on whether to hand over to Belgium a woman suspected of involvement in a Qatar graft scandal that has rocked the European Parliament. An appeals court in the northern city of Brescia originally delayed...
The safest place in the world to live is across the ocean: This country ranks most peaceful
The safest place in the world is Iceland, according to the Global Peace Index. With low crime, military presence and high safety, Iceland ranks best.
US News and World Report
Goldman Sachs' Consumer Banking Unit Head Steps Down - Memo
(Reuters) - The head of Goldman Sachs Group Inc's direct-to-consumer unit, Swati Bhatia, is stepping down from the role, according to an internal note seen by Reuters. Bhatia, a former PayPal executive, will retire from the partnership and become an advisory director, the note said. The move comes as Goldman...
US News and World Report
German Minister Reignites Coalition Row With Call to Review Nuclear Exit
BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's transport minister called for an expert committee to examine whether the lifespan of the country's nuclear plants should be extended, reopening a row within Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition. Germany's rush to free itself from imported Russian fuels after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine spurred calls for the...
US News and World Report
Amazon Secures $8 Billion Term Loan
(Reuters) -Amazon.com Inc said on Tuesday it had reached an agreement with certain lenders to provide the e-commerce giant an $8 billion unsecured loan. The term loan will mature in 364 days, with an option to extend for another 364 days and the proceeds would be used for general corporate purposes.
US News and World Report
Ex-Russia Politician Khasbulatov, Key Figure in 1993 Crisis, Dead at 80 -Agencies
OTTAWA (Reuters) - Former Russian parliamentary Chairman Ruslan Khasbulatov, a key figure in a 1993 power struggle that ended when tanks shelled the legislature, has died at the age of 80, Russian news agencies said on Tuesday. Khasbulatov, an academic from the southern republic of Chechnya, was elected chairman of...
US News and World Report
Britain to Proscribe Iran's Revolutionary Guard as Terror Group - Telegraph
(Reuters) - Britain will officially declare Iran's Revolutionary Guard, which has arrested seven people with links to the United Kingdom over anti-government protests, as a terrorist group, the Telegraph reported on Monday, citing sources. The move, which will be announced within weeks, is supported by Britain's security minister, Tom Tugendhat,...
US News and World Report
General Motors to Add 5,000 Jobs in Northern Mexico, Economy Ministry Says
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - General Motors will add 5,000 jobs to its plant in the northern Mexican town of Ramos Arizpe, Mexico's economy ministry said on Tuesday, following a meeting with the carmaker. GM also discussed plans to produce only electric vehicles at the plant by 2024, the ministry said...
US News and World Report
Rivian Stock Less Bruised Than Tesla as Both Miss EV Targets
(Reuters) - Electric vehicle maker Rivian Automotive barely missed its full-year production target of 25,000 vehicles in 2022, the company said in a filing late on Tuesday. Before the Securities and Exchange Commission released the filing, Rivian's shares closed down nearly 6% to $17.34, but saw little movement in after-hours trade.
US News and World Report
UAE, China Ask UN Security Council to Meet Over Al Aqsa Mosque - Diplomats
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates and China have asked the U.N. Security Council to meet publicly, likely on Thursday, over recent developments at Al Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem, diplomats said on Tuesday. Israel's new far-right national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir briefly visited Al Aqsa mosque compound...
US News and World Report
China Fires Back at ‘Unacceptable’ COVID-19 Testing Rules for Travelers, Threatens Countermeasures
Chinese officials are taking issue with the travel requirements adopted by several countries in the wake of China’s massive COVID-19 wave and threatening an unspecified response. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. “We believe that the entry restrictions adopted by some countries targeting China lack scientific basis,...
US News and World Report
PM Rishi Sunak Sets Out Priorities for Britain, Responds to Critics
LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will set out his priorities for 2023 on Wednesday, using his first speech of the year to try to reassure his restive Conservative Party that he has what it takes to lead them into the next national election. After one failed attempt...
US News and World Report
Leading WHO Advisers Call for 'Realistic' COVID Data From China at Key Meeting
LONDON (Reuters) - Leading scientists advising the World Health Organization said they wanted a "more realistic picture" about the COVID-19 situation from China's top experts at a key meeting on Tuesday as worries grow about the rapid spread of the virus. The WHO has invited Chinese scientists to a virtual...
US News and World Report
UK's Sunak Promises Long-Term Support to Ukraine After Drone Attacks
LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has told Volodymyr Zelenskiy that the Ukrainian president can count on Britain for support over the long run following recent drone attacks, Sunak's office said on Tuesday. "The leaders discussed the abhorrent drone attacks on Ukraine in recent days," the spokesperson said...
US News and World Report
Argentina President Seeks to Impeach Supreme Court Chief After Clash
BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentine President Alberto Fernandez on Tuesday said he would seek to impeach the head of the Supreme Court, after the two powers recently clashed over a court decision to award more state funds to the city of Buenos Aires. Fernandez said in a statement that he...
US News and World Report
Darkest Days Likely Over for Euro Zone Factories, Dec PMIs Show
LONDON (Reuters) - The downturn in euro zone manufacturing activity has likely passed its trough as supply chains begin to recover and inflationary pressures ease, a survey showed on Monday, leading to a rebound in optimism among factory managers. S&P Global's final manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) bounced to 47.8...
