No. 11 UCLA defeats Washington 74-49 for 10th straight win

SEATTLE, Wash. (AP)Adem Bona scored a career-high 18 points, Jaime Jaquez Jr. added another 17, and No. 11 UCLA defeated Washington 74-49 on Sunday night. It was the Bruins’ 10th straight victory to close out their Pacific Northwest road trip. ”Winning is contagious,” UCLA coach Mick Cronin said of...
No. 6 Texas holds off Oklahoma 70-69 in Big 12 opener

NORMAN, Okla. (AP)Marcus Carr hit the go-ahead basket in the final minute as No. 6 Texas escaped Oklahoma with a 70-69 victory in the Big 12 opener for both teams on Saturday. It was the Longhorns’ fourth straight win on the Sooners’ home court. Oklahoma (9-4, 0-1) led...
