Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
voiceofalexandria.com
Jones scores 16, Southern Illinois defeats Belmont 63-45
CARBONDALE, Ill. — Lance Jones scored 16 points as Southern Illinois beat Belmont 63-45. Jones also had three steals for the Salukis. Marcus Domask scored 14 points and added five assists. The Salukis picked up their sixth straight win. Ben Sheppard led the Bruins, finishing with 19 points, six rebounds and two steals. Drew Friberg added eight points, 10 rebounds and two steals. Southern Illinois trailed by five points at halftime.
voiceofalexandria.com
Clay's 15 help Missouri State beat Drake 52-49
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Led by Donovan Clay's 15 points, the Missouri State Bears defeated the Drake Bulldogs 52-49 on Sunday. The Bears are now 7-7 with the victory and the Bulldogs fell to 11-4.
voiceofalexandria.com
Indiana State earns 68-50 victory over Valparaiso
VALPARAISO, Ind. — Led by Cooper Neese's 16 points, the Indiana State Sycamores defeated the Valparaiso Beacons 68-50 on Sunday. The Sycamores are now 11-4 with the victory and the Beacons dropped to 6-9.
Comments / 0