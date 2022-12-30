Read full article on original website
Related
spectrumnews1.com
SoCal gets break from rain for New Year’s Day, but more storms coming
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The Southland was drying out from a wet New Year’s Eve Sunday and looking forward to two days of dry, crisp weather before more rain hits the area later this week. The forecast for Monday’s Rose Parade and Rose Bowl football game in Pasadena...
NBC Los Angeles
Heavy Rain for New Year's Eve as Storm System Hits Southern California
A wet New Year's Eve is in store for Southern California Saturday, bringing a high wind warning and flash flood watch for some areas. "A storm system will move in Saturday and Saturday night with periods of moderate to heavy rain and gusty southerly winds,'' according to the National Weather Service. "New Year's Day will be dry and cool with gusty west to northwest winds.''
KTLA.com
New Year’s Eve storm drenches Southern California; more rain in the forecast
Southern California is starting the New Year by drying out from a storm that delivered heavy rainfall to the region, causing localized street flooding and leading to several rescues. In the Los Angeles area, the storm dumped more than 2 inches of rain in the San Fernando Valley, San Gabriel...
Another storm on the way as heavy rainfall is expected on New Year’s Eve
Widespread showers covered the southland as heavy rainfall is expected to dampen New Year’s Eve celebrations this weekend. Significant rainfall is expected on Saturday and Sunday with gusty winds from 30 to 50 miles per hour. Through Sunday, this storm is expected to bring 1 to 2 inches of rain to the California coast and […]
NBC Los Angeles
Sunny Skies Return for Start of 2023. When Will SoCal See More Rain?
F your resolutions for 2023 include doing more things outside, New Year's Day offers an opportunity to get started right away. After a day of rain that intensified into the evening hours, Southern Californians are waking up to clear skies and cool temperatures. The brunt of the storm moved out of Los Angeles County overnight, allowing evacuation warnings to be lifted for wildfire burn areas.
Evacuation warning issued for parts of Antelope Valley due to risk of mudflows ahead of rain
An evacuation warning was issued for parts of the Antelope Valley due to possible mud and debris flows.
kvta.com
Saturday Storm Leaving Ventura County Wet, But Wait For Next Wednesday-Friday
(NWS Radar 9:37 AM Saturday) Updated--New Year's Eve in Ventura County has started out wet with rain expected to continue until we welcome in 2023. As of 7 AM Saturday rainfall totals for Ventura County (see bottom of story) have not been impressive at all with most areas of the county recording between a tenth and a quarter inch of rain, no where near the forecast amounts for Saturday.
Weekend Cold Weather Alert Issued for Lancaster, Santa Clarita, Mt. Wilson
With wind-chill temperatures expected to dip below freezing in parts of the Southland over the weekend, health officials today issued a cold weather alert for the Lancaster, Santa Clarita and Mount Wilson areas.
Vehicle Stuck in Flooded Roadway Under 10 Freeway
West Covina, Los Angeles County, CA: The West Covina Police Department responded to North Vincent Avenue under the 10 Freeway for a vehicle with two people inside stuck in three to four feet of water around 9:20 p.m., Dec. 31. Both north and southbound lanes of Vincent Avenue in the...
foxla.com
Weather triggers 15 Freeway closure on New Year's Eve
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - Heads up if you're driving between Los Angeles and Las Vegas to celebrate New Year's Eve. Lanes on the 15 Freeway will be closed in San Bernardino County from Hesperia to Victorville from Saturday, Dec. 31 at noon through Sunday, January 1 at 6 a.m., according to the California Department of Transportation. Days and hours are subject to change due to weather.
Wet weather in part to blame for major crash that left 4 injured in Ventura Co.
Four people were injured in a major traffic crash in Ventura on Saturday. The accident unfolded on the southbound 101 Freeway near S. Chestnut Street and involved a 2003 Ford pickup truck. According to authorities, the vehicle traveled into the right guardrail and overturned. There, the driver and three passengers, whose ages range from 24 to 40, had injuries that varied from major head trauma to broken ribs and complaints of pain. All went to hospitals for treatment where one person is listed in critical condition.Authorities believe the wet weather was a factor in causing the crash. DUI was not considered to be a factor. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash was asked to call the CHP office in the Ventura area at (805) 662-2640.
4.2 magnitude earthquake felt across Southern California
A magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck north of Borrego Springs early Saturday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
San Francisco, Los Angeles to receive more heavy rain as 2023 gets underway
More moisture-packed storms are expected to pay a visit to California during the first week of 2023 following an atmospheric river that dropped a historic amount of rain on the San Francisco Bay area as well as heavy snow in higher elevations on New Year's Eve. Because of the saturated...
New Year's Eve events underway throughout Southland
With just hours remaining until Americans ring in the new year, plenty of celebrations are underway for Angelenos looking to begin 2023 with some excitement. Los Angeles CountyGrand Park NYELA celebration (8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.) - For the first time in two years, spectators are invited to enjoy the 3D light show projected on Los Angeles City Hall, along with various live music performances that include Grammy-nominated musicians like Cimafunk and more.Long Beach firework show (9 p.m. & 11:59 p.m.) - The City of Long Beach will host two separate live firework shows, viewable from multiple locations, including the Shoreline...
Multi-Vehicle Traffic Collision on 5 Freeway
Sylmar, Los Angeles, CA: California Highway Patrol, AMR ambulance and the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a traffic collision involving five to six vehicles blocking the 5 Freeway HOV and number one lane early Saturday morning, Dec.31., just after 6:00 a.m. The collision was reported on the southbound 5...
NBC Los Angeles
Snowy Owl Perches on Home in Southern California, Delighting Residents
Snowbirds are a common sight in Southern California in wintertime — except when they're actually a bird. A snowy owl to be exact. Crowds of bird-watchers have been showing up regularly in an Orange County neighborhood to gawk at a snowy owl, a species normally found around the Arctic, Canada and several northern U.S. states.
LA County health officials urge 10 days of mask wearing following New Year's Eve
After a jump in cases and hospitalizations following the Thanksgiving break, L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer is asking residents to temporarily wear masks indoors when with others.
a-z-animals.com
These Two Guys Ride Rail Cars Through Southern California on Lawn Chairs
These Two Guys Ride Rail Cars Through Southern California on Lawn Chairs. In Riverside County, California, there is a private railroad. It was previously owned by the Kaiser Steel Corporation and currently owned by Kaiser Ventures, Inc. Its name is Eagle Mountain Railroad (EMRR). It spans 51 miles. At one point, it was a road used to haul iron. That was only until 1986 when the owners removed the last two locomotives.
Body found at base of cliff near Sunken City in San Pedro
Authorities Sunday responded to San Pedro following a report of a possible fatality. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department helicopter flying overhead located a body at the base of a cliff near Sunken City. Firefighters and other first responders were working to retrieve the body of the victim who was determined to be deceased. No further information was immediately available.
Santa Clarita Fire Engine Involved In Angeles Forest Crash
A fire engine from Santa Clarita was involved in a crash in the Angeles Forest late Saturday morning. Just before 12 p.m. Saturday, first responders received reports of a crash in the Angeles Forest north of Santa Clarita involving an engine from Los Angeles County Fire Department Station 108. Station 108 is located on Rock ...
Comments / 0