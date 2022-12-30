ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOCO

Icon Cinema to open in revitalized Oklahoma City theater

OKLAHOMA CITY — A revitalized Oklahoma City theater is expected to open in a well-known location within the next couple of weeks. Icon Cinema, located on NW 23rd Street and Meridian Avenue, will have 10 screens and more than 900 recliners. “It’s luxury cinema at a fair price," said...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Ponca City News

Oklahomans to be honored in National Rose Parade

Body OKLAHOMA CITY – December 29, 2022 -- Two Oklahomans will be representing Oklahoma in the 2023 Tournament of Roses Parade. Morgan Flynn, of Tushka, Okla., and David Wheelis, of Oklahoma City, will be a part of the Donate Life Float featured in the parade. Every year, LifeShare of...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
tulsapeople.com

Ike’s Chili celebrates 115 years

Let’s put it into perspective: Oklahoma became a state in 1907. Ike’s Chili opened in 1908. That’s how long Ike’s Chili has been in Tulsa. One year after statehood, Ike’s became part of the fabric of the city, and this year will celebrate its 115th anniversary.
TULSA, OK
edmondoutlook.com

The Fried Taco

When you hear ‘taco,’ you may naturally think of Mexican food, but at The Fried Taco, a world of other tastes lights up the diverse menu. Heavy influences of tangy, bold Puerto Rican and Caribbean cuisine create the most exciting flavor combos of slow-simmered meats, house-made salsas, creamy sauces, crunchy slaws and more. In each delicious pairing, you can taste the hours of experimenting and prep time that went into the multi-faceted creations. Stuff all that house-made goodness in a corn tortilla and fry it. The light, crispy shell and soft, melty inside will change the way you love tacos.
EDMOND, OK
KRMG

Tulsa’s Saint Francis Hospital welcomes first newborn of 2023

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa’s Saint Francis Hospital has welcomed its first newborn of 2023. Rhaine was born Jan. 1, right here in Tulsa. Last year, FOX23 showed you how Saint Francis welcomes newborns. The new tradition allows doctors to press a button that plays a lullaby, announcing to everyone in the hospital that a baby has been born.
TULSA, OK
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes Near Oklahoma City

The ability to stay cool is essential in the Oklahoma heat. Fortunately, this state has plenty of swimmable waterways, which makes it easy to escape those toasty summer days. Enjoy the outdoors while staying cool at one of the best swimming holes near Oklahoma City!. Chickasaw Recreation Area. There are...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Owner of Moore pig on the loose now faces difficult decision

MOORE, Okla. — After Moore police officers release body camera video of a pig on the loose, the animal's owner said she's now facing a difficult decision. Video showed several officers and animal control trying to capture the pig near the intersection of Broadway and Kelly. Larry, the 8-year-old...
MOORE, OK
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Tulsa King Free Online

Best sites to watch Tulsa King - Last updated on Dec 30, 2022. Best sites to stream: Paramount Plus ,Paramount+ Roku Premium Channel. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Tulsa King online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Tulsa King on this page.
TULSA, OK
Z94

Guy Fieri’s Favorite Oklahoma Restaurant

If you're a foodie the Sooner State has some of the very best places to eat. We have all kinds of tasty, mouth-watering cuisine that's sure to please any palate from fine dining to barbeque and burgers. We've got it all. SCROLL DOWN TO SEE WHAT GUY FIERI'S FAVORITE OKLAHOMA...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Ponca City News

Oklahoma News Deserts

Tucked away in the southeast corner of the state, McCurtain County residents receive television news from Shreveport, Louisiana. Shreveport is a slightly closer drive than Oklahoma City or Tulsa, and its stations rarely delve into Oklahoma politics. With statewide newspaper circulation a thing of the past, state Rep. Eddy Dempsey said his constituents mostly rely on spotty broadband service to keep up with developments at the state Capitol.
OKLAHOMA STATE
pokesreport.com

Compromised? Yes. Have I Lost My Mind? No.

STILLWATER – Bill Haisten of The Tulsa World is a friend of mine. I enjoy reading Haisten’s columns and while he does a tremendous job of diving into the prep beat, an area where like many of us he honed his talents, I am excited to see he is back on the everyday top column role in the World. I thought his column on Sunday for the New Year’s Day issue was very sensible. Haisten wrote on how he expects January will be an eventful month for Oklahoma State football and Mike Gundy.
STILLWATER, OK
okctalk.com

Bar K opening soon on Oklahoma River

Bar K – based in Kansas City and part dog park, bar, restaurant, and event space – is nearing completion on a huge complex in Oklahoma City's Boathouse District along the Oklahoma River. The new facility will feature a massive 23,000 square feet of indoor and two acres...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy