KTUL
'It's like a community': Sapulpa staple closes after decades in Green Country
SAPULPA, Okla. (KTUL) — Freddie's BBQ & Steakhouse in Sapulpa closed its doors Saturday after 60 years serving Green Country. "The owner, Edmond [Slyman], and his wife have been a blessing to our family," said longtime customer and family friend Mary Luttrell. "This is an icon and we are going to miss it."
Tulsa hotels feel impacts from Southwest cancellations
As Southwest cancels thousands of flights the hotel is refunding guests who can’t show despite the financial setback it will cost the hotel.
news9.com
Train Hits RV Stuck On Tracks In Claremore
Nobody was injured after a train ran into an RV that was stuck on some train tracks in Claremore. The crash happened on Wednesday afternoon on the tracks that cross Route 66, also known as Lynn Riggs boulevard. Nobody was injured in the crash, and it is currently unclear what...
sillyamerica.com
Sleep at a Roadside Attraction at Hotel Indigo in Tulsa, Oklahoma
This post contains affiliate links from which we will make a commission from your clicks and/or purchases. Our stay at this hotel was sponsored. All opinions are our own. If you have been following our adventures you know how much we here at Silly America love roadside attractions. Our motto is the bigger the better, the weirder the more wonderful. The only thing we love as much as visiting roadside attractions is finding the best quirky hotels to spend the night at on our road trips. Hotel Indigo in Tulsa, Oklahoma fits that bill perfectly with its convenient location and eclectic decor. Plus, you might even get to sleep under a roadside attraction.
WAFB.com
‘I’m not gonna be there’: Woman misses mother’s funeral due to canceled Southwest flight
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) – A woman stuck in Oregon due to a canceled flight will be missing her own mother’s funeral. It’s been days since an ice storm hit the Pacific Northwest, but travelers are still dealing with major headaches and heartbreaks, including Susan Johnson. Johnson’s...
KOKI FOX 23
Dunkin’ to open new, “Next Generation” store in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Dunkin’ opened its newest, “Next Generation” store on S Lewis Avenue Friday. “To continue the celebration into 2023, the new store will offer guests a free Medium Hot or Iced Coffee all day Wednesday, Jan. 4,” said Dunkin’ in a statement.
Rider Dies After Motorcycle Crashes Into Car In Tulsa
Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and a car in Tulsa on Thursday night. According to Tulsa Police, the motorcycle was driving quickly southbound on South Memorial Drive in the inside lane approaching East 73rd St when the driver of a red sedan pulled out of a driveway onto South Memorial to turn northbound onto Memorial. Police say the motorcycle struck the car on the driver's side.
Gavan Boschele Lands First Career Golden Driller With Stock Non-Wing Win
A stroke of luck is sometimes all it takes, and the caution played to the favor of Gavan Boschele on Saturday night, with the result being his first career Golden Driller in Stock Non-Wing action at the 38th annual Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout. Leading the distance until Lap 25 when...
One last hurrah: Diners say goodbye to Freddie’s BBQ and steakhouse
SAPULPA, Okla. — Saturday is your last chance to eat at Freddie’s BBQ and Steakhouse in Sapulpa before they close their doors. Last month, the restaurant announced they were closing at the end of the year. Freddie’s has been in business for decades. The closing for many customers...
Tulsa police investigating deadly crash near Highway 169 and I-244
Tulsa police investigating deadly crash near Highway 169 and I-244 Saturday evening. Both highways were closed during the investigation
bartlesvilleradio.com
Two Injured in Vehicle Crash in Osage County
A man and a minor were injured in a collision occurred on January 1, at approximately 4am on New Prue Rd and Lake Rd. in Prue. Mason Lumly, 21, of Sand Springs was traveling north bound on Lake Rd. when his pickup truck left the roadway for an unknown reason approximately 121 feet before striking a fence post. The truck hit a communications box and another fence post causing the truck to go airborne. The vehicle then rolled one time and came to rest on its wheels on a fence. That’s when Lumly was ejected and landed next to the vehicle.
news9.com
Motorcycle Rider Dies In Crash On Highway 169, I-244
Tulsa Police said a motorcycle rider is dead after a crash involving a truck at Highway 169 and Interstate 244. First responders closed the interstate and traffic was diverted onto Highway 169 as crews worked at the scene. Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area if you are out...
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Tulsa King Free Online
Best sites to watch Tulsa King - Last updated on Dec 30, 2022. Best sites to stream: Paramount Plus ,Paramount+ Roku Premium Channel. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Tulsa King online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Tulsa King on this page.
TPD: 1 dead following collision involving motorcycle in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police said a 20-year-old man is dead following a collision near East 71st Street and South Memorial Drive Thursday night. Police said the man, who has not yet been identified, was driving approximately 80 mph when he collided with a sedan on Memorial. The driver...
19-year-old male dead after Okmulgee County crash
OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. — A 19-year-old male is dead after a collision in Okmulgee County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash occurred on Dec. 31 around 5:00 a.m. on US-75, about 1.5 miles north of Beggs. According to OHP, two vehicles were involved in...
Crash On Highway 75 Kills 19-Year-Old Man In Okmulgee County
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 19-year-old man was killed in a crash Saturday morning on Highway 75. The OHP said Dawson Sumner of Beggs, Oklahoma, was pronounced dead at the scene just south of Happy Camp Road by authorities. Sumner was the passenger in a 2019 Ford Mustang that...
Emergency Crews Respond To Crash Involving Motorcycle In Tulsa
Police are investigating a crash involving a motorcycle and a car in Tulsa on Thursday night. According to Tulsa Police, a motorcycle driver crashed into the side of a car near East 71st Street and South Memorial Drive at around 8:30 p.m. Police say the motorcycle driver suffered serious injuries...
news9.com
Vehicle Hits, Kills 74-Year-Old Man On Turner Turnpike In Lincoln County
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 74-year-old man was hit and killed by a vehicle on the Turner Turnpike near the Wellston exit. OHP Trooper Foster said it happened Saturday in the eastbound lanes where the man, Thien Tran, was on the side of the road working on a broken down car.
KOKI FOX 23
Authorities look for 2 people who set fire to north Tulsa dispensary
TULSA, Okla. — Investigators with the Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) are asking the public for help to identify people who were caught on surveillance video setting a fire at a north Tulsa dispensary. TFD said the arson happened on Dec. 18 around 2 a.m. at 3 Leafs Dispensary near...
Transparency in question as City of Tulsa, TPD faces lawsuit over Open Records Act
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Watch and Whitney Bryen are suing the City of Tulsa over the Oklahoma Open Records Act (ORA) in connection to a mental health call Tulsa Police responded to regarding a mental health crisis with a woman called LaDonna Paris. Oklahoma Watch is a non-profit investigative...
