Stanford, CA

Denver 123, Boston 111

Percentages: FG .460, FT .815. 3-Point Goals: 9-33, .273 (J.Brown 4-8, D.White 2-5, Horford 2-6, Hauser 1-2, Williams 0-1, Brogdon 0-3, Smart 0-4, Tatum 0-4). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (D.White, Horford, Williams). Turnovers: 13 (Tatum 5, Williams 2, Williams III 2, Brogdon, D.White, Pritchard, Smart).
Washington 118, Milwaukee 95

Percentages: FG .532, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 7-27, .259 (Hachimura 3-5, Kispert 2-2, Wright 1-3, Morris 1-5, Barton 0-2, Kuzma 0-2, Avdija 0-3, Porzingis 0-5). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Porzingis 2, Carey Jr., Gafford, Goodwin, Morris). Turnovers: 17 (Kuzma 5, Avdija 4, Morris 2, Porzingis...
Memphis 118, Sacramento 108

Percentages: FG .406, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 15-43, .349 (Barnes 4-9, Huerter 3-7, Monk 3-8, Fox 2-4, Murray 2-6, Lyles 1-5, Mitchell 0-2, Sabonis 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Holmes 2, Lyles 2). Turnovers: 15 (Fox 5, Monk 4, Barnes 2, Holmes, Huerter, Len, Lyles).
Jump scores 20 points, leads No. 2 Stanford by Arizona State

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Stanford's appreciative guards love how they can draw their offensive players into the paint and leave the rest to their opportunistic posts to help out whenever needed. Cameron Brink is a one-woman swat crew. “Our bigs are really talented,” Hall of Fame coach Tara VanDerveer...
UC SANTA BARBARA 82, UC SAN DIEGO 61

Percentages: FG .489, FT .643. 3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (Nwaokorie 3-4, Patterson 2-6, Vulikic 1-4, Kosakowski 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Tshimanga). Turnovers: 16 (R.Anderson 5, Tshimanga 4, Nwaokorie 3, Roquemore 2, Vulikic 2). Steals: 2 (Nwaokorie 2). Technical Fouls: None. FG FT Reb. UC...
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report

Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Ohio State Starter Enters Transfer Portal After Loss

An Ohio State Buckeyes football player has entered the NCAA transfer portal following Saturday night's loss to No. 1 Georgia. Buckeyes longsnapper Mason Arnold, who started the final six games of the season, will be transferring. 'After starting Ohio State’s final six games of the season at long snapper, Mason...
