ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

MISSING: Emilee Escalante, 16

By Amy Pachla, 23ABC
KERO 23 Bakersfield
KERO 23 Bakersfield
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oF7My_0jyNTFNX00

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating an at-risk missing runaway.

Emilee Escalante was last seen on December 26 in the 2200 block of Manley Court in Bakersfield. She is considered at-risk due to her age and being a first time runaway.

Escalante is described as a Hispanic female standing 5'0" and weighing approximately 115 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has any information about Escalante's whereabouts is urged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.

Comments / 5

Related
KGET

Man wounded in Oildale shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is expected to survive after he was shot multiple times Sunday afternoon in Oildale, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said. Emergency responders were called to China Grade Loop just west of Manor Street at around 3:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting. Deputies arrived and found a man […]
OILDALE, CA
KGET

2 arrested, 1 wounded in NE Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s officials said one person was hospitalized following a shooting Saturday afternoon in northeast Bakersfield. Deputies were dispatched to the 2200 block of Wilshire Alley at around 4:20 p.m. on Dec. 31 for multiple reports of shots fired, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said. According to KCSO, one person was wounded […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man killed in Pesante Road shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man died of his wounds following a shooting Friday night in east Bakersfield, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies were dispatched to the area of Pesante Road and Mesa Drive for a report of a possible shooting, according to KCSO. Officials said a 36-year-old man was found with at […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man wounded in apparent road rage shooting in south Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was shot and wounded in what he said was a road rage incident Sunday afternoon in south Bakersfield, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said. Emergency crews were dispatched to the area of Belle Terrace and South H Street at around 2:15 p.m. for a victim of a shooting. The […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Dozens arrested following SW Bakersfield street takeover: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said dozens were arrested following a so-called sideshow street takeover Friday in southwest Bakersfield. The Bakersfield Police Department said a group of people blocked the intersection at McCutchen and Old River roads for about 20 minutes. According to police, the group performed burnouts and other stunts in the intersection while […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Baby boy is first 2023 birth at Mercy Hospital Southwest

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A family got to celebrate 2023 with the birth of a baby boy at Mercy Hospital Southwest in Bakersfield. Dignity Health Bakersfield officials said Ryder Thomas Sarkisian was born at 12:02 a.m. at Mercy Hospital Southwest. Ryder weighed in at 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Over at Memorial Hospital, a little girl […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Bicyclist injured in south Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A bicyclist was injured after being struck by a hit-and-run driver Saturday in south Bakersfield, according to the California Highway Patrol. Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Jastro and Cannon avenues just after 4 p.m. According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page, the bicyclist collided with a vehicle. The […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
thesungazette.com

Sheriff’s deputies find body in Tulare

Just after 1:30 a.m., on Dec. 26 Tulare County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) Deputies were called to the 20400 Block of Road 44 in Tulare for a fight. When deputies arrived, they found a person dead. Homicide detectives were called to the scene and began their investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KGET

Missing woman located in Bakersfield: Arvin PD

UPDATE (8:30 p.m.) — Arvin officials said Krig was located at the Valley Plaza Mall in Bakersfield. An Arvin spokesperson said security at the mall was alerted by citizens because they had seen news reports of Krig. Valley Plaza security then contacted Bakersfield police who safely located Krig. The investigation was then turned over to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
kernvalleysun.com

Bakersfield man dies in auto accident

The body of a 42-year-old Bakersfield man was recovered from his SUV on Dec. 26. Nathan Doran Jackson was operating an SUV that left the roadway and crashed on westbound State Route 178 west of Borel Road in Lake Isabella, according to a press release from the Kern County Sheriff's Office.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
kernvalleysun.com

66-year-old Lake Isabella man dies in wreck on SR-178

On Dec. 30, 2022, at approximately 9:22 a.m., the Bakersfield Communication Center received a call of a two-vehicle injury crash on state Route 178, east of Powerhouse No. 1. California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers arrived on the scene and were notified by Kern County Fire Department personnel that the two occupants of the Toyota Corolla had succumbed to their injuries as a result of the crash.
LAKE ISABELLA, CA
KGET

Update: 2 dead in Highway 178 collision

Update: A two vehicle collision claimed two lives on Highway 178, just east of Powerhouse #1 Friday morning, according to a release from the California Highway Patrol. CHP said a 64 year-old woman, of Weldon, Calif., was behind the wheel of a Toyota Corolla travelling westbound on Highway 178 near Powerhouse #1 at an unknown […]
WELDON, CA
KGET 17

Golden Empire Most Wanted: Dec. 29, 2022

The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to get a sex offender off the streets. Marshals are looking for Daniel Wilson, 36. Wilson has a criminal history that includes assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful sex with a minor. He is also on parole for first-degree burglary. Wilson resides...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

2 men in custody after BPD discover catalytic converter chop shop

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men are in custody after police discovered an alleged illegal chop shop based in a condemned residence in south Bakersfield, according to a release from the department. Officers responded to a report of a possible catalytic converter theft in progress Wednesday morning in an uninhabited residence in the 2100 block […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KERO 23 Bakersfield

KERO 23 Bakersfield

20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 Bakersfield, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.turnto23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy