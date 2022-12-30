At the 2022 global box office so far, every movie in the top 10 is a sequel. Every single one of them. Film fans often gripe that Holly­wood has no imagination. Ah, the innocence of non-pros! They don’t understand that Hollywood is simply giving the audience what they want. It’s a business, and sequels/franchises keep the lights on at the studios. But there are some who persuaded the money people to take big risks. So let’s salute the filmmakers and studios that didn’t play it safe this year. Everything Everywhere All at Once Writer-directors Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert take their characters through multiple realities. It’s...

16 DAYS AGO