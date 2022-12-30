Read full article on original website
2-vehicle crash heavily damages bus stop in Medical Center area
SAN ANTONIO — A 2-vehicle crash has sent one person to the hospital and heavily damaged the VIA bus stop at the corner of Fredericksburg & Callaghan. It happened around 9:45 a.m. on Sunday in the Medical Center area. Police said one person was taken to a nearby hospital...
Local fireworks vendor says safety is more of a concern for customers than money
HELOTES, Texas — San Antonio residents can expect as bright and colorful a New Year’s celebration for 2023 as any other year despite inflation, according to one area fireworks retailer. The first light of the new year doesn't come from the sun, but from people setting the sky...
Misuse of fireworks causing major injuries
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Fireworks are a New Year’s tradition, but the colorful explosion can also cause major injuries if mishandled. At the South Texas Emergency Care Foundation paramedics are dispatched to treat injuries sustained by fireworks around this time of year. Rene Perez, director of patient transport services with the South Texas Emergency Care Foundation, […]
CBS Austin
Georgetown Police Department and Williamson County EMS advise firework safety
AUSTIN, Texas — Georgetown Police Department warns the public not to use illegal fireworks in city limits and 5,000 feet outside of city limits. It is important to remember that fireworks are extremely dangerous and annually responsible for injury. If handled incorrectly, they can cause fire damage. In a...
Family loses northeast-side home in fire early New Year's Day
SAN ANTONIO — A fire destroyed a home on the northeast side of town early New Year's Day. It happened around 2:44 a.m. on the 2600 block of Pebble Bow near Henderson Pass. When firefighters arrived they found smoke and fire coming from the home. Crews started attacking the...
Two dead after crashing vehicle into highway pillar, bursting into flames
SAN ANTONIO — Two people are dead after crashing their vehicle into a concrete pillar on the northeast side of town early Sunday morning. It happened around 4:33 a.m. on I-35 South at Walem Rd. Police say the BMW crossed over multiple lanes, then drove off the highway and...
Gourdough’s Donuts airstream stolen
Gourdough's Donuts posted online that its airstream was stolen over the Christmas holiday from Bastrop County.
Travis County Star Flight transports 1 patient following motorcycle crash
Travis County Star Flight transported an adult to Dell Seton Medical Center after a motorcycle crash in Webberville Sunday afternoon.
fox7austin.com
The City of Austin wants to help prepare you for disasters
AUSTIN, Texas - The City of Austin plans to hold a series of Emergency Preparedness Pop Up events in each of the City Council Districts to help people prepare for disaster before it strikes. "We made many improvements to our internal processes after Winter Storm Uri. One initiative we are...
mycanyonlake.com
Canyon Lake Child Molester Pleads Guilty as Comal District Attorney Disposes 361 Cases in November, December
Prosecutors with the Comal County District Attorney’s Office disposed of 361 criminal cases in November and December, including a plea deal from Kaden Sheire, 19 of Canyon Lake. He pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a child and was sentenced to 20 years in prison by Judge Stephanie...
KSAT 12
Couple shot at in vehicle on Loop 410, suspect on the run, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Two people were shot at on Loop 410 after someone threatened them with a gun at a Walmart on the East Side, according to San Antonio police. The shooting happened around 9 a.m. Saturday at the Walmart on Rigsby Avenue and Loop 410. A man and...
KSAT 12
Man involved in standoff, hostage situation at Converse home arrested, police say
CONVERSE, Texas – A man accused of holding a woman against her will in a bathroom and hiding from the authorities in a Converse home is in custody, according to Converse police. The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the 9800 block of Meadow Way. According to Converse...
8 injured in 2-vehicle crash overnight in south Austin
First responders arrived at a vehicle rescue call overnight Sunday in south Austin and reported a two-vehicle collision with a person pinned inside one of the vehicles.
KSAT 12
Main lanes of North Loop 1604 near Gold Canyon Drive reopen after crash
SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE 12/29/22: San Antonio police say the main lanes of North Loop 1604 East have reopened after a crash near the overpass bridge on Gold Canyon Drive led to closures of the eastbound lanes. (Original Story) Drivers on the north central side of San Antonio are...
Emergency preparedness ‘pop-ups’ scheduled across Austin
The city's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (HSEM) will host monthly Emergency Preparedness pop up events in each of Austin's City Council Districts throughout 2023.
news4sanantonio.com
North Austin auto repair shop operator busted for selling fake temporary tags
AUSTIN, Texas — A North Austin auto repair shop was caught red-handed selling fake temporary tags. The Travis County Constable’s Office Precinct 3 has been cracking down on this problem for years now and pleading with lawmakers to enact new legislation to help stop the crimes from happening.
APD searching for suspect in south Austin jugging incident
The Austin Police Department is investigating another jugging theft crime that occurred at a south Austin bank, according to a APD news release.
Cuero murder suspect in federal custody
CUERO, Texas – Cuero’s murder suspect Sone Quintero Rojas is standing in federal trial for the shooting death of Bradley Bowles on March 6th. Dewitt County Sheriff Carl Bowen says that Rojas is no longer in the Dewitt County jail; however, he can still face state charges alongside a federal case. However, if the Department of Justice drops this case,...
everythinglubbock.com
Noticed empty shelves at your local pharmacy? Texas experts explain why
AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN)– If you have noticed empty shelves at your local pharmacy lately, experts explain as to why. Medicine like children’s acetaminophen and ibuprofen can be hard to find these days as shortages continue. Those aren’t the only medicines that are hard to find. When Kevan Blanco’s...
Missing 33-year-old man found, says SAPD
SAN ANTONIO — A 33-year-old San Antonio man who was missing has been found after disappearing along the 10100 block of Cedarmont Drive on the far west side. Officials with the San Antonio Police Department say Anthony Joseph Hodges was located Sunday morning. He had vanished sometime on Thursday.
