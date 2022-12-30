MINNEAPOLIS -- More than 100 customers waited outside Keefer Court Bakery in Minneapolis Saturday, hoping to commemorate the long-time staple on its final day. It was a moment, also, to commemorate the year that was on its final day also."I think this year, we did a lot of coming together," said Dave Whitmer of St. Paul. "There's a lot more community this year than there has been in 2020 and 2021."Others in line reflected a similar sentiment. "I've started to be able to see people again, things have gotten better," said Mari Sevig of Bloomington. The "together" feeling was at the heart...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO