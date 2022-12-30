ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seguin, TX

KVUE

First babies born in 2023 brought the new year in with style

AUSTIN, Texas — New Year's Day of 2023 rang in with one of Austin's first-born babies almost 20 minutes apart shortly after the clock struck midnight. Gianna Muhimbare was born at 12:29 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023, making her the first baby born in the St. David's Healthcare system this year.
AUSTIN, TX
KSAT 12

Meet baby Avery, the first baby born in San Antonio in 2023

SAN ANTONIO – The first baby of the New Year has arrived in San Antonio!. Lauren Jacks gave birth to Avery Rose Jacks just two seconds after midnight on Jan. 1, 2023 at North Central Baptist Hospital. Avery weighed in at 7.1 pounds and is 20.6 inches long, and...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
tpr.org

Dating App Slander, And Other San Antonio Stories

Gossip, rumors, and behind-the-scenes drama are the subject of this episode of the Worth Repeating podcast, the second part of the December storytelling event. Worth Repeating returns on February 14th with Rescued: stories being rescued by a pet, person, or anything else. Join us for the show, or submit your own story at tpr.org/wr.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Missing 33-year-old man found, says SAPD

SAN ANTONIO — A 33-year-old San Antonio man who was missing has been found after disappearing along the 10100 block of Cedarmont Drive on the far west side. Officials with the San Antonio Police Department say Anthony Joseph Hodges was located Sunday morning. He had vanished sometime on Thursday.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

A father's mission to drive his injured military son 2,000 miles back to San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — On Monday afternoon, U.S. Army Lt. Miguel Verduzco Jr. entered LaGuardia Airport in New York City with his father. He was eager to be home. Verduzco had served in the Army for eight years, and his left ankle had lost much of its cartilage as a result. Initially doctors wanted to fuse his ankle, but Hospital for Special Surgery in New York instead rebuilt it.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Texas

If you live in Texas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
TEXAS STATE

