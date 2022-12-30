Read full article on original website
Family Searching For Missing Tulsa Mother They Say Sounded "Drugged" On Voicemail
Make this holiday season greener: Learn how to properly dispose of Christmas trees in Tulsa
Dog flu hits Tulsa: What you need to know
Christmas Wonderland in Tulsa Promenade Mall Everything you need to know
KOCO
Icon Cinema to open in revitalized Oklahoma City theater
OKLAHOMA CITY — A revitalized Oklahoma City theater is expected to open in a well-known location within the next couple of weeks. Icon Cinema, located on NW 23rd Street and Meridian Avenue, will have 10 screens and more than 900 recliners. “It’s luxury cinema at a fair price," said...
Catholic leaders in Oklahoma react to death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
TULSA, Okla. — Catholic leaders in Oklahoma reacted to the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. The Most Rev. David A. Konderla, Bishop of the Diocese of Tulsa, and the Most Rev. Paul S. Coakley, Archbishop of Oklahoma City, both released statements following the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.
Ponca City News
Oklahomans to be honored in National Rose Parade
Body OKLAHOMA CITY – December 29, 2022 -- Two Oklahomans will be representing Oklahoma in the 2023 Tournament of Roses Parade. Morgan Flynn, of Tushka, Okla., and David Wheelis, of Oklahoma City, will be a part of the Donate Life Float featured in the parade. Every year, LifeShare of...
tulsapeople.com
Ike’s Chili celebrates 115 years
Let’s put it into perspective: Oklahoma became a state in 1907. Ike’s Chili opened in 1908. That’s how long Ike’s Chili has been in Tulsa. One year after statehood, Ike’s became part of the fabric of the city, and this year will celebrate its 115th anniversary.
edmondoutlook.com
The Fried Taco
When you hear ‘taco,’ you may naturally think of Mexican food, but at The Fried Taco, a world of other tastes lights up the diverse menu. Heavy influences of tangy, bold Puerto Rican and Caribbean cuisine create the most exciting flavor combos of slow-simmered meats, house-made salsas, creamy sauces, crunchy slaws and more. In each delicious pairing, you can taste the hours of experimenting and prep time that went into the multi-faceted creations. Stuff all that house-made goodness in a corn tortilla and fry it. The light, crispy shell and soft, melty inside will change the way you love tacos.
KTUL
'It's like a community': Sapulpa staple closes after decades in Green Country
SAPULPA, Okla. (KTUL) — Freddie's BBQ & Steakhouse in Sapulpa closed its doors Saturday after 60 years serving Green Country. "The owner, Edmond [Slyman], and his wife have been a blessing to our family," said longtime customer and family friend Mary Luttrell. "This is an icon and we are going to miss it."
One last hurrah: Diners say goodbye to Freddie’s BBQ and steakhouse
SAPULPA, Okla. — Saturday is your last chance to eat at Freddie’s BBQ and Steakhouse in Sapulpa before they close their doors. Last month, the restaurant announced they were closing at the end of the year. Freddie’s has been in business for decades. The closing for many customers...
Tulsa’s Saint Francis Hospital welcomes first newborn of 2023
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa’s Saint Francis Hospital has welcomed its first newborn of 2023. Rhaine was born Jan. 1, right here in Tulsa. Last year, FOX23 showed you how Saint Francis welcomes newborns. The new tradition allows doctors to press a button that plays a lullaby, announcing to everyone in the hospital that a baby has been born.
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near Oklahoma City
The ability to stay cool is essential in the Oklahoma heat. Fortunately, this state has plenty of swimmable waterways, which makes it easy to escape those toasty summer days. Enjoy the outdoors while staying cool at one of the best swimming holes near Oklahoma City!. Chickasaw Recreation Area. There are...
Tenant: ‘Creepy’ maintenance man took pictures of personal photos in apartment
A young Oklahoma City woman is feeling shaken, disturbed, and outraged after she said a "creepy" maintenance man entered her apartment and took pictures of her private, personal photos on his cell phone.
KOCO
Owner of Moore pig on the loose now faces difficult decision
MOORE, Okla. — After Moore police officers release body camera video of a pig on the loose, the animal's owner said she's now facing a difficult decision. Video showed several officers and animal control trying to capture the pig near the intersection of Broadway and Kelly. Larry, the 8-year-old...
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Tulsa King Free Online
Best sites to watch Tulsa King - Last updated on Dec 30, 2022. Best sites to stream: Paramount Plus ,Paramount+ Roku Premium Channel. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Tulsa King online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Tulsa King on this page.
Guy Fieri’s Favorite Oklahoma Restaurant
If you're a foodie the Sooner State has some of the very best places to eat. We have all kinds of tasty, mouth-watering cuisine that's sure to please any palate from fine dining to barbeque and burgers. We've got it all. SCROLL DOWN TO SEE WHAT GUY FIERI'S FAVORITE OKLAHOMA...
Ponca City News
Oklahoma News Deserts
Tucked away in the southeast corner of the state, McCurtain County residents receive television news from Shreveport, Louisiana. Shreveport is a slightly closer drive than Oklahoma City or Tulsa, and its stations rarely delve into Oklahoma politics. With statewide newspaper circulation a thing of the past, state Rep. Eddy Dempsey said his constituents mostly rely on spotty broadband service to keep up with developments at the state Capitol.
pokesreport.com
Compromised? Yes. Have I Lost My Mind? No.
STILLWATER – Bill Haisten of The Tulsa World is a friend of mine. I enjoy reading Haisten’s columns and while he does a tremendous job of diving into the prep beat, an area where like many of us he honed his talents, I am excited to see he is back on the everyday top column role in the World. I thought his column on Sunday for the New Year’s Day issue was very sensible. Haisten wrote on how he expects January will be an eventful month for Oklahoma State football and Mike Gundy.
Photos: Cats, horses up for adoption in Oklahoma City
If you are looking for a new addition to the family, Oklahoma City Animal Welfare says it has dozens of loving dogs and cats in need of homes.
okctalk.com
Bar K opening soon on Oklahoma River
Bar K – based in Kansas City and part dog park, bar, restaurant, and event space – is nearing completion on a huge complex in Oklahoma City's Boathouse District along the Oklahoma River. The new facility will feature a massive 23,000 square feet of indoor and two acres...
Tulsa hotels feel impacts from Southwest cancellations
As Southwest cancels thousands of flights the hotel is refunding guests who can’t show despite the financial setback it will cost the hotel.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa true crime podcast sheds light on New Year’s 1994 Henrietta cold case
TULSA, Okla. — New Year’s Day will be the 29th anniversary of 26-year-old, single mother Shawna Louise Jones’ homicide. Jones had two daughters, who were seven and nine when they lost their mother. Her killer has never been arrested for her murder. Raven Rollins is the founder...
How Do Oklahoma 5-Stars Jackson Arnold and Peyton Bowen Feel About NIL? Their Answer May Surprise You
Both the Sooners' new quarterback and new safety described what role NIL played in their own recruitment, and how important it was to them.
