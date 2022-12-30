(Seguin) — Some voters in Guadalupe County will be heading to the polls today to participate in runoff elections being held in the cities of Seguin, Cibolo and Schertz. The ruoff elections are all be conducted by the Guadalupe County Elections Office, and feature races where no candidate managed to get more than 50 percent of the votes cast during the November general election.

GUADALUPE COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO