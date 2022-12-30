ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Rain could impact NYE celebrations

By Liberty Zabala
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uNJtO_0jyNXOtY00

SAN DIEGO — Venues in San Diego are working to make sure the rain doesn’t ruin your New Year’s Eve celebration.

Many NYE event organizers say they’ve had to change things a bit and move some of their festivities indoors to keep people from getting drenched.

“New Year’s is one of our busiest nights of the year obviously,” said Caleb Singleton of Parq Nightclub. “What we have here at Parq is a full-venue experience. We have five DJs.”

But many New Year’s Eve celebration organizers say what could put a damper on it is the rain.

“We do know the rain is coming but we are very lucky to be a mostly indoor venue. We know there are a lot of venues downtown that have no roof and are on rooftops,” Singleton said.

Willie Hamilton’s NYE event called “Rooftop Romance” at Imperial House near Balboa Park is now forced to shift much of the party indoors.

NYE events in San Diego this weekend

“We’re lucky enough that this is not just a rooftop,” Hamilton said. “It’s also an indoor place so we’re able to kind of move things around and most of the activities are going to be taking place on the inside as well.”

Parq Nightclub closed its retractable roof in its open air area. It also plans to roll out tents and heaters to keep guests comfortable despite the conditions.

“Just gearing up for a lot of people,” Singleton said. “A lot of drinks, and essentially, we’re prepared for the rain.”

Andaz Hotel staff say they are also prepared.

“The roof up top is retractable,” Drescher said. “We have that down currently.”

Andaz will use its retractable roof and lower its weather walls to protect guests from the elements as they ring in the New Year—rain or shine!

“Heaters are on,” Drescher said. “Everything will be warm. Bars underneath the covered space so no trouble accessing those areas as well but in general, I think we’ll be prepared to weather any of the storm.”

San Diego police is also expected to step up patrols for NYE. Venue staff also recommend taking advantage of Uber, Lyft or a designated driver especially with the wet road conditions out there.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 0

Related
San Diego Channel

New Year's Eve celebrations in San Diego: 'Dance in the rain'

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — “This is my Superbowl," said Danny Ayer, a petty cab driver. It’s a big night for everyone in the Gaslamp Quarter. Petty cab drivers say they expect people to take rides until 6 a.m. “I don’t know where they come from, like hotel...
SAN DIEGO, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Helicoid III quietly turns in National City.

Several interesting sculptures can be found at the Pier 32 Marina in National City. Two sculptures I documented six years ago here. A third I hadn’t noticed until a couple days ago. It stands among trees by a parking lot at the south end of Marina Way, near the entrance to the Bayshore Bikeway.
NATIONAL CITY, CA
pasadenanow.com

Safari Park to Make its Rose Parade Debut

Safari Park will make its debut appearance at the 134th Rose Parade. Its float will feature replicas of southern white rhinos Neville and Msituni, a giraffe with four hyperextended limbs. The two were both born at the park earlier this year. Some of the plants on the Safari Park float...
ESCONDIDO, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego Increases Bed Capacity at Homeless Shelters During Storm

San Diego has increased bed capacity at three shelters in the city to help homeless people off the streets during the New Year's Eve rain storm. Extra beds are available on a first come first serve basis at the following locations:. Father Joe's Villages at 1501 Imperial Ave. — check-in...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Top 5 San Diego Videos of 2022

San Diegans streamed onto NB7.com by the millions this year, for news from everywhere from the arts scene to the crime scene, but this year's top videos featured local wildlife — marine and otherwise — a deadly freeway crash involving a big rig, and allegations that Aztec football players had sexually assaulted a teenager girl on Halloween weekend.
SAN DIEGO, CA
onscene.tv

Car Flies into Wetlands In Sorrento Valley | San Diego

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 12-30-22 5:45 am LOCATION: Carmel Mtn Rd & Sorrento Valley Rd CITY: San Diego DETAILS: The male driver of the Lexus was westbound on Carmel Mtn rd and coming down a hill towards the intersection with Sorrento Valley. Instead of making a left or right turn, he continued straight and flew off of the roadway and into the riparian habitat. The car went into a deep pool of water and then hit a large tree. The driver was able to get out into the waist deep water and officers were able to hep him back up to the road. He was wet, but not injured. He told the officers that he was just too tired and became distracted. It took awhile, but the tow truck employees were able to extricate the lexus from the wetlands. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Flooding, Storm Damage Follow All That Rain in San Diego

Reports have been trickling in from all over San Diego County — from Coronado to Mission Valley to Kearny Mesa — on Sunday regarding flooding, road closures, downed trees and more following the powerful New Year's Eve storm that dropped as much as an inch or more of precipitation on most of the region.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

Rainstorm causes flooded roads, mudslides and street closures

SAN DIEGO — The rainstorm that lingered into early New Year's Day in San Diego County caused multiple flooded roads, mudslides and street closures. Scattered showers were expected to continue across the county Sunday as the trough responsible for Saturday night's heavy rainfall departs to the east, the National Weather Service said. Gusty winds may continue in conjunction with some rain and snow showers over the mountains, so the winter weather advisory will continue.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

San Diego prepares for storm, offers tips and sandbags

SAN DIEGO — San Diego is preparing for stormy weather over the next week and leaders are encouraging area residents to take proactive steps to prevent flooding. According to the city statement, the Stormwater Department will be temporarily placing "no parking" signs in low-lying or flood-risk areas, cleaning storm drains and inlets with a history of debris buildup, street sweeping to reduce trash and pollutants from entering our waterways and monitoring more than 46,000 storm drains citywide for any issues.
SAN DIEGO, CA
News 8 KFMB

Feeding San Diego's 'Zero Waste' program sends discarded food to farms

ANZA, Calif. — Feeding San Diego helps nourish hungry families across San Diego County, but did you know the non-profit organization also feeds cattle, pigs and sheep and more. In this Zevely Zone, I followed discarded food from San Diego to the Sage Mountain Farm in Anza. Feeding San Diego is celebrating the season of giving with their Give Hope, Share Joy campaign.
SAN DIEGO, CA
travelnowsmart.com

Romantic California hot tub suites & hotel in-room jacuzzi tubs

If you’re looking for the best in-room jacuzzi tubs in San Diego, CA, you’ve come to the right place! Check out the newest options and find out why these in-room Jacuzzi tubs are a must-have for anyone staying in the area. New York-New York. Whether you’re traveling to...
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

33K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy