New York Democrat introducing SANTOS Act to 'punish' candidates who lie to voters

Read full article on original website
Related
Priest recalls George Santos cries of poverty – saying family could not afford a funeral for his mother
New York Congressman-elect George Santos may be facing some legal obstacles soon, after a number of inconsistencies in his resume came to light this week. New York Attorney General Letitia James is looking into "a number of issues raised about Santos," her office confirmed Thursday. After days of burgeoning questions...
Embattled Rep. George Santos Reportedly Called a Liar on House Floor During Rough First Day in Congress
Inside the House chamber, Santos was seen "sitting alone toward the back" and "busying himself on his phone," Fox News reports Incoming Rep. George Santos faced a rocky first day in Congress on Tuesday, with reports surfacing that he dodged reporters outside his office and was called a liar by at least one of his colleagues on the House floor. Various outlets report that the embattled newcomer approached his Capitol Hill office early Tuesday and turned in the opposite direction when he spotted reporters waiting for him. Though...
Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
Defeated Georgia GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker was 'absolutely shocked' he didn't win 100% of the vote in Johnson County, where he grew up: report
Last month, Walker easily defeated Warnock in Johnson County 74%-26%, but the Republican was still taken aback by the result, per The Daily Beast.
Republican George Santos who ran as 'openly gay' was previously married to a woman: Report
Republican Rep.-elect George Santos, who ran as an "openly gay" man in the GOP, was married to a woman prior to the launch of his political campaign, according to a new report.
Kyrsten Sinema Tries To Win Back Democrats With Re-Election on the Line
The Arizona senator has angered party colleagues by blocking several Biden proposals. But she now appears to be reaching out to the base with moves on marriage equality and immigration.
D.C. Bar Panel Deals Blow to Rudy Giuliani’s Quest to Keep Law License
Rudy Giuliani suffered a setback Thursday as the D.C. Bar’s attorney disciplinary committee announced he likely violated at least one attorney practice rule while embarking on his bid to overturn President Joe Biden’s 2020 win in Pennsylvania. The decision, which is only tentative, came after the D.C. bar’s disciplinary counsel’s office argued that the former Trump attorney had “weaponized his law license to bring a frivolous action in an attempt to undermine the Constitution.” Giuliani defended his work on the failed election fraud lawsuit last week, which sought to toss votes cast in Pennsylvania in 2020 and was ultimately rejected by a judge. Giuliani’s law license in D.C. was temporarily suspended last year due to a suspension in New York that called for disciplinary action over “demonstrably false and misleading” statements about the presidential election. Disciplinary proceedings are still ongoing, and Giuliani could get off with a warning—or he could lose his D.C. license altogether.Read it at Bloomberg
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito Is Facing Calls To Resign Amid KKK and Black Santa Controversy
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito is in hot water and facing intense pushback for comments he made earlier this week about a Black Santa, the KKK, and the Ashley Madison dating site. According to The Hill, the controversial remarks came during a hearing on the case “303 Creative v. Elenis,”...
Chuck Schumer predicts Democrats will hold the Senate majority again in 2024
WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, beaming with confidence after having proved his doubters wrong and expanded his majority in the midterm elections, vowed without hesitation that the Democratic Party will keep control again in two years. “Yes, I absolutely do, if we stick to our North Star,...
POLITICO
Nancy Mace said she won’t vote to remove Democrats from committees next year — a step Kevin McCarthy has vowed to take if he becomes speaker.
GOP leadership has vowed to remove three Democrats from panels next year. What’s happening? Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) said Tuesday that she wouldn’t support removing Democrats from committees, a step GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy has vowed to take next year if he wields the speaker’s gavel. What...
