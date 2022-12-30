ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 killed, 3 injured in two-car crash in south Sacramento

By CBS13 Staff
Officials investigate deadly crash in south Sacramento 00:23

SACRAMENTO — One person was killed and three others were injured in a crash in the south Sacramento area, officials said Thursday night.

The collision happened shortly before 8:15 p.m. in the area of Cosumnes River Boulevard and Delta Shores Circle.

Of the three injured, one of them was in critical condition while the other two suffered moderate injuries, the Sacramento Fire Department said. The person who died was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash. The circumstances of the collision are under investigation.

Cosumnes River Boulevard will be closed between Freeport and Franklin boulevards while investigators are on the scene.

ABC10

1 man dead in south Sacramento shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One man is dead after a shooting in south Sacramento. The incident is now being investigated as a homicide. The Sacramento Police Department said the shooting happened around 1:05 p.m. in the area of Franklin Boulevard and Florin Road, leaving one man dead at the scene.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Car crashes into home in Carmichael, injuring 2 people

CARMICHAEL - Two people were injured after the car they were in crashed into a home in Carmichael Saturday morning. The incident happened along San Juan Avenue, just south of Winding Way. A CHP spokesperson says the Dodge sedan was traveling southbound at a high rate of speed when it left the roadway, hit a fire hydrant, drove through a fence, crashed into a home, and came to rest in the front yard of the home. The car appears to be totaled. Crews from Sacramento Metro Fire responded to the scene. It's unknown how badly the two people in the vehicle were injured. No one inside the home was injured. The homeowner tells CBS13 he heard a loud boom and saw the aftermath of the crash. "It sounded like a bomb out front...I looked through the window and some guy was pulling a guy out of the passenger-side window. I came out and he was lying there, blood all over his self," said Tony, the homeower. "I came out and looked -- there's a hole in the wall and water's coming in the house."No further details about the crash have been released. 
CARMICHAEL, CA
CBS Sacramento

Crews search submerged vehicle along Dillard Road for missing person

SACRAMENTO COUNTY - Crews responded to Dillard Road near Highway 99 Sunday after a vehicle, which was completely submerged, was found along the roadway.First responders, including water rescue personnel and air support in the form of a helicopter, aided in the search of the vehicle. So far, the Cosumnes Fire Department has not said if there was anyone in the vehicle; however, one person has been reported missing. CBS13 is waiting for official word on the rescue. This is a developing story.That vehicle is one of many stranded along the roadway, which is near Highway 99. Apparently, dozens of drivers had to be rescued from their cars as the Cosumnes River flooded, covering the road.Highway 99 between Grant Line and Dillard roads, south of Elk Grove, remains closed, with no estimated time of reopening. Caltrans urges drivers to use I-5 instead. 
ELK GROVE, CA
CBS Sacramento

1 person found dead in flood water along Dillard Road

SACRAMENTO COUNTY - One person had been pronounced dead after they were found in a vehicle along Dillard Road Sunday morning. According to the Cosumnes Fire Department, a fire department helicopter discovered the vehicle along Dillard Road in the area of Highway 99. At around the 10 a.m. hour, crews reached the vehicle, which was submerged at the time, and found that a person was inside. On Sunday afternoon, the Department confirmed to CBS13 that the decedent was the one found in the vehicle. Two levees along the Cosumnes River broke overnight, flooding farmland, homes, and part of Highway 99. Evacuation warnings remain in effect for a large area west of Highway 99 as more rain is expected to arrive in the area this week.   
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Davis resident killed, others injured in Fresno crash

FRESNO — A Davis resident was killed and others injured in a crash in Fresno.According to the California Highway Patrol, on Dec. 29, at roughly 3:30 p.m., they got a call about a collision on San Benito Avenue west of Panoche Road in Fresno County.During their investigation, law enforcement discovered that a 20-year-old Davis man was driving a Mercedes GCL 300 southbound on San Benito Avenue when he lost control, veered off to the right, and the vehicle overturned, ejecting one of the four passengers.Sadly, the ejected passenger, a 22-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.CHP says they believe speed and wet roadways appear to be contributing factors to the crash, and alcohol or drugs were not a factor.
FRESNO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Two Hospitalized After Rancho Cordova Multiple Car Crashes

Multiple Car Crashes on Highway 50 During Same Time Period. Three different car crashes close to each other in Rancho Cordova recently ended up with two people hospitalized with moderate injuries. The accident occurred along Highway 50 near Mather Field Road and involved a total of six vehicles, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). Two people were transported to a hospital with moderate trauma, while a third was treated at the scene and released.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Motorcyclist killed in Christmas Day crash identified

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Butte County Sheriff’s Office has identified the motorcyclist who died in a crash on Biggs East Highway on Christmas Day. Deputies said 41-year-old Joel Steward, 41, of Biggs died after crashing with a Dodge Ram Sunday evening in the area of Biggs East Highway and Mead Avenue.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Street flood alert issued after underpass undrivable in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (FOX26) — The Stockton Police Department has issued a street flood alert after an underpass became undrivable Saturday morning in Stockton. The flood alert is for the Hammer Lane underpass at the railroad tracks just east of Lorraine Avenue. The underpass is completely flooded. Officers are warning...
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento apartment fire leaves 5 people displaced

SACRAMENTO — Five people are now heading into the new year without a home after an apartment fire left them displaced.According to Sacramento Metro Fire, at roughly 7:30 a.m., fire crews arrived at an apartment on Marconi Avenue where three units were on fire, leading to a second alarm being called.Firefighters launched an aggressive attack and search while other crews went to ventilate the roof.In total, 21 units were evacuated, and three units suffered major damage.No injuries were reported.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Six people rescued from major vehicle collision in Placer County

(KTXL) — Six people were transported to various hospitals on Wednesday after a single vehicle crash along Interstate 80 near Whitmore, according to the CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit. Fire crews arrived at the scene along eastbound I-80 at around 3:23 p.m. and found a single car with significant damage, an active engine fire and a […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Live updates: Highway 99 closed in Sacramento County, motorist found dead inside vehicle

This is a developing story. For the latest news, sign up for breaking news alerts: sacbee.com/newsletters. A fierce “atmospheric river” storm cleared away from Sacramento and Northern California on Sunday after walloping the region on New Year’s Eve with drenching rain, treacherous winds and dangerous flooding on the Valley floor while slippery roadways and impressive snow totals dominated the higher elevations.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

One Killed in Fire at Sacramento Assisted Living Facility

An elderly woman has died following a fire at an assisted living home in Sacramento County. The incident occurred around 2:45 p.m. at the Golden Pond Retirement Community on Monday, December 26, 2022. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, the woman was sitting in a chair on her patio smoking a cigarette when she fell asleep. The lit cigarette fell on a blanket and started a fire.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Sacramento Traffic Collision Involving Major Injury

Accident at Marconi Avenue Intersection Involves Serious Rollover. A traffic collision in Sacramento on December 26 between three vehicles caused a major head injury to one person. The crash happened at the intersection of Marconi Avenue and Herbert Way around 11:32 a.m. One of the vehicles involved in the crash overturned onto its roof, and the party was stuck inside and had to be extricated, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
SACRAMENTO, CA
