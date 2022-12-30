Read full article on original website
Related
WTOP
Israeli missile strikes put Damascus airport out of service
BEIRUT (AP) — Israel’s military fired missiles toward the international airport of Syria’s capital early Monday, putting it out of service and killing two soldiers and wounding two others, the Syrian army said. The attack, the second in seven months to put the Damascus International Airport out...
Putin's inner circle is frustrated because the Russian president 'doesn't know what to do' with war in Ukraine, report says
Putin does not have a plan for the Ukraine war and is becoming increasingly isolated, sources told The Washington Post.
Speculation Swirls as Putin Accused of Using Same Woman in Multiple Photos
Many believe the same blonde woman appeared in multiple photos behind the Russian leader, showing up as a soldier, a sailor and a religious worshipper.
Russia Loses 16 Armored Vehicles, Hundreds of Troops in a Day: Ukraine
Ukraine's Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said in a video message that Moscow would soon announce a new wave of mobilization.
WTOP
Ukrainian officials say Russia sent droves of drones to attack the capital, Kyiv, and other regions overnight
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials say Russia sent droves of drones to attack the capital, Kyiv, and other regions overnight. Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
WTOP
Colombia, Venezuela open key binational bridge as ties warm
BUCARAMANGA, Colombia (AP) — Colombia and Venezuela on Sunday opened a key bridge linking the countries that had been closed for almost seven years amid political tensions, launching an era of improved relations under Colombia’s new leftist president. Delegations led by Colombian trade minister Germán Umaña and the...
WTOP
Islamic State claims attack on Egypt police that killed 4
CAIRO (AP) — The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for a militant attack on a police checkpoint in Egypt’s Suez Canal city of Ismailia that killed at least four people, including three police. The extremist group claimed the attack in a statement late Saturday carried by its Amaq...
Comments / 0