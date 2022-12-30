ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Michigan beaten at its own game as title dreams dashed by TCU

GLENDALE, Ariz. — They wandered toward the tunnel in a haze. Purple confetti poured from the rafters of State Farm Stadium as a team picked seventh in the preseason Big 12 poll, a team with a first-year head coach and the pluckiest of underdog quarterbacks stormed toward the midfield logo.
After duplicate result, Michigan must search for what it's missing

GLENDALE, Ariz. — As the roars from a wild and purple-splashed celebration echoed through the hallways of State Farm Stadium, where the underdogs from Texas Christian disposed of a college football blue blood to advance to the national championship, every corner of the Michigan locker room reflected the pain and strain of a team pushed to the brink.
Bottom Line: The Michigan Wolverines are a real threat | THE HERD

It’s a big weekend for college football as both the Georgia Bulldogs and the TCU Horned Frogs will face off against the Michigan Wolverines and the Ohio State Buckeyes for a chance to play in the College Football Championship. Joel Klatt joins Colin Cowherd to talk about the Michigan odds ahead of the Fiesta Bowl against TCU, and the determination of their head coach John Harbaugh, who always seems to be striving to push this team. Klatt explains why this year's team may have the best offensive line in the country, as well as a competitive defensive one, and will be a real threat in the playoffs.
Dickinson dominates, Michigan routs Maryland 81-46

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Hunter Dickinson had 32 points and 12 rebounds to lead Michigan to an 81-46 rout of Maryland on Sunday, a game that gave the Wolverines a bit of redemption after last week's shocking loss to Central Michigan. Michigan (8-5, 2-0 Big Ten) bounced back...
