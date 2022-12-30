Read full article on original website
seguintoday.com
City’s new website shines spotlight on Seguin
(Seguin) — The city of Seguin is using the new year to launch its brand new website. The city’s online presence, at seguintexas.gov, has been completely reworked by city staff. Public Information Officer Jennifer Sourdellia says the redesign represents a major upgrade to the city’s website. She says...
seguintoday.com
Runoff elections to be decided today in Guadalupe County
(Seguin) — Some voters in Guadalupe County will be heading to the polls today to participate in runoff elections being held in the cities of Seguin, Cibolo and Schertz. The ruoff elections are all be conducted by the Guadalupe County Elections Office, and feature races where no candidate managed to get more than 50 percent of the votes cast during the November general election.
seguintoday.com
Kenneth Wayne “Tiny” Mondin
Kenneth Wayne “Tiny” Mondin, age 86 of Seguin, entered into eternal rest and passed peacefully on January 1, 2023 with his family by his side. Tiny was born on July 21, 1936 in a little farm house in Seguin, Texas to Erna Mae (Templin) and John Louis Mondin.
seguintoday.com
Gutierrez, Allen win mayoral races in Schertz, Cibolo
(Seguin) — The Guadalupe County Elections Office has released the final totals for Tuesday’s runoff elections in the cities of Schertz and Cibolo. Ralph Gutierrez earned another term as mayor in the city of Schertz. Gutierrez received 1,569 votes, while Cedric Edwards received 988 votes. In the race...
seguintoday.com
Lawrence Frank Mikes
Lawrence Frank Mikes was called Home to the Lord on December 24, 2022, at the age of 83. He was born to Adolph and Edith Mikes on November 13, 1939, in Shiner, Texas. He was the oldest of 4 brothers. The family later moved to Luling, Texas where Adolph ran...
seguintoday.com
Keller, Davila seeking votes during today’s runoff election
(Seguin) — The race for the District 8 seat on the Seguin City Council will finally be decided tonight. Bill Keller and Edward “Eddie” Davila Jr. advanced to today’s runoff election after finishing first and second respectively during the general election held in November. Both candidates have been encouraging District 8 voters to head back to the polls to have their voices heard.
seguintoday.com
Johnny H. Cruz
Johnny H. Cruz, age 75, of Seguin passed away on January 1, 2023. He was born on August 24, 1947 in San Antonio, Texas to Mary S. (Hinojosa) and Antonio L. Cruz. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Mary Frances Mora, and brother Ralph Cruz. Left...
seguintoday.com
Keller defeats Davila, wins District 8 council seat
(Seguin) — Voters in District 8 have chosen their next representative on the Seguin City Council. Bill Keller defeated Edward “Eddie” Davila Jr. during Tuesday’s runoff election. Keller jumped out to an early advantage when totals from the early voting period were released just after 7 p.m. The race wouldn’t get much closer throughout the night, as Keller captured the seat.
seguintoday.com
Raymond Elroy Willmann
Raymond Elroy Willmann was born June 29, 1927 and passed away on December 29, 2022. Visitation will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at Goetz Funeral Home. His nephew, Pastor John Willmann, will officiate the Funeral Service beginning at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Lone Oak Cemetery, near Geronimo.
seguintoday.com
Navarro Panthers To Play Today on KWED As Area Hoops Teams Tip Off the New Year
(Geronimo) — There’s high school basketball on the air tonight on KWED. We’ll be court side in Geronimo for the Navarro Panthers hosting the Bandera Bulldogs. Both teams are looking for their first win in District 27-4A. The Panthers are 7-6 overall on the season, meanwhile the Bulldogs are 12-11.
