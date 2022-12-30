ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

news9.com

Train Hits RV Stuck On Tracks In Claremore

Nobody was injured after a train ran into an RV that was stuck on some train tracks in Claremore. The crash happened on Wednesday afternoon on the tracks that cross Route 66, also known as Lynn Riggs boulevard. Nobody was injured in the crash, and it is currently unclear what...
CLAREMORE, OK
sillyamerica.com

Sleep at a Roadside Attraction at Hotel Indigo in Tulsa, Oklahoma

This post contains affiliate links from which we will make a commission from your clicks and/or purchases. Our stay at this hotel was sponsored. All opinions are our own. If you have been following our adventures you know how much we here at Silly America love roadside attractions. Our motto is the bigger the better, the weirder the more wonderful. The only thing we love as much as visiting roadside attractions is finding the best quirky hotels to spend the night at on our road trips. Hotel Indigo in Tulsa, Oklahoma fits that bill perfectly with its convenient location and eclectic decor. Plus, you might even get to sleep under a roadside attraction.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Dunkin’ to open new, “Next Generation” store in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Dunkin’ opened its newest, “Next Generation” store on S Lewis Avenue Friday. “To continue the celebration into 2023, the new store will offer guests a free Medium Hot or Iced Coffee all day Wednesday, Jan. 4,” said Dunkin’ in a statement.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Rider Dies After Motorcycle Crashes Into Car In Tulsa

Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and a car in Tulsa on Thursday night. According to Tulsa Police, the motorcycle was driving quickly southbound on South Memorial Drive in the inside lane approaching East 73rd St when the driver of a red sedan pulled out of a driveway onto South Memorial to turn northbound onto Memorial. Police say the motorcycle struck the car on the driver's side.
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Two Injured in Vehicle Crash in Osage County

A man and a minor were injured in a collision occurred on January 1, at approximately 4am on New Prue Rd and Lake Rd. in Prue. Mason Lumly, 21, of Sand Springs was traveling north bound on Lake Rd. when his pickup truck left the roadway for an unknown reason approximately 121 feet before striking a fence post. The truck hit a communications box and another fence post causing the truck to go airborne. The vehicle then rolled one time and came to rest on its wheels on a fence. That’s when Lumly was ejected and landed next to the vehicle.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Motorcycle Rider Dies In Crash On Highway 169, I-244

Tulsa Police said a motorcycle rider is dead after a crash involving a truck at Highway 169 and Interstate 244. First responders closed the interstate and traffic was diverted onto Highway 169 as crews worked at the scene. Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area if you are out...
TULSA, OK
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Tulsa King Free Online

Best sites to watch Tulsa King - Last updated on Dec 30, 2022. Best sites to stream: Paramount Plus ,Paramount+ Roku Premium Channel. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Tulsa King online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Tulsa King on this page.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

19-year-old male dead after Okmulgee County crash

OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. — A 19-year-old male is dead after a collision in Okmulgee County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash occurred on Dec. 31 around 5:00 a.m. on US-75, about 1.5 miles north of Beggs. According to OHP, two vehicles were involved in...
OKMULGEE COUNTY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Authorities look for 2 people who set fire to north Tulsa dispensary

TULSA, Okla. — Investigators with the Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) are asking the public for help to identify people who were caught on surveillance video setting a fire at a north Tulsa dispensary. TFD said the arson happened on Dec. 18 around 2 a.m. at 3 Leafs Dispensary near...
TULSA, OK

