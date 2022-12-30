ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seguin, TX

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

San Antonio To Ring In New Year With Downtown Celebration

Celebrate SA, the City of San Antonio’s Official New Year’s Eve Celebration returns to downtown on Saturday, December 31, 2022. Celebrate SA continues to draw in excess of 70,000 excited partygoers annually. The downtown area will be vibrant with revelers “Dancing In The Streets,” the theme for the 2022 celebration. The live music event and fireworks show will take place on South Alamo Street between Market Street and Cesar Chavez Blvd, along Villita Street, and at the Arneson River Theatre. Official event hours are from 6:00 PM through 12:00 AM, on Saturday, December 31st, 2022. The event is 100% FREE to the public and all ages.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
fox7austin.com

Pet of the Weekend: Robin Goodfellow at Austin Pets Alive

Robin Goodfellow is a one-year-old Dutch shepherd, a real sweetheart who makes friends with ease. He walks a little funny due to a lameness in his left leg and no control over his tail, but he doesn't let that stop him from exploring and learning about everything around him. He's available for adoption at Austin Pets Alive's Town Lake Adoption Center.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

First babies born in 2023 brought the new year in with style

AUSTIN, Texas — New Year's Day of 2023 rang in with one of Austin's first-born babies almost 20 minutes apart shortly after the clock struck midnight. Gianna Muhimbare was born at 12:29 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023, making her the first baby born in the St. David's Healthcare system this year.
AUSTIN, TX
sanantoniothingstodo.com

10 Fun Things To Do in San Antonio this Weekend of December 30, 2022 include 30th Anniversary Fireworks at Six Flags Fiesta, New Year’s Day Pajama Brunch Party, and more!

Our top picks for Things to do in San Antonio this weekend of December 30 include 30th Anniversary Fireworks at Six Flags Fiesta, New Year’s Day Pajama Brunch Party, New Year’s Eve Fireworks Celebration at SeaWorld, NYE Fireworks at The Good Kind, and more!. Also, remember to also...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CultureMap San Antonio

San Antonio's 10 tastiest restaurant stories of 2022 highlight lots of openings

Editor’s note: As 2022 comes to a close, we're looking back at the stories that defined San Antonio this year, now turning our attention to San Antonio's ever-evolving food scene. This year, we saw big changes to individual businesses — including openings, closings, and makeovers — and an interest in best-of lists. Here are the 10 hottest restaurant and bar headlines of 2022.1. Famous fried chicken and biscuit chain hatches 3 San Antonio locations. Bojangles, the North Carolina-based fried-chicken-and-biscuits chain with a die-hard following, plans to enter the San Antonio market over the next several years with three locations. It...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
luxury-houses.net

A Stunning Custom Modern Farmhouse Home in Austin Filled With Warmth and Casual Sophistication Hits The Market For $3.799 Million

6502 Huckleberry Cv Home in Austin, Texas for Sale. 6502 Huckleberry Cv, Austin, Texas is such a quiet cul de sac with full warth, sophistication and privacy that can surprise and delight people. With a prime location, it takes only a few minutes to the center of Austin. This Home in Austin offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 4,550 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 6502 Huckleberry Cv, please contact Lizz Grimes (Phone: 512 866 3795) at Douglas Elliman Real Estate for full support and perfect service.
AUSTIN, TX
tpr.org

Dating App Slander, And Other San Antonio Stories

Gossip, rumors, and behind-the-scenes drama are the subject of this episode of the Worth Repeating podcast, the second part of the December storytelling event. Worth Repeating returns on February 14th with Rescued: stories being rescued by a pet, person, or anything else. Join us for the show, or submit your own story at tpr.org/wr.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy