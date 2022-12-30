CARBONDALE, Ill. — Lance Jones scored 16 points as Southern Illinois beat Belmont 63-45. Jones also had three steals for the Salukis. Marcus Domask scored 14 points and added five assists. The Salukis picked up their sixth straight win. Ben Sheppard led the Bruins, finishing with 19 points, six rebounds and two steals. Drew Friberg added eight points, 10 rebounds and two steals. Southern Illinois trailed by five points at halftime.

