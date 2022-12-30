Read full article on original website
iheart.com
San Antonio To Ring In New Year With Downtown Celebration
Celebrate SA, the City of San Antonio’s Official New Year’s Eve Celebration returns to downtown on Saturday, December 31, 2022. Celebrate SA continues to draw in excess of 70,000 excited partygoers annually. The downtown area will be vibrant with revelers “Dancing In The Streets,” the theme for the 2022 celebration. The live music event and fireworks show will take place on South Alamo Street between Market Street and Cesar Chavez Blvd, along Villita Street, and at the Arneson River Theatre. Official event hours are from 6:00 PM through 12:00 AM, on Saturday, December 31st, 2022. The event is 100% FREE to the public and all ages.
fox7austin.com
Pet of the Weekend: Robin Goodfellow at Austin Pets Alive
Robin Goodfellow is a one-year-old Dutch shepherd, a real sweetheart who makes friends with ease. He walks a little funny due to a lameness in his left leg and no control over his tail, but he doesn't let that stop him from exploring and learning about everything around him. He's available for adoption at Austin Pets Alive's Town Lake Adoption Center.
San Antonio Current
Everything we saw as San Antonio celebrated New Year's Eve and rung in 2023
Thousands of San Antonians descended on downtown Saturday for the city's New Year's Eve celebration, which featured live music, food, drinks and plenty of fireworks. Here's what we saw.
Central Texas high school band set to perform in the historic Rose Parade
The Leander ISD school also holds the unique honor of being the only band directly invited by parade organizers to participate. The other 20 schools were selected through an application process.
ROUNDUP: 10 local eateries featured in New Braunfels in 2022
Becky Wiggins (fourth from right) and Scott Rouhselang (sixth from left) work with their staff at McAdoo's. (Lauren Canterberry/Community Impact Newspaper) As 2022 comes to a close, here's a look at some of the restaurants Community Impact featured in the New Braunfels area that might lead to a new favorite local eatery.
This Is The Best Pancake House In Texas
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best pancake house in each state.
First babies born in 2023 brought the new year in with style
AUSTIN, Texas — New Year's Day of 2023 rang in with one of Austin's first-born babies almost 20 minutes apart shortly after the clock struck midnight. Gianna Muhimbare was born at 12:29 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023, making her the first baby born in the St. David's Healthcare system this year.
KSAT 12
Fallen San Antonio first responder to be honored nationally during Rose Parade
Asante Contreras was 20 years old when he was killed by a wrong-way driver in May 2020. Studying to be a paramedic, Contreras’ dream was to help others. His life was cut short, but he has still accomplished his goal by being an organ donor. Contreras will be honored...
Inside a food truck serving authentic Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches | Neighborhood Eats
SAN ANTONIO — For those who crave authentic eats from Chicago, one San Antonio food truck is bringing it to you. It's called MaryMoneé and we visited them for Neighborhood Eats: Food Truck Edition. You'll normally find them parked at 12995 Potranco Road on the far west side.
Guess the rent of this San Antonio 2-bedroom apartment near the Pearl
How much will it cost to live in this Tobin Hill apartment?
KSAT 12
Watch demolition of iconic Regal Fiesta movie theater sign ahead of apartment complex development
SAN ANTONIO – Koontz Corporation is transforming the iconic Regal Fiesta movie theatre and Fiesta Trail shopping mall into an apartment complex. Located at 12631 Vance Jacks Road, demolition of the theatre was completed Wednesday, enabling the construction of the Savory Apartments complex to begin. According to a release,...
Family loses northeast-side home in fire early New Year's Day
SAN ANTONIO — A fire destroyed a home on the northeast side of town early New Year's Day. It happened around 2:44 a.m. on the 2600 block of Pebble Bow near Henderson Pass. When firefighters arrived they found smoke and fire coming from the home. Crews started attacking the...
Local fireworks vendor says safety is more of a concern for customers than money
HELOTES, Texas — San Antonio residents can expect as bright and colorful a New Year’s celebration for 2023 as any other year despite inflation, according to one area fireworks retailer. The first light of the new year doesn't come from the sun, but from people setting the sky...
sanantoniothingstodo.com
10 Fun Things To Do in San Antonio this Weekend of December 30, 2022 include 30th Anniversary Fireworks at Six Flags Fiesta, New Year’s Day Pajama Brunch Party, and more!
Our top picks for Things to do in San Antonio this weekend of December 30 include 30th Anniversary Fireworks at Six Flags Fiesta, New Year’s Day Pajama Brunch Party, New Year’s Eve Fireworks Celebration at SeaWorld, NYE Fireworks at The Good Kind, and more!. Also, remember to also...
Gourdough’s Donuts airstream stolen
Gourdough's Donuts posted online that its airstream was stolen over the Christmas holiday from Bastrop County.
San Antonio Current
This San Antonio mid-century home for sale was once part of an annual 'Christmas pilgrimage'
A sprawling mid-century home recently listed for sale in the Oak Park neighborhood was such a head-turner that it was included in the 1964 iteration of an annual "Christmas pilgrimage" of stylish and well-decorated San Antonio homes. The four-bedroom, four-bath property — now on the market for $1.2 million —...
San Antonio's 10 tastiest restaurant stories of 2022 highlight lots of openings
Editor’s note: As 2022 comes to a close, we're looking back at the stories that defined San Antonio this year, now turning our attention to San Antonio's ever-evolving food scene. This year, we saw big changes to individual businesses — including openings, closings, and makeovers — and an interest in best-of lists. Here are the 10 hottest restaurant and bar headlines of 2022.1. Famous fried chicken and biscuit chain hatches 3 San Antonio locations. Bojangles, the North Carolina-based fried-chicken-and-biscuits chain with a die-hard following, plans to enter the San Antonio market over the next several years with three locations. It...
luxury-houses.net
A Stunning Custom Modern Farmhouse Home in Austin Filled With Warmth and Casual Sophistication Hits The Market For $3.799 Million
6502 Huckleberry Cv Home in Austin, Texas for Sale. 6502 Huckleberry Cv, Austin, Texas is such a quiet cul de sac with full warth, sophistication and privacy that can surprise and delight people. With a prime location, it takes only a few minutes to the center of Austin. This Home in Austin offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 4,550 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 6502 Huckleberry Cv, please contact Lizz Grimes (Phone: 512 866 3795) at Douglas Elliman Real Estate for full support and perfect service.
tpr.org
Dating App Slander, And Other San Antonio Stories
Gossip, rumors, and behind-the-scenes drama are the subject of this episode of the Worth Repeating podcast, the second part of the December storytelling event. Worth Repeating returns on February 14th with Rescued: stories being rescued by a pet, person, or anything else. Join us for the show, or submit your own story at tpr.org/wr.
Here's Where To Find The Best Bacon Cheeseburger In San Antonio
Yelp has a list of the best bacon cheeseburgers in the city.
