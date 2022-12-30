Read full article on original website
Little Richard Doc Exploring the Black Queer Origins of Rock to Premiere at Sundance 2023
A documentary on Little Richard, a reexamination of the history of the Meatpacking District through the lens of trans sex workers, the film adaptation of a viral short story, and more will premiere at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. The U.S. Documentary competition will boast the world premiere of Lisa Cortés’ Little Richard: I Am Everything. The film will simultaneously chronicle the career of the titular rock and roll pioneer while examining the genre’s Black queer origins in an effort to counterbalance the whitewashed history of American pop. Somewhat similarly, Kristen Lovell and Zachary Drucker’s documentary The Stroll will tackle the...
Amid Many ‘Safe’ Films, a Few Are Acts of Daring
At the 2022 global box office so far, every movie in the top 10 is a sequel. Every single one of them. Film fans often gripe that Hollywood has no imagination. Ah, the innocence of non-pros! They don’t understand that Hollywood is simply giving the audience what they want. It’s a business, and sequels/franchises keep the lights on at the studios. But there are some who persuaded the money people to take big risks. So let’s salute the filmmakers and studios that didn’t play it safe this year. Everything Everywhere All at Once Writer-directors Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert take their characters through multiple realities. It’s...
Collider
New 'Babylon' Featurette Lets Audiences Discover Justin Hurwitz's "Score For the Ages"
Paramount Pictures just released a new featurette that gives audiences the chance to listen to the score for the upcoming Damien Chazelle epic Babylon. The Academy Award-winning composer Justin Hurwitz, who is best known for his imaginative and original score for 2016’s La La Land, revealed how the sounds of a screaming sax and wailing trumpet of jazz mixed with modern elements created what star Margot Robbie describes as “a score for the ages.”
‘The Banshees of Inisherin’s’ Martin McDonagh can complete this Oscar set with just 2 feckin’ films
When Michelle Williams entered the Best Actress Oscar race for “The Fabelmans,” that put Steven Spielberg in line to become the fifth person to direct Oscar winners in all four acting categories. That, of course, is still possible, but someone else may beat him to that quartet set this season: Martin McDonagh. “The Banshees of Inisherin” is looking increasingly strong to nab four acting nominations for lead Colin Farrell and supporting players Kerry Condon, Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan. All four earned Golden Globe and Critics Choice bids last week. At the Oscars, McDonagh needs Farrell to win Best Actor and...
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
10 Best Films of 2022
Call it a comeback! In 2022, the movie industry roared back with high-quality films, stellar performances, and great artistry. For the record, movie theaters aren’t dead yet, and streaming is a part of the equation but not the whole picture. These noteworthy films and artists will vie for awards...
Uma Thurman Says ‘Crazy Love Affair’ With Ex-Husband Gary Oldman Was ‘a Mistake’
Uma Thurman doesn't look back on her first marriage in a positive light. She said her brief affair with Gary Oldman was ill-advised, to say the least.
10 Biggest Box Office Bombs of 2022
2022 is drawing to a close, and while it’s fun to look back on some of the best films of the year, it is also interesting to take a look at some of the biggest box office flops of the year. What’s particularly interesting about this list is that it shows how box office performance rarely has a direct correlation to film quality. Multiple films on this list received stellar reviews from critics, yet performed badly at the box office.
Collider
The Most Anticipated Horror Films of 2023
2022 was a stellar year for the horror genre with so many unique ideas and genuinely scary stories coming out to surprise fans everywhere. From the new Jordan Peele flick Nope to the unpredictable Barbarian, there was something for everyone to enjoy, and it seems as though 2023 is shaping up to be just as solid a year for the genre.
Bob Penny, bit actor in numerous Hollywood films, dies at 87
Bob Penny, an Alabama college professor and actor who performed small roles in movies including “Forrest Gump” and “Sweet Home Alabama,” has died at age 87.Penny died on Christmas Day, according to an obituary from Laughlin Service Funeral Home in Huntsville. No cause of death was given.Born in Anniston in 1935, Penny was a poet who spent three decades as an English professor, mostly teaching poetry and prose at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, AL.com reported. During the 1980s, Penny found work on the side by acting in TV commercials for a local department store as well as...
The Best Movies 2022: ‘Fabelmans,’ ‘Avatar’ and more
For a moment, let’s forget the struggles cinemas are facing — not many people want to schlep to see non-Marvel movies anymore, turns out — and let’s celebrate what was an energizing, unexpected and often freaking weird year for film. 2022 marked a comeback for many major directors. Baz Luhrmann ended a nine-year feature hiatus to direct a fantastic “Elvis” biopic, while James Cameron finally finished “Avatar: The Way of Water” after 13 years and constant delays. And Todd Field triumphed with “Tár” after the longest break of anybody — it was the first movie he directed since 2006’s “Little Children.”...
‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ jumps to No. 2 on the list of top movies of 2022
As the countdown gets closer to the New Year, film critic Scott “Movie” Mantz has announced his No. 2 top movie of 2022, “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” The movie follows a woman who is drowning in her real life with taxes, business and family drama, but then her life takes an unexpected turn when […]
Collider
How Filmmakers Navigated Unexpected Death During Production
Several film productions have been beset by the passing of an actor or actress involved. While death is always tragic, unexpected departures are particularly hard-hitting for those close to the person in question. From Marilyn Monroe to Paul Walker, a cast member's sudden passing has seen filmmakers and studios scramble in an effort to salvage their multi-million dollar investments. Employing techniques including script rewrites, cleverly choreographed re-shoots with different performers, and cutting edge digital technology that gives viewers the illusion of an actor's presence, all manner of creative ingenuity has been used to save a number of films from being abandoned altogether.
Edie Landau, ‘Hopscotch’ and ‘The Deadly Game’ Producer, Dies at 95
Film producer Edythe “Edie” Landau, known for Oscar-nominated Long Day’s Journey Into Night, Hopscotch and The Deadly Game, has died. She was 95. The Hollywood Reporter has learned that she died “peacefully” of natural causes at her home in Century City on Dec. 24.More from The Hollywood ReporterStephen Greif, 'Blake's 7' and 'The Crown' Actor, Dies at 78Dax Tejera, Executive Producer of ABC's 'This Week,' Dies at 37Maxi Jazz, Lead Singer for British Band Faithless, Dies at 65 From the beginning, Landau was a pioneer for women in the industry. After graduating from Wilkes College, she started her career in New York...
Review: The 10 best movies of 2022
Film critic Peter Travers shared his ranking of the best 10 movies of 2022.
Collider
Steven Spielberg’s 10 Best Movies, Ranked According to IMDb
Steven Spielberg is arguably the greatest filmmaker of all time. Across almost five decades, the acclaimed director has released thirty-four highly entertaining and often profoundly moving movies across seemingly every genre. His most recent movie, The Fabelmans, which tells the story of Spielberg's childhood, has received rave reviews, proving that...
Paramount+ Declares ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Its Most-Watched Movie in Streaming Premiere
After dominating the box office this year, “Top Gun: Maverick” has finally hit Paramount+ seven months after its theatrical premiere. And even with the long, long gap between release and streaming — as well as its ready availability on VOD platforms — the blockbuster has become the most watched Paramount+ film in its premiere weekend, Paramount Studios announced Wednesday. That’s even despite its continued success on platforms like iTunes, where “Top Gun: Maverick” currently sits at #2. “The runaway success of this film across theatrical, digital and now in streaming is an undeniable proof point demonstrating the power of Paramount’s multi-platform...
Collider
'The Great Train Robbery' & 9 More Westerns That Defined the Genre
Westerns are primarily defined by their setting: the American Western frontier, specifically in the mid to late 1800s. But despite traditional associations with uncomplicated shoot-em-up fare in a time long past, the genre has evolved and shape-shifted through the ages. The films that define the genre have become ever-more sophisticated and the stylistic elements, visual tropes and archetypal figures associated with the Western have elevated the genre beyond a mere time and place setting. The canon of classics is now one of rich and varied offerings.
AMC Theatres Adds Former Sundance CEO Keri Putnam to Its Board
As AMC Theatres enters into a critical 2023, the movie theater chain has named some indie cred to its board of directors. Keri Putnam, the former CEO of the Sundance Institute, will join the AMC board at the start of the new year, the company announced Thursday. Putnam, who exited Sundance in 2021, will join the board alongside another newcomer, global information technology executive Denise “Dee” Clark. Additionally, Lee Wittlinger, who has been an AMC director since 2018, will resign from his position on the board at the end of the year. His private investment firm Silver Lake sold its equity...
Collider
What Has Taken Francis Ford Coppola’s 'Megalopolis' So Long?
Every filmmaker has their passion project. Often these take the form of high-concept and higher-budget productions that cross the line between artistic pursuits and commercial viability with such determination they are almost guaranteed to never get the backing of a major studio — at least not without serious compromise and a proven back catalog of box-office successes. This isn’t to say that such films are impossible to get made. Martin Scorsese fought for decades to make The Last Temptation of Christ and Silence, and eventually succeeded without jeopardizing his original vision. But the financial motivation that dominates the headspace of Hollywood producers has left many of these projects to simply gather dust in the dreams of cinephiles.
Collider
Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Django Unchained’ Universe We Never Got
One of the interesting effects of the Western being a "dead" genre is that, when it’s resurrected with a successful movie or TV show, that title becomes instantly iconic. Take for instance moments in pop culture that found James Marsden’s character's constant death in Westworld a wide enough joke to be replicated in a commercial for AT&T. Or the time Jamie Foxx makes a cameo at the end of A Million Ways to Die in the West as Django from Django Unchained. As it turns out, that was only one of the many planned extracurricular activities for his character, and most probably only happened because Quentin Tarantino wasn’t involved.
