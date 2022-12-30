ATLANTA -- No. 1 Georgia took down Ohio State 42-41 on Saturday to win the College Football Playoff semifnal, earning its third trip to the CFP National Championship in six years for Kirby Smart and his program. Georgia trailed by 14 points twice, and seemed down for the count multiple times in the Peach Bowl against Ohio State on Saturday night. In the end, the clock struck midnight on 2022 and the Buckeyes' season simultaneously, as a missed field goal kick led to a dramatic win for the Bulldogs. Georgia got some strong performances to put Ohio State away in the hard-fought victory and below, we acknowledge the best of the best by handing out game balls.

ATHENS, GA ・ 11 HOURS AGO