GOP Rep. Dan Crenshaw says it's 'crazy' that Republicans put forward 'two 25-year-olds to be our nominees' in the midterms: 'We lost races we easily should have won'
"I'm sure they're nice people, but they have two years work experience at most," Rep. Crenshaw told Politico of two young Republican House candidates.
americanmilitarynews.com
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez under investigation, House Ethics Cmte. reveals
The U.S. House Committee on Ethics has launched an investigation into Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), a press release issued on Wednesday revealed. The committee did not provide any details on the probe. The committee’s entire press release said the following:. Pursuant to House Rule XI, clause 3(b)(8)(A), and Committee...
Marjorie Taylor Greene gives bizarrely longwinded defence of George Santos campaign lies
Marjorie Taylor Greene is leaping to the defence of George Santos, a Republican congressman-elect from New York who has earned fierce criticisms from the right and left for lying or distorting key aspects of his biography, including his career history, education, and family background.Mr Santos, who is slated to represent parts of Long Island and Queens, falsely claimed to be a successful landlord who worked at top Wall Street firms after graduating Baruch College and New York University. He also may have lied about being descended from Jewish migrants fleeing WWII.After former Congress member and guest Fox News host...
Florida Sen. Rick Scott says defeated Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker will 'continue to be a leader' in the GOP 'for years to come'
Walker began his Senate bid with high hopes from many GOP leaders, but his campaign was eventually weighed down by a series of public scandals.
WGMD Radio
DE Supreme Court Justice to Step Down after Nomination by President Biden to US Third Circuit Court of Appeals
Delaware Supreme Court Justice Tamika Montgomery-Reeves has informed Governor John Carney that she will step down from the bench in early February of 2023. She plans to accept her nomination by President Biden to the U-S Third Circuit Court of Appeals. Montgomery-Reeves received U-S Senate confirmation on December 12th. She served on the Delaware Court of Chancery from 2015 to 2019 when she was elevated to the Delaware Supreme Court.
ScienceBlog.com
White Americans who believe white people are poor are more likely to support welfare policies
White Americans who think that White people are poor are more likely to believe that welfare recipients are hardworking, and to support welfare policies, according to new research in Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin. Previous studies on this subject have focused on White Americans’ beliefs that poor people are Black...
George Santos’ former landlord claims rep-elect left Queens apartment with a ‘lot of damage’
Embattled congressman-elect George Santos left his Queens apartment with massive damage before moving on with his campaign trail, his former landlord has said.Mr Santos and his sister Tiffany Lee Devolder Santos lived in the apartment in Whitestone until three months ago, the New York Post reported. The landlord of the two-bedroom 960-sq-ft apartment said that the siblings never paid rent late, but did cause damage. “They had four dogs and they did a lot of damage to the place, so they left,” Nancy Pothos told the Post.The outlet also reported that the modest residence, bought in 1999 for $200,000,...
Engadget
Biden signs bill that lets domestic violence survivors remove abusers from phone plans
President Joe Biden has signed H.R. 7132 or Safe Connections Act of 2022 into law, and it could help domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking and human trafficking survivors ultimately cut ties with abusers. Under the new law, users can ask mobile service providers to separate their line — as well as their dependents' — from their abusers' if they have a shared contract. That would ensure that abusers no longer have access to their phone records and can't get their service cut. Carriers aren't allowed to charge fees to grant these requests, which they must do within two days.
SCOTUS whistleblower admits incident in his book 'possibly' did not happen, then Jordan proves it didn't
Rev. Robert Schenck, who told Chief Justice John Roberts that a 2014 decision by Justice Samuel Alito leaked in advance, admitted that a story from his book may not be true.
Trump Just Made Criminal History
Congress has never recommended that a former U.S. president be charged with a crime before. But former President Donald Trump just shattered that historical precedent. The committee investigating the insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021 on Monday voted to refer Trump to the Department of Justice to be charged with multiple crimes relating to the deadly riot at the Capitol and his attempts to hold power despite losing the 2020 election. The suggested charges include conspiracy, false statements, and Trump’s alleged role in inciting and providing support to the violent mob.
Comments / 10