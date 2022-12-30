Read full article on original website
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Locals flock to Sapulpa restaurant to enjoy last meal before its closure
SAPULPA, Okla. — Freddie’s Bar-B-Que and Steak House has closed its doors for good in Sapulpa, but during their last few days, people lined up all the way around the front of the building to get in and enjoy their favorite restaurant one last time. The iconic restaurant...
KTUL
'It's like a community': Sapulpa staple closes after decades in Green Country
SAPULPA, Okla. (KTUL) — Freddie's BBQ & Steakhouse in Sapulpa closed its doors Saturday after 60 years serving Green Country. "The owner, Edmond [Slyman], and his wife have been a blessing to our family," said longtime customer and family friend Mary Luttrell. "This is an icon and we are going to miss it."
tulsapeople.com
Ike’s Chili celebrates 115 years
Let’s put it into perspective: Oklahoma became a state in 1907. Ike’s Chili opened in 1908. That’s how long Ike’s Chili has been in Tulsa. One year after statehood, Ike’s became part of the fabric of the city, and this year will celebrate its 115th anniversary.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Baby Derby 2023 Winner!
Congratulations, to Trish and Drew Jones of Bartlesville and baby Maeve! The Jones family became the winners of the Baby Derby 2023 when baby Maeve arrived at about 5am on New Year's Day at Ascenstion St. John Jane Phillips Hospital in Bartlesville. The Jones' win:. Gift Basket from Ascension St...
tulsapeople.com
‘The perfect fit’: Former TU costume shop manager finds new home for 50,000-piece collection
Some artistic legacies live on in the realm of the intangible. Think about the teachers whose gifts keep influencing the work of their students, or a performer who made such a mark on a role that future interpreters can’t help but stay in conversation with it as they craft their own versions.
Last chance for Oklahomans to visit Sapulpa’s iconic Route 66 Christmas Chute
SAPULPA, Okla. — Sapulpa’s Route 66 Christmas Chute has become a national hit. It’s been featured on the “Today Show” and in magazines like “Southern Living.”. One of the organizers, Will Berry, helped come up with the idea for the Christmas Chute, but said he never imagined it would take off like this.
tulsapeople.com
Spring break bound: From sunny beaches to snowy slopes, these destinations are driveable from T-Town
Spring Break typically brings to mind either images of sunny beaches or snowy mountains ready to be shredded. Oklahoma is lucky in that our central location in the country puts us within reach of a wide variety of fun destinations to suit anyone’s idea of relaxation. Hit the sand.
moreclaremore.com
Pets available from Claremore Animal Control
Friendly, Affectionate, Playful, Couch potato, Quiet, Curious. Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Tulsa hotels feel impacts from Southwest cancellations
As Southwest cancels thousands of flights the hotel is refunding guests who can’t show despite the financial setback it will cost the hotel.
Rogers County animal rescue mourns loss of twice-rescued eagle
CLAREMORE, Okla. — A Rogers County animal rehabilitation center is mourning the loss of an eagle that they have rescued twice. On Jan. 1, 2023, Wild Heart Ranch announced the news of the eagle’s death on social media. According to a Wild Heart Ranch social media post, the...
WAFB.com
‘I’m not gonna be there’: Woman misses mother’s funeral due to canceled Southwest flight
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) – A woman stuck in Oregon due to a canceled flight will be missing her own mother’s funeral. It’s been days since an ice storm hit the Pacific Northwest, but travelers are still dealing with major headaches and heartbreaks, including Susan Johnson. Johnson’s...
sillyamerica.com
Sleep at a Roadside Attraction at Hotel Indigo in Tulsa, Oklahoma
This post contains affiliate links from which we will make a commission from your clicks and/or purchases. Our stay at this hotel was sponsored. All opinions are our own. If you have been following our adventures you know how much we here at Silly America love roadside attractions. Our motto is the bigger the better, the weirder the more wonderful. The only thing we love as much as visiting roadside attractions is finding the best quirky hotels to spend the night at on our road trips. Hotel Indigo in Tulsa, Oklahoma fits that bill perfectly with its convenient location and eclectic decor. Plus, you might even get to sleep under a roadside attraction.
news9.com
Green Country Doctor Discusses How Avoid Getting Sick Around the Holidays
Hospitals nationwide are dealing with high numbers of COVID-19, RSV and flu cases. News On 6's Autumn Bracey spoke with Dr. Linda Sullivan from Utica Park Clinic about how to protect yourself from illness as the holiday season comes to an end.
Plan Underway To Build Low Water Dam On Arkansas River
The low flow of the Arkansas River means there’s often plenty of dry land, but in a few years another mile of the riverbed could be permanently under water. A long planned but never funded low water dam, crossing about 103rd and Riverside, finally is funded, with the final piece coming from the Muscogee Creek Nation.
Broken Arrow to launch new door-to-door transit program
Broken Arrow to launch new door to door transit program. The year long micro-transit program is expected to launch in the fall of 2023.
KTUL
Tulsa Fire Department battles house fire on New Year's Day
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Fire Department spent part of New Year's Day battling a house fire in west Tulsa. Firefighters said they aren't sure of the cause of the fire and said it is still under investigation. TFD did say it appears the fire started on the back deck of the home and that there was no structural damage to the house.
Gavan Boschele Lands First Career Golden Driller With Stock Non-Wing Win
A stroke of luck is sometimes all it takes, and the caution played to the favor of Gavan Boschele on Saturday night, with the result being his first career Golden Driller in Stock Non-Wing action at the 38th annual Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout. Leading the distance until Lap 25 when...
KOKI FOX 23
Dunkin’ to open new, “Next Generation” store in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Dunkin’ opened its newest, “Next Generation” store on S Lewis Avenue Friday. “To continue the celebration into 2023, the new store will offer guests a free Medium Hot or Iced Coffee all day Wednesday, Jan. 4,” said Dunkin’ in a statement.
Tulsa’s Saint Francis Hospital welcomes first newborn of 2023
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa’s Saint Francis Hospital has welcomed its first newborn of 2023. Rhaine was born Jan. 1, right here in Tulsa. Last year, FOX23 showed you how Saint Francis welcomes newborns. The new tradition allows doctors to press a button that plays a lullaby, announcing to everyone in the hospital that a baby has been born.
news9.com
Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout Comes To An End
The Tulsa Shootout is coming to an end after five days of high-speed racing at Expo Square. News On 6's Ryan Gillin shared why racers keep coming back to Tulsa, at 9 p.m.
