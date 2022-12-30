ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seguin, TX

ValleyCentral

Misuse of fireworks causing major injuries

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Fireworks are a New Year’s tradition, but the colorful explosion can also cause major injuries if mishandled. At the South Texas Emergency Care Foundation paramedics are dispatched to treat injuries sustained by fireworks around this time of year.  Rene Perez, director of patient transport services with the South Texas Emergency Care Foundation, […]
HARLINGEN, TX
fox7austin.com

The City of Austin wants to help prepare you for disasters

AUSTIN, Texas - The City of Austin plans to hold a series of Emergency Preparedness Pop Up events in each of the City Council Districts to help people prepare for disaster before it strikes. "We made many improvements to our internal processes after Winter Storm Uri. One initiative we are...
AUSTIN, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Cuero murder suspect in federal custody

CUERO, Texas – Cuero’s murder suspect Sone Quintero Rojas is standing in federal trial for the shooting death of Bradley Bowles on March 6th. Dewitt County Sheriff Carl Bowen says that Rojas is no longer in the Dewitt County jail; however, he can still face state charges alongside a federal case. However, if the Department of Justice drops this case,...
CUERO, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Noticed empty shelves at your local pharmacy? Texas experts explain why

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN)– If you have noticed empty shelves at your local pharmacy lately, experts explain as to why. Medicine like children’s acetaminophen and ibuprofen can be hard to find these days as shortages continue. Those aren’t the only medicines that are hard to find. When Kevan Blanco’s...
AUSTIN, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Missing 33-year-old man found, says SAPD

SAN ANTONIO — A 33-year-old San Antonio man who was missing has been found after disappearing along the 10100 block of Cedarmont Drive on the far west side. Officials with the San Antonio Police Department say Anthony Joseph Hodges was located Sunday morning. He had vanished sometime on Thursday.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

