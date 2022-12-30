Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Homeless Man with Radio-Quality Voice Gets Second Chance Thanks to Ohio NewspaperIngram AtkinsonColumbus, OH
A Grandmother Battling Lung Cancer Raised Two Grandsons. She Lost Them BothThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Japanese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
HD: Football: Ohio State’s highs and lows in Peach Bowl against No. 1 GeorgiaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Georgia football: Game balls from the CFP semifinal win over Ohio State
ATLANTA -- No. 1 Georgia took down Ohio State 42-41 on Saturday to win the College Football Playoff semifnal, earning its third trip to the CFP National Championship in six years for Kirby Smart and his program. Georgia trailed by 14 points twice, and seemed down for the count multiple times in the Peach Bowl against Ohio State on Saturday night. In the end, the clock struck midnight on 2022 and the Buckeyes' season simultaneously, as a missed field goal kick led to a dramatic win for the Bulldogs. Georgia got some strong performances to put Ohio State away in the hard-fought victory and below, we acknowledge the best of the best by handing out game balls.
Kirby Smart Makes His Opinion On Ohio State Very Clear
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was both gracious and humble in victory after leading his team to a huge Peach Bowl win over the Ohio State Buckeyes. Speaking to the media after the 42-41 win, Smart had nothing but high praise for the defeated Buckeyes. He offered a shoutout to head coach Ryan Day and quarterback C.J. Stroud and felt that they played well enough to win.
saturdaytradition.com
Steele Chambers fights back emotions discussing Ohio State's 2022 season: 'I love these guys'
Steele Chambers gave his all in the College Football Playoff 2022 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl against the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs. Chambers was a part of a Buckeyes’ defense that held their own up until the last quarter of the game as the team lost 42-41 on a heartbreaking missed 50-yard field goal.
Ohio State Starter Enters Transfer Portal After Loss
An Ohio State Buckeyes football player has entered the NCAA transfer portal following Saturday night's loss to No. 1 Georgia. Buckeyes longsnapper Mason Arnold, who started the final six games of the season, will be transferring. 'After starting Ohio State’s final six games of the season at long snapper, Mason...
dawgpost.com
Georgia Coach Kirby Smart Provides Injury Update On Darnell Washington
ATLANTA - Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs rang in the new year in a big way on Saturday night, winning a thrilling come-from-behind victory over Ryan Day and the Buckeyes with a 42-41 final score in the Peach Bowl. It was a hard-fought game, and we saw multiple Bulldogs...
Ohio State football coach Ryan Day addresses Marvin Harrison Jr. injury, officials' targeting call explanation
Ohio State played the final quarter of Saturday's College Football Playoff semifinal game at the Peach Bowl against Georgia without star wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., who left the game and entered concussion protocol, according to coach Ryan Day. The Bulldogs went on to win 42-41, outscoring the Buckeyes 18-3 in the final quarter. Officials initially called Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard for targeting on the hit that forced Harrison out of the game, but they overturned the call upon video review. After the game, Day was asked whether he got an explanation for why officials overturned the call, which would have resulted in Bullard's ejection.
FOX Sports
TCU's fairy-tale run vs. the Georgia dynasty: A fitting end to an impeccable season
As auld lang syne rang out across the country and multicolor balloons rained down from ceilings far and wide, college football fans would be forgiven if they bypassed New Year’s Eve festivities to do something far simpler and much more needed: catch our collective breath. What else is there...
landgrantholyland.com
OHIO STATE GAMEDAY: It’s a bad day to be a Georgia Bulldog
After a month of waiting, the Buckeyes’ Peach Bowl matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs has finally arrived. Ohio State is looking for redemption in the College Football Playoff, as the entire program from the head coach down to the players has been questioned ever since their regular season finale against Michigan. Ryan Day has a lot to prove in this one, as his team was fortunate enough to sneak into the CFP despite failing to win the Big Ten for the second year in a row. Still, somehow, a national title is within reach.
Lee Corso Takes Ohio State Over Georgia With Headgear Pick
Coach Corso surprised with his final headgear pick of the year.
