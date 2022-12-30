Read full article on original website
Idaho State defeats Northern Colorado 90-83 in OT
POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Brock Mackenzie scored 23 points as Idaho State beat Northern Colorado 90-83 in overtime on Saturday night. Mackenzie added four steals for the Bengals (5-10). Austin Smellie added 16 points while shooting 5 of 7 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line, and he also had six rebounds. Brayden Parker recorded 16 points and shot 6 of 15 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line.
Moore scores 29, San Jose State beats Colorado State 78-70
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Omari Moore scored 29 points as San Jose State beat Colorado State 78-70 on Saturday night. Moore also had six rebounds and five assists for the Spartans (11-4, 2-0 Mountain West). Tibet Gorener scored 12 points while shooting 4 for 9, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc. Alvaro Cardenas Torre recorded 12 points.
University President Taylor Randall Drops The Mic At Rose Bowl Rally
LOS ANGELES– We are one sleep away from Utah football’s second appearance in The Grandaddy of them All and the energy is getting palpable. Utah Athletics held their pep rally Sunday afternoon in Downtown Los Angeles, and it didn’t disappoint. While fans got to cheer on some of their favorite players and sing “Utah Man” with the Spirit Team, it was University of Utah President Taylor Randall who stole the show.
Brown, Newell lead California to 80-76 victory over Colorado
BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Joel Brown scored 21 points, freshman Grant Newell posted his first double-double and California held on for an 80-76 victory over Colorado on Saturday. Brown sank 9 of 14 shots with a 3-pointer for the Golden Bears (2-13, 1-3 Pac-12). Newell finished with 13 points...
‘A Premier Player in the Country’: Utah OC, Players Speak Highly of ‘Number 11,’ Penn State LB Abdul Carter
LOS ANGELES, C.A.— Maybe Utah players and coaches know the name of Penn State freshman linebacker Abdul Carter, and maybe they don’t. How could Utah, who is playing Penn State Monday in the 109th Rose Bowl Game, not know the name of one of its opponents’ best players?
Abmas scores 17, Oral Roberts takes down Denver 80-62
DENVER (AP) — Max Abmas scored 17 points as Oral Roberts beat Denver 80-62 on Saturday. Abmas shot 5 for 15 (2 for 8 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free throw line for the Golden Eagles (12-3, 3-0 Summit). Patrick Mwamba scored 15 points and added six rebounds. Issac McBride recorded 14 points and was 5 of 11 shooting, including 1 for 5 from distance, and went 3 for 3 from the line. The Golden Eagles picked up their ninth straight victory.
Penn State-Utah Rose Bowl Expert Score Predictions
These are the Lions247 expert score predictions for Penn State’s Rose Bowl matchup with Utah. The No. 11 Nittany Lions (10-2) face the No. 8 Utes (8-3) in Pasadena in a game that will kick off at 5 p.m. Eastern and can be seen on ABC. At the time...
BYU football player dies in tragic construction accident
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – BYU football player Sione Veikoso has died in a tragic construction accident, according to the school’s football program. He was 22. Veikoso was reportedly visiting home in Kailua, Hawai’i when the accident took place Friday. ESPN states that six men were...
A physical Utah team carries a Big Ten vibe
LOS ANGELES (WTAJ) — A downhill attack that values the ball, mitigating negative plays, and is comfortable letting its defense carry the weight is the script for just about every team in the Big Ten. It’s also the script for Utah. Head Coach Kyle Whittingham has built an attack at Utah capable of scoring points […]
Penn State Football: Predicting the outcome of the Rose Bowl
Penn State Football is just a few days away from the highly anticipated Rose Bowl matchup with Utah. The No. 11 ranked Penn State football team is closing in on its contest with No. 8 Utah in the last non-playoff Rose Bowl for the foreseeable future. The Nittany Lions used...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Utah
Photo byPhoto by Vera Davidova on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Queen of the Hill – Lindsey Vonn
Utah holds a special place in the heart of legendary ski racer Lindsey Vonn. At age 17, she made her Olympic debut here at the 2002 Salt Lake City Games, competing in two events including the slalom at Deer Valley, and notching a top-10 finish in the combined. Twenty years later, at age 38, Vonn is having a full-circle moment as she helps spearhead the efforts to bring the Winter Olympics back to Salt Lake City in 2030 or possibly 2034.
Murray, Jokic help Nuggets rally for 124-119 win over Heat
DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray struggled to find his range or rhythm for most of the game. Then, crunch time hit. Like that, he was locked in. Murray scored seven of his 14 points over the final two minutes, Nikola Jokic had his eighth triple-double of the season and the Denver Nuggets rallied to beat the Miami Heat 124-119 on Friday night.
Utes football player caught up in flight cancelations this week on way to Pasadena
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Rose Bowl — an experience of a lifetime for a college football player. But for one University of Utah redshirt freshman, it was a messy travel experience just to get to Pasadena. “He told me, he said, 'you know, dad, this is...
Big dunk leaves rim crooked, delays Celtics-Nuggets game
DENVER (AP) — The rim was bent, nobody seemed to know how to fix it and for 35 minutes Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets players struggled to stay warm in a bizarre scene Sunday night that left Celtics star Jaylen Brown fuming. Boston's Robert Williams III seemed to be...
Northern Utah has snow, southern Utah has flash flood alerts
SALT LAKE CITY — The New Year continues what the end of 2022 brought to many Utahns — snow, and in southern Utah, flash flood warnings. The flash flood warning extends until Sunday afternoon across portions of Iron, Kane, and Washington counties. The National Weather Service said that as of mid-morning on Sunday, flash flooding had already occurred.
Sluggish Chiefs beat Broncos for 15th straight time, 27-24
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes moved into the rarest of company Sunday, joining Tom Brady and Drew Brees as the only quarterbacks with multiple 5,000-yard passing seasons, and the Chiefs overcame another sloppy start to beat the Broncos for the 15th consecutive time and stay alive for the No. 1 seed in the AFC.
Massive snowstorm buries northern Utah
People who didn't have far to go - and already had lift tickets - may have had the time of their lives in Sunday's deep powder. But plow drivers, emergency services workers and power line repair crews had their hands full responding to one of the biggest and wettest snowstorms in recent memory.
Avalanche activate Nathan MacKinnon off injured reserve
DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche activated forward Nathan MacKinnon from injured reserve before their game against Toronto on Saturday night. MacKinnon has missed the last 11 games with an upper-body injury. His 26 assists were tied for the league lead when he went out during the first period of a game at Philadelphia on Dec. 5. He also has eight goals.
Jokic has triple-double, Nuggets top Celtics after rim delay
DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 30 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists, and the hot-shooting Denver Nuggets beat the Boston Celtics 123-111 on Sunday night in a matchup of NBA conference leaders that was delayed about 35 minutes because a powerful dunk bent one of the rims. Jokic...
