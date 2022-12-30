Growing through giving: Make the most of the new year by volunteering and make a difference in the Tulsa community

Read full article on original website
What works: Zen and the Art of Whatever Works is a secular addiction recovery program
We are the misfits. The cast out. We are the ones who do not fit in the traditional molds of addiction recovery. Those are the first few lines of the mission statement for Zen and the Art of Whatever Works, a secular addiction recovery program, typically read at the beginning of every meeting. The program is based in mindfulness, with a harm reduction outlook, explains Lane Hicks, who co-founded Zen Recovery with Spike Shavor in December 2021.
Oklahoma nonprofit Gatesway given $704k grant for housing
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Oklahoma nonprofit Gatesway that specializes in providing service for adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities was given $704,000 in grant funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Topeka (FHLBank). The grant was given as part of the Affordable Housing Program (AHP) through FHLBank....
Baby Derby 2023 Winner!
Congratulations, to Trish and Drew Jones of Bartlesville and baby Maeve! The Jones family became the winners of the Baby Derby 2023 when baby Maeve arrived at about 5am on New Year's Day at Ascenstion St. John Jane Phillips Hospital in Bartlesville. The Jones' win:. Gift Basket from Ascension St...
Tulsa’s Saint Francis Hospital welcomes first newborn of 2023
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa’s Saint Francis Hospital has welcomed its first newborn of 2023. Rhaine was born Jan. 1, right here in Tulsa. Last year, FOX23 showed you how Saint Francis welcomes newborns. The new tradition allows doctors to press a button that plays a lullaby, announcing to everyone in the hospital that a baby has been born.
Last chance for Oklahomans to visit Sapulpa’s iconic Route 66 Christmas Chute
SAPULPA, Okla. — Sapulpa’s Route 66 Christmas Chute has become a national hit. It’s been featured on the “Today Show” and in magazines like “Southern Living.”. One of the organizers, Will Berry, helped come up with the idea for the Christmas Chute, but said he never imagined it would take off like this.
Rogers County animal rescue mourns loss of twice-rescued eagle
CLAREMORE, Okla. — A Rogers County animal rehabilitation center is mourning the loss of an eagle that they have rescued twice. On Jan. 1, 2023, Wild Heart Ranch announced the news of the eagle’s death on social media. According to a Wild Heart Ranch social media post, the...
Pets available from Claremore Animal Control
Friendly, Affectionate, Playful, Couch potato, Quiet, Curious. Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Broken Arrow to launch new door-to-door transit program
Broken Arrow to launch new door to door transit program. The year long micro-transit program is expected to launch in the fall of 2023.
Dunkin’ to open new, “Next Generation” store in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Dunkin’ opened its newest, “Next Generation” store on S Lewis Avenue Friday. “To continue the celebration into 2023, the new store will offer guests a free Medium Hot or Iced Coffee all day Wednesday, Jan. 4,” said Dunkin’ in a statement.
Tulsa hotels feel impacts from Southwest cancellations
As Southwest cancels thousands of flights the hotel is refunding guests who can’t show despite the financial setback it will cost the hotel.
Screening held for documentary showcasing life of formerly incarcerated minister
TULSA, Okla. — A documentary screening was held at a north Tulsa restaurant on Saturday. The screening was held was Rubicon Restaurant, near E. Apache St. and N. Harvard Ave. The documentary was based on the book “I Broke Out of Prison,” by Raittia Rogers. Both the...
Glass act: Tulsa Stained Glass caters to all skill levels and includes a “rage room” experience
Stained glass, according to local artist Richard Bohm, can tell a story. The self-taught craftsman is the founder of Tulsa Stained Glass at 4131 S. Sheridan Road — a full-service stained glass studio and store offering a packed calendar of classes and themed events open to all skill levels.
Sleep at a Roadside Attraction at Hotel Indigo in Tulsa, Oklahoma
This post contains affiliate links from which we will make a commission from your clicks and/or purchases. Our stay at this hotel was sponsored. All opinions are our own. If you have been following our adventures you know how much we here at Silly America love roadside attractions. Our motto is the bigger the better, the weirder the more wonderful. The only thing we love as much as visiting roadside attractions is finding the best quirky hotels to spend the night at on our road trips. Hotel Indigo in Tulsa, Oklahoma fits that bill perfectly with its convenient location and eclectic decor. Plus, you might even get to sleep under a roadside attraction.
Physicians Say COVID-19 Infections Trending Upward In Tulsa
Oklahoma enters 2023 with COVID-19 remaining a concern, with early indicators of infection rising. It's likely, the result of the typical holiday spread of infection, according to the Chief Medical Officer at Saint Francis Hospital. "New viruses may be in the community, and not just COVID and flu, but other...
Spring break bound: From sunny beaches to snowy slopes, these destinations are driveable from T-Town
Spring Break typically brings to mind either images of sunny beaches or snowy mountains ready to be shredded. Oklahoma is lucky in that our central location in the country puts us within reach of a wide variety of fun destinations to suit anyone’s idea of relaxation. Hit the sand.
One last hurrah: Diners say goodbye to Freddie’s BBQ and steakhouse
SAPULPA, Okla. — Saturday is your last chance to eat at Freddie’s BBQ and Steakhouse in Sapulpa before they close their doors. Last month, the restaurant announced they were closing at the end of the year. Freddie’s has been in business for decades. The closing for many customers...
‘I’m not gonna be there’: Woman misses mother’s funeral due to canceled Southwest flight
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) – A woman stuck in Oregon due to a canceled flight will be missing her own mother’s funeral. It’s been days since an ice storm hit the Pacific Northwest, but travelers are still dealing with major headaches and heartbreaks, including Susan Johnson. Johnson’s...
Catholic leaders in Oklahoma react to death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
TULSA, Okla. — Catholic leaders in Oklahoma reacted to the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. The Most Rev. David A. Konderla, Bishop of the Diocese of Tulsa, and the Most Rev. Paul S. Coakley, Archbishop of Oklahoma City, both released statements following the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.
Transparency in question as City of Tulsa, TPD faces lawsuit over Open Records Act
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Watch and Whitney Bryen are suing the City of Tulsa over the Oklahoma Open Records Act (ORA) in connection to a mental health call Tulsa Police responded to regarding a mental health crisis with a woman called LaDonna Paris. Oklahoma Watch is a non-profit investigative...
Gavan Boschele Lands First Career Golden Driller With Stock Non-Wing Win
A stroke of luck is sometimes all it takes, and the caution played to the favor of Gavan Boschele on Saturday night, with the result being his first career Golden Driller in Stock Non-Wing action at the 38th annual Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout. Leading the distance until Lap 25 when...
