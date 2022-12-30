Read full article on original website
Head of Ukraine's military says he has 'no doubt' the Russians 'will have another go at Kyiv' as Putin adds more troops to his army
General Zaluzhnyi says Russia's total war on Ukraine's infrastructure aims to force a ceasefire so that it can rest, replenish, and come back harder.
Striking video appears to show Ukrainian suicide drones destroying a column of Russian armored vehicles
Footage published by Ukraine shows a series of Russian armored vehicles getting hit by drones crashing into them, shown from the drone's perspective.
1,200 Iranian students poisoned ahead of mass protests
A group of 1,200 university students in Iran were struck down by food poisoning the night before a wave of anti-regime protests were set to be held throughout the country. Students at Kharazmi and Ark universities experienced vomiting, severe body aches and hallucinations, the national student union claimed Thursday. At least four other universities reported similar outbreaks. Uninfected students are reportedly boycotting the cafeterias in response. While officials are citing water-borne bacteria as the cause of the troubling symptoms, the student union posited that the population was intentionally poisoned. “Our past experiences of similar incidents at the Isfahan university negates the authorities’ reason for...
Russia warns US against ‘decapitation strike’ targeting Putin
Russia’s top diplomat warned the US Tuesday against ordering a so-called “decapitation strike” targeting President Vladimir Putin. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov talked about the alleged assassination plan in a wide-ranging interview with the state new agency Tass. “Some ‘unnamed officials’ from the Pentagon essentially threatened to carry out a ‘decapitation strike’ against the Kremlin,” he said. “Basically, we are talking about a threat to physically eliminate the head of the Russian government.” Lavrov cautioned: “If such ideas are, in fact, being considered by someone, that someone should very carefully think of the possible consequences of such plans.” Lavrov’s comments refer to a Pentagon officer...
Wagner Group Breach Ukrainian Lines To Take Control of Eastern Bakhmut—ISW
The battle for Bakhmut intensified after Russian troops withdrew from the city of Kherson last month.
Russian Official Allegedly Opened Mail Bomb Thinking Son’s Head Was Inside
A Russian official linked to Vladimir Putin’s private army opened a letter bomb thinking it could contain “his son’s head,” according to notorious Wagner Group boss Yevgeny Prigozhin.The alleged assassination attempt on Dmitry Syty, the head of the Russian House cultural center in Bangui, Central African Republic, took place on Friday morning, according to Russian state news outlet TASS. A Russian told the outlet that when Sytyv “received an anonymous parcel Friday and opened it, an explosion occurred,” adding that the “injuries are serious. The head of the Russian House has been hospitalized.”Hours after news of the letter bomb broke,...
Newly freed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout said he 'wholeheartedly' supports Russia's war in Ukraine and would 'certainly' volunteer: report
"I'm proud that I'm Russian and that our president is Putin," Bout said in an interview after suggesting he would volunteer to fight against Ukraine.
Russians faced an alarming blow- New video reveals them scrambling and running to escape with their BMP-2 infantry tank
In a recent video resulting in zero casualties, reports indicate Ukraine has made a claim stating that it has,. Recaptured the Russian-occupied village of Dovhenke on its route to Izium, which is roughly 26 kilometers further north.
Russian Soldiers Executed for Showing Fear, Captured Recruit Says
"They were digging their own grave, they were simply shot and buried," Vladislav Izmailov said.
Russia’s army is so ineffective it will probably not be able to take much territory in Ukraine for ‘the next several months’, UK intel says
The UK predicted Russia's army is "unlikely to make operationally significant advances within the next several months."
Scores of executions feared in Iran as 23-year-old hanged in public killing
Fears are growing that Iran is preparing to execute scores more protesters after authorities hanged a 23-year-old man from a crane, in a public killing carried out less than a month after he was arrested and following a secretive trial. Majidreza Rahnavard was sentenced to death by a court in...
Russia Claims It Will 'Never' Run Out of Missiles After Ukraine Barrage
Dozens of Russian cruise missiles were fired at targets across Ukraine on Thursday, prompting power outages.
U.S. Giving Ukraine Coordinates to Russian Army Positions, Hacker Claims
The hacker published documents purportedly containing U.S. intelligence on the positions of Russian ships, aircraft, and the location of warehouses.
‘Crapped Himself’: Putin’s Men Melt Down in Raging Fight Over War
It wasn’t too long ago that the Kremlin declared 2022 a “year of unity” in the country, a sentiment that quickly fell apart as Vladimir Putin’s closest allies created their own circular firing squad over the country’s handling of the war against Ukraine. Now, that...
Russian soldier says they're suffering more losses 'from their own side' than from Ukrainians, including being fired on by their own tanks
Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine are being killed by their own in accidental as well as deliberate incidents, according to multiple reports.
Putin used fresh flounder and salmon fish to pay eastern Russians to continue sending their men to fight in the war
Reports have surfaced that enlisted officers "have resorted to plying people with fresh fish in a bid to entice men to join the army and fight the war in Ukraine." A Russian Government's local representative, Mikhail Shuvalov, reportedly promised individuals "in the eastern Sakhalin island 5kg of flounder, pollock and salmon in exchange for sending their men to war." [i]
U.S. Sends Warplanes to South Korea After Kim’s Sister’s Threats
U.S. stealth jets and nuclear-capable bombers were flown to South Korea on Tuesday hours after Kim Jong Un’s sister threatened to conduct a full-range intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test. The B-52 bombers and F-22 stealth fighters took part in joint drills with South Korean aircraft in the waters southwest of Jeju island in the Korea Strait, Seoul’s defense ministry said. The exercise came after the North Korean dictator’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, commented on doubts about the capabilities of Pyongyang’s nuclear missiles. So far, North Korea’s ICBM tests have been launched at a steep angle to avoid flying into foreign countries’ airspace. Some international observers say the Hermit Kingdom’s ICBMs can’t be considered reliable without being tested in a standard-trajectory launch—though such a test would be a massive provocation to the U.S. as the missile would be flying toward the Pacific Ocean. “I can clear up their doubt about it,” Kim Yo Jong said in remarks covered by state media Tuesday. “They will immediately recognize it in case we launch an ICBM in the way of real angle firing straight off.”Read it at Associated Press
Before-and-after photos show how Russia is stripping Ukrainian life out of one of the only major cities it has captured
A video posted to Telegram on Friday shows the Russian army destroying a theater central to Mariupol.
Russian State TV Host Admits People Were Wrong To Joke About U.S. Weapons
Russian TV anchor Artyom Sheynin expressed concern at how U.S.-supplied HIMARS systems are hitting Russian targets.
Russia has stopped using its Iranian suicide drones because they don't work in the cold, Ukraine says
Russia has used Iranian-made drones to target power facilities and other critical infrastructure, resulting in Ukrainian casualties.