FOX Sports
C.J. Stroud makes statement, but Stetson Bennett, Georgia get last laugh
ATLANTA — This wasn’t the way Ohio State hoped to ring in the New Year. At the stroke of midnight, kicker Noah Ruggles missed a potential game-winning 50-yard field goal that would have sent the Buckeyes to the national championship game. Instead, Georgia escaped with a 42-41 victory and now officially gets to defend its title against TCU on Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
Final Injury Report for Georgia vs Ohio State
The Univeristy of Georgia and the Ohio State Buckeyes are set to kick things off inside of Mercedes Benz Stadium this evening, and both teams will be doing so without 100% of their starting rotations. Ohio State is a banged-up football team, with Jaxon Smith-Njibga and Treveyeon Henderson ...
Eleven Warriors
Jaheim Singletary, Kendall Milton and Other Georgia Players Discuss Being Recruited by Ohio State, Playing Against the Buckeyes Now
With 31 players on Georgia’s roster who received scholarship offers from Ohio State out of high school, there will be plenty of players on the opposing sideline of Saturday’s Peach Bowl that Ryan Day and the Buckeyes once envisioned playing for them. Five particular Georgia players who gave...
Five-star safety Joenel Aguero eager for Georgia arrival, semifinal vs. Ohio State
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- The nation's No. 2 safety and Georgia signee Joenel Aguero, a five-star prospect, is eager to watch Saturday's college football playoff semifinal featuring the Bulldogs and Ohio State, and his eyes will be on more part in particular. It goes without saying the Danvers (Mass.)...
dawgpost.com
ESPN's Paul Finebaum: Georgia Bulldogs on Precipice of a "Remarkable Achievement"
ATLANTA - Only a day away from the College Football Playoff Semifinals, ESPN’s Paul Finebaum said the Georgia Bulldogs and coach Kirby Smart were on the precipice of a remarkable achievement. The No. 1 Bulldogs take on Ryan Day’s Ohio State Buckeyes Saturday night at the Peach Bowl. The...
Expert Predictions for Georgia–Ohio State, Michigan-TCU
College football is ending 2022 with a bang. Who will play for the title?
thecomeback.com
Urban Meyer reveals most underrated college football player
Former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer has interesting insight into the 2022 Peach Bowl. Meyer, now with Fox Sports’ Big Noon Kickoff crew after a disastrous 11-month stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars, couldn’t resist referring to the Buckeyes as “we” while previewing their New Year’s Eve primetime matchup with the Georgia Bulldogs in interviews with On3 and other outlets.
Michigan Daily
Against Ohio State, Michigan’s offense fails to deliver
Going into Columbus looking to upset No. 3 Ohio State, the No. 14 Michigan women’s basketball team boasted one of the best scoring defenses in the Big Ten. That defense had its work cut out for it against the conference’s top offense, though, a group also ranked fourth in the nation.
FOX Sports
Ohio beats Wyoming 30-27 in overtime at Arizona Bowl
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — CJ Harris hit Tyler Foster on a 10-yard touchdown pass in overtime, lifting Ohio to a 30-27 win over Wyoming in the Arizona Bowl on Friday. The Cowboys (7-6) labored offensively after the teams combined for three touchdowns in the first quarter. Andrew Peasley sparked Wyoming's offense, orchestrating a six-play, 75-yard drive capped by Jordan Vaughn's 5-yard TD run with 2:08 left in regulation.
Man dead, 4 injured in shooting at Columbus adult-entertainment club
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead and four others are injured after an argument leads to a shooting at an adult-entertainment club in Mifflin Township. The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday at the Bucks Platinum Club in the 2800 Block of Johnstown Road. According to the Franklin...
crawfordcountynow.com
Suspect in officer involved shooting escapes from Columbus hospital
BUCYRUS—The Crawford County Sheriff’s Department issued the following news release detailing the escape of Jacob Davidson:. Shortly after 8 pm Thursday evening, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office was notified that Jacob D. Davidson, 38, had escaped from Twin Valley Behavioral Health Hospital located at 2200 W. Board St. Columbus, Ohio.
Comments / 0