tulsapeople.com

Ike’s Chili celebrates 115 years

Let’s put it into perspective: Oklahoma became a state in 1907. Ike’s Chili opened in 1908. That’s how long Ike’s Chili has been in Tulsa. One year after statehood, Ike’s became part of the fabric of the city, and this year will celebrate its 115th anniversary.
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Baby Derby 2023 Winner!

Congratulations, to Trish and Drew Jones of Bartlesville and baby Maeve! The Jones family became the winners of the Baby Derby 2023 when baby Maeve arrived at about 5am on New Year's Day at Ascenstion St. John Jane Phillips Hospital in Bartlesville. The Jones' win:. Gift Basket from Ascension St...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
sillyamerica.com

Sleep at a Roadside Attraction at Hotel Indigo in Tulsa, Oklahoma

This post contains affiliate links from which we will make a commission from your clicks and/or purchases. Our stay at this hotel was sponsored. All opinions are our own. If you have been following our adventures you know how much we here at Silly America love roadside attractions. Our motto is the bigger the better, the weirder the more wonderful. The only thing we love as much as visiting roadside attractions is finding the best quirky hotels to spend the night at on our road trips. Hotel Indigo in Tulsa, Oklahoma fits that bill perfectly with its convenient location and eclectic decor. Plus, you might even get to sleep under a roadside attraction.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Plan Underway To Build Low Water Dam On Arkansas River

The low flow of the Arkansas River means there’s often plenty of dry land, but in a few years another mile of the riverbed could be permanently under water. A long planned but never funded low water dam, crossing about 103rd and Riverside, finally is funded, with the final piece coming from the Muscogee Creek Nation.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa Fire Department battles house fire on New Year's Day

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Fire Department spent part of New Year's Day battling a house fire in west Tulsa. Firefighters said they aren't sure of the cause of the fire and said it is still under investigation. TFD did say it appears the fire started on the back deck of the home and that there was no structural damage to the house.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Dunkin’ to open new, “Next Generation” store in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Dunkin’ opened its newest, “Next Generation” store on S Lewis Avenue Friday. “To continue the celebration into 2023, the new store will offer guests a free Medium Hot or Iced Coffee all day Wednesday, Jan. 4,” said Dunkin’ in a statement.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Tulsa’s Saint Francis Hospital welcomes first newborn of 2023

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa’s Saint Francis Hospital has welcomed its first newborn of 2023. Rhaine was born Jan. 1, right here in Tulsa. Last year, FOX23 showed you how Saint Francis welcomes newborns. The new tradition allows doctors to press a button that plays a lullaby, announcing to everyone in the hospital that a baby has been born.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout Comes To An End

The Tulsa Shootout is coming to an end after five days of high-speed racing at Expo Square. News On 6's Ryan Gillin shared why racers keep coming back to Tulsa, at 9 p.m.
TULSA, OK

