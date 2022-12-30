ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

NBC Los Angeles

Heavy Rain for New Year's Eve as Storm System Hits Southern California

A wet New Year's Eve is in store for Southern California Saturday, bringing a high wind warning and flash flood watch for some areas. "A storm system will move in Saturday and Saturday night with periods of moderate to heavy rain and gusty southerly winds,'' according to the National Weather Service. "New Year's Day will be dry and cool with gusty west to northwest winds.''
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Sunny Skies Return for Start of 2023. When Will SoCal See More Rain?

F your resolutions for 2023 include doing more things outside, New Year's Day offers an opportunity to get started right away. After a day of rain that intensified into the evening hours, Southern Californians are waking up to clear skies and cool temperatures. The brunt of the storm moved out of Los Angeles County overnight, allowing evacuation warnings to be lifted for wildfire burn areas.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
kvta.com

Saturday Storm Leaving Ventura County Wet, But Wait For Next Wednesday-Friday

(NWS Radar 9:37 AM Saturday) Updated--New Year's Eve in Ventura County has started out wet with rain expected to continue until we welcome in 2023. As of 7 AM Saturday rainfall totals for Ventura County (see bottom of story) have not been impressive at all with most areas of the county recording between a tenth and a quarter inch of rain, no where near the forecast amounts for Saturday.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Weather triggers 15 Freeway closure on New Year's Eve

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - Heads up if you're driving between Los Angeles and Las Vegas to celebrate New Year's Eve. Lanes on the 15 Freeway will be closed in San Bernardino County from Hesperia to Victorville from Saturday, Dec. 31 at noon through Sunday, January 1 at 6 a.m., according to the California Department of Transportation. Days and hours are subject to change due to weather.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Wet weather in part to blame for major crash that left 4 injured in Ventura Co.

Four people were injured in a major traffic crash in Ventura on Saturday. The accident unfolded on the southbound 101 Freeway near S. Chestnut Street and involved a 2003 Ford pickup truck. According to authorities, the vehicle traveled into the right guardrail and overturned. There, the driver and three passengers, whose ages range from 24 to 40, had injuries that varied from major head trauma to broken ribs and complaints of pain. All went to hospitals for treatment where one person is listed in critical condition.Authorities believe the wet weather was a factor in causing the crash. DUI was not considered to be a factor. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash was asked to call the CHP office in the Ventura area at (805) 662-2640. 
VENTURA, CA
CBS LA

New Year's Eve events underway throughout Southland

With just hours remaining until Americans ring in the new year, plenty of celebrations are underway for Angelenos looking to begin 2023 with some excitement. Los Angeles CountyGrand Park NYELA celebration (8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.) - For the first time in two years, spectators are invited to enjoy the 3D light show projected on Los Angeles City Hall, along with various live music performances that include Grammy-nominated musicians like Cimafunk and more.Long Beach firework show (9 p.m. & 11:59 p.m.) - The City of Long Beach will host two separate live firework shows, viewable from multiple locations, including the Shoreline...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Key News Network

Multi-Vehicle Traffic Collision on 5 Freeway

Sylmar, Los Angeles, CA: California Highway Patrol, AMR ambulance and the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a traffic collision involving five to six vehicles blocking the 5 Freeway HOV and number one lane early Saturday morning, Dec.31., just after 6:00 a.m. The collision was reported on the southbound 5...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Snowy Owl Perches on Home in Southern California, Delighting Residents

Snowbirds are a common sight in Southern California in wintertime — except when they're actually a bird. A snowy owl to be exact. Crowds of bird-watchers have been showing up regularly in an Orange County neighborhood to gawk at a snowy owl, a species normally found around the Arctic, Canada and several northern U.S. states.
CYPRESS, CA
a-z-animals.com

These Two Guys Ride Rail Cars Through Southern California on Lawn Chairs

These Two Guys Ride Rail Cars Through Southern California on Lawn Chairs. In Riverside County, California, there is a private railroad. It was previously owned by the Kaiser Steel Corporation and currently owned by Kaiser Ventures, Inc. Its name is Eagle Mountain Railroad (EMRR). It spans 51 miles. At one point, it was a road used to haul iron. That was only until 1986 when the owners removed the last two locomotives.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Body found at base of cliff near Sunken City in San Pedro

Authorities Sunday responded to San Pedro following a report of a possible fatality. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department helicopter flying overhead located a body at the base of a cliff near Sunken City. Firefighters and other first responders were working to retrieve the body of the victim who was determined to be deceased. No further information was immediately available. 
LOS ANGELES, CA

