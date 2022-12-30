ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State defeats Northern Colorado 90-83 in OT

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Brock Mackenzie scored 23 points as Idaho State beat Northern Colorado 90-83 in overtime on Saturday night. Mackenzie added four steals for the Bengals (5-10). Austin Smellie added 16 points while shooting 5 of 7 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line, and he also had six rebounds. Brayden Parker recorded 16 points and shot 6 of 15 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line.
Moore scores 29, San Jose State beats Colorado State 78-70

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Omari Moore scored 29 points as San Jose State beat Colorado State 78-70 on Saturday night. Moore also had six rebounds and five assists for the Spartans (11-4, 2-0 Mountain West). Tibet Gorener scored 12 points while shooting 4 for 9, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc. Alvaro Cardenas Torre recorded 12 points.
University President Taylor Randall Drops The Mic At Rose Bowl Rally

LOS ANGELES– We are one sleep away from Utah football’s second appearance in The Grandaddy of them All and the energy is getting palpable. Utah Athletics held their pep rally Sunday afternoon in Downtown Los Angeles, and it didn’t disappoint. While fans got to cheer on some of their favorite players and sing “Utah Man” with the Spirit Team, it was University of Utah President Taylor Randall who stole the show.
Abmas scores 17, Oral Roberts takes down Denver 80-62

DENVER (AP) — Max Abmas scored 17 points as Oral Roberts beat Denver 80-62 on Saturday. Abmas shot 5 for 15 (2 for 8 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free throw line for the Golden Eagles (12-3, 3-0 Summit). Patrick Mwamba scored 15 points and added six rebounds. Issac McBride recorded 14 points and was 5 of 11 shooting, including 1 for 5 from distance, and went 3 for 3 from the line. The Golden Eagles picked up their ninth straight victory.
BYU football player dies in tragic construction accident

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – BYU football player Sione Veikoso has died in a tragic construction accident, according to the school’s football program. He was 22. Veikoso was reportedly visiting home in Kailua, Hawai’i when the accident took place Friday. ESPN states that six men were...
A physical Utah team carries a Big Ten vibe

LOS ANGELES (WTAJ) — A downhill attack that values the ball, mitigating negative plays, and is comfortable letting its defense carry the weight is the script for just about every team in the Big Ten. It’s also the script for Utah. Head Coach Kyle Whittingham has built an attack at Utah capable of scoring points […]
Penn State Football: Predicting the outcome of the Rose Bowl

Penn State Football is just a few days away from the highly anticipated Rose Bowl matchup with Utah. The No. 11 ranked Penn State football team is closing in on its contest with No. 8 Utah in the last non-playoff Rose Bowl for the foreseeable future. The Nittany Lions used...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Utah

Photo byPhoto by Vera Davidova on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Queen of the Hill – Lindsey Vonn

Utah holds a special place in the heart of legendary ski racer Lindsey Vonn. At age 17, she made her Olympic debut here at the 2002 Salt Lake City Games, competing in two events including the slalom at Deer Valley, and notching a top-10 finish in the combined. Twenty years later, at age 38, Vonn is having a full-circle moment as she helps spearhead the efforts to bring the Winter Olympics back to Salt Lake City in 2030 or possibly 2034.
Murray, Jokic help Nuggets rally for 124-119 win over Heat

DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray struggled to find his range or rhythm for most of the game. Then, crunch time hit. Like that, he was locked in. Murray scored seven of his 14 points over the final two minutes, Nikola Jokic had his eighth triple-double of the season and the Denver Nuggets rallied to beat the Miami Heat 124-119 on Friday night.
Northern Utah has snow, southern Utah has flash flood alerts

SALT LAKE CITY — The New Year continues what the end of 2022 brought to many Utahns — snow, and in southern Utah, flash flood warnings. The flash flood warning extends until Sunday afternoon across portions of Iron, Kane, and Washington counties. The National Weather Service said that as of mid-morning on Sunday, flash flooding had already occurred.
Massive snowstorm buries northern Utah

People who didn't have far to go - and already had lift tickets - may have had the time of their lives in Sunday's deep powder. But plow drivers, emergency services workers and power line repair crews had their hands full responding to one of the biggest and wettest snowstorms in recent memory.
Avalanche activate Nathan MacKinnon off injured reserve

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche activated forward Nathan MacKinnon from injured reserve before their game against Toronto on Saturday night. MacKinnon has missed the last 11 games with an upper-body injury. His 26 assists were tied for the league lead when he went out during the first period of a game at Philadelphia on Dec. 5. He also has eight goals.
