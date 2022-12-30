Read full article on original website
"Atmospheric river" weather system flows south, strands Northern California drivers
SACRAMENTO, Cal. -- California is drying out and digging out today after a powerful storm brought drenching rain or heavy snowfall to much of the state. Officials say dozens of drivers were rescued on New Year’s Eve along Interstate 80 near Lake Tahoe after cars spun out in the snow. That key northern California route to the mountains from the San Francisco Bay Area reopened to vehicles with chains.
Higher Oregon electricity costs switch on today for 14.8% average power bill increase
SALEM, Ore. -- Starting today new electricity rates are in effect for Oregon customers of PacifiCorp, commonly known as Pacific Power. NewsWatch 12 reported Thursday the Oregon Public Utility Commission (PUC) said it had recently finalized rate increases for Pacific Power (PP) customers effective January 1, 2023. The PUC says the rate increase stems from an annual adjustment for power costs "which are markedly higher due to market volatility," and a general rate case filing for non-energy related costs which include costs to mitigate wildfire risk.
After A Change In The Census Regulation, 13 Oregon Towns Are Now Considered “Rural”
13 Oregon Towns: Due to a new definition implemented by the United States Census Bureau for the next census in 2020, the status of slightly more than a dozen cities, towns, and unincorporated communities in the state of Oregon was altered from urban to rural. According to the bureau, these locations, which include Mount Hood Village, Boardman, and Irrigon, are now considered rural regions, joining more than 1,100 others throughout the country with a total population of 4.2 million people living in rural areas.
Flooding closes roads across Northern California
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA 5:26 P.M. UPDATE - Several roads across Northern California are closed on Friday due to flooding. Highway 70 in the Feather River Canyon reopened to traffic Saturday evening after multiple rockslide and flooding closed the road, according to the CHP Quincy. The highway was shutdown Friday night between...
OHA to begin licensing psilocybin service providers on Monday
WILLAMETTE VALLEY, Ore. -- As the year comes to a close, those working to set up psilocybin services in Oregon are getting closer to their goal. The Oregon Health Authority will open licensure applications for service centers and facilitators starting on Jan. 2. This comes after the final rules to implement the Oregon Psilocybin Services Act were adopted earlier this week.
Registration is open for the 2023 Southern Oregon Polar Plunge for Special Olympics fundraiser
MEDFORD, Ore. -- A cold dip into a pool can be one action to help an organization raise funds. The Polar Plunge fundraiser raises money for athletes in Special Olympics. The sports organization is for children and adults with intellectual and physical disabilities. This event will take place on March 4, 2023, at the Rogue Valley Country club's outdoor pool.
Klamath River dam removal: Cultural impacts
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calf. -- The Klamath Basin is home to multiple native tribes, who have relied on the Klamath River for centuries. Over 100 years ago, the first dam was built on the river. Now, the Klamath River Renewal Corporation, along with the states of Oregon & California, will start...
New year brings new laws for Oregon
SALEM, Ore. -- A new year brings new laws in Oregon. January 1, 2023, some new laws passed by the Oregon Legislature take effect that will affect everyday lives of Oregonians. Oregon Senate Democrats are sharing a reminder about the new laws going into effect New Year's Day, covering matters from crime victims restitution to to voter registration.
