MISSING: Emilee Escalante, 16

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating an at-risk missing runaway.

Emilee Escalante was last seen on December 26 in the 2200 block of Manley Court in Bakersfield. She is considered at-risk due to her age and being a first time runaway.

Escalante is described as a Hispanic female standing 5'0" and weighing approximately 115 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has any information about Escalante's whereabouts is urged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.