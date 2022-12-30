Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Sports
TCU's fairy-tale run vs. the Georgia dynasty: A fitting end to an impeccable season
As auld lang syne rang out across the country and multicolor balloons rained down from ceilings far and wide, college football fans would be forgiven if they bypassed New Year’s Eve festivities to do something far simpler and much more needed: catch our collective breath. What else is there...
FOX Sports
College Football Playoff highlights: TCU beats Michigan in high-scoring Fiesta Bowl
The College Football Playoff semifinals kicked off in thrilling fashion as No. 3 TCU held on to beat No. 2 Michigan 51-45 in a wild, high-scoring Fiesta Bowl. The 96 combined points marked the highest point total in Fiesta Bowl history, and the second-highest total in any College Football Playoff matchup.
FOX Sports
Michigan beaten at its own game as title dreams dashed by TCU
GLENDALE, Ariz. — They wandered toward the tunnel in a haze. Purple confetti poured from the rafters of State Farm Stadium as a team picked seventh in the preseason Big 12 poll, a team with a first-year head coach and the pluckiest of underdog quarterbacks stormed toward the midfield logo.
FOX Sports
After duplicate result, Michigan must search for what it's missing
GLENDALE, Ariz. — As the roars from a wild and purple-splashed celebration echoed through the hallways of State Farm Stadium, where the underdogs from Texas Christian disposed of a college football blue blood to advance to the national championship, every corner of the Michigan locker room reflected the pain and strain of a team pushed to the brink.
FOX Sports
Bottom Line: The Michigan Wolverines are a real threat | THE HERD
It’s a big weekend for college football as both the Georgia Bulldogs and the TCU Horned Frogs will face off against the Michigan Wolverines and the Ohio State Buckeyes for a chance to play in the College Football Championship. Joel Klatt joins Colin Cowherd to talk about the Michigan odds ahead of the Fiesta Bowl against TCU, and the determination of their head coach John Harbaugh, who always seems to be striving to push this team. Klatt explains why this year's team may have the best offensive line in the country, as well as a competitive defensive one, and will be a real threat in the playoffs.
FOX Sports
Dickinson dominates, Michigan routs Maryland 81-46
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Hunter Dickinson had 32 points and 12 rebounds to lead Michigan to an 81-46 rout of Maryland on Sunday, a game that gave the Wolverines a bit of redemption after last week's shocking loss to Central Michigan. Michigan (8-5, 2-0 Big Ten) bounced back...
Comments / 0