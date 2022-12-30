Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Anthony Davis injury update: Darvin Ham says Lakers star's pain has 'just about dissipated'
Anthony Davis has been out for two weeks, but according to Lakers coach Darvin Ham, he might be trending in the right direction. At his pre-game press conference Friday, Ham said that the pain Davis has been enduring has "just about dissipated," and that he is moving in the right direction toward ramping up for a return. Davis also told a small group of reporters that he has a bone spur in his foot that could have been there as far back as his time at Kentucky, but that he is feeling hopeful about his recovery.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo becomes first player with consecutive 40-20-5 games since Wilt Chamberlain
MILWAUKEE --Well after he became the first player since Wilt Chamberlain to record consecutive 40-point, 20-rebound, 5-assist games, Giannis Antetokounmpo waited for the small group of reporters waiting in the Milwaukee Bucks locker room Friday night to gather around him, and then added to his growing collection of risqué quips.
CBS Sports
Luka Doncic continues ridiculous scoring binge with 51 points as Mavericks extend winning streak to six games
Luka Doncic cannot be stopped at the moment, and the San Antonio Spurs were the latest team to learn that the hard way. Doncic continued his ridiculous scoring binge with 51 points on Saturday night as the Mavericks beat the Spurs, 126-125, to extend their winning streak to six games.
Ja Morant scores 32, Memphis Grizzlies take control late against New Orleans Pelicans
An early season heavyweight bout took place at FedExForum. The Memphis Grizzlies hosted the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night, and the top team in the Western Conference was going to make the Grizzlies earn everything. Dillon Brooks dealt with foul trouble, Ja Morant briefly left the game in the third quarter and Steven Adams was slow to his feet after former Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas hit him in the hip area during a collision. ...
Luka Doncic’s 5-game streak with Mavs has never been done before, not even by LeBron James or Michael Jordan
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic just keeps making history that no other player has done before. He did so again on Saturday against the San Antonio Spurs. Just a few days after becoming the first player to have a 60-20-10 game in NBA history, Doncic continued his hot streak by dropping 51 points on the Spurs. It is his third 50-point game in their last five outings, allowing him to set an insane feat that even some of the best scorers in the NBA like Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Kobe Bryant and James Harden weren’t even able to achieve.
Look: Gregg Popovich Uses 3 Words To Describe Luka Doncic
It's been a crazy week for Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic. On Tuesday, he set a franchise record with a 60-point performance against the New York Knicks as the Mavericks won by five, 126-121. He also finished the game with 21 rebounds and 10 assists, which is good for a triple-double.
FOX Sports
Randle's 35 leads Knicks over Rockets 108-88 to snap skid
HOUSTON (AP) — Julius Randle scored 35 points and Immanuel Quickley added 27 as the New York Knicks snapped a five-game skid with a 108-88 win over the Houston Rockets on Saturday night. The Rockets led for most of the first half, but the Knicks went on top just...
Doncic scores 51 points, Mavs beat Spurs for 6th straight
SAN ANTONIO — (AP) — Dallas superstar Luka Doncic capped off a historic five-game run with 51 points and the Mavericks needed all of it to beat the San Antonio Spurs. Doncic had two rebounds and two free throws in the final 4.5 seconds, helping Dallas escape with a 126-125 victory over San Antonio on Saturday night for their sixth straight victory.
NBA Bestows Punishments For Magic-Pistons Fight - Knicks & NBA Tracker
The New York Knicks and the NBA represent a constantly-in-motion thing ... and All Knicks, powered by Sports Illustrated, is here to chronicle it for you - news and rumors and the whole Big Apple ...
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Picks up leg injury
Lockett sustained a leg injury during Sunday's game against the Jets. Lockett went to the locker room near the end of the first half and wasn't on the sideline after the break before the Seahawks revealed the reason for his absence. He was back in action Sunday following a one-game absence due to surgery to repair a broken left index finger, but that issue didn't force him to exit Week 17. If Lockett is unable to return, he'll finish with two catches (on two targets) for 15 yards.
CBS Sports
Atlanta Hawks coach Nate McMillan strongly considering resigning as team struggles, per report
Atlanta Hawks coach Nate McMillan is strongly considering resigning amid a disappointing 17-18 start, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. For now, McMillan's job appears to be safe for the remainder of the season if he decides against resigning. McMillan got the job initially when the team fired former head coach Lloyd Pierce in the middle of the 2020-21 season.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Ruled out to start B2B
Murray (injury management) will not be available for Sunday's game against the Celtics, TJ McBride of Denver Stiffs reports. As has been the case all season, Murray will be held out of one half of the Nuggets' upcoming back-to-back set. The expectation is that he'll return return for Monday's game against Minnesota, though fantasy managers may want to brace for a potential two-game week from the star guard, as Denver has another back-to-back set coming up Thursday (vs. LAC) and Friday (vs. CLE).
CBS Sports
Falcons' Avery Williams: Will not return
Williams (foot) will not return Sunday against the Cardinals, Josh Kendall of The Athletic reports. Williams had one carry for minus two yards and a reception for two yards before exiting, as well a kick return for 23 yards. As the team's No. 3 back, behind Tyler Allgeier and Cordarrelle Patterson, Williams' absence won't have much of an impact. However, it could force Patterson to take over all return duties for the remainder of the contest.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Big-play ability resurfaces
Etienne ran for 108 yards and one touchdown on nine carries and caught three passes for 32 yards on three targets against Houston on Sunday. Etienne delivered a knockout blow to the Texans in the second quarter, taking a carry 62 yards for the touchdown and in the process posting a solid box score for his fantasy investors. The lack of workload in a meaningless blowout was a known risk going into the contest, but with this performance, Etienne offers a reminder that he doesn't need much opportunity to do big damage. He'll find the sledding much tougher against Tennessee in Week 18, but even good defenses need to worry about the big play with Etienne.
CBS Sports
Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist: Two shorties against Chicago
Nyquist scored two short-handed goals, one the game-winner, in Saturday's 4-1 win over Chicago. The Blue Jackets dominated play after handing their opponents a 1-0 lead in the first period, and Nyquist led the way with his first two short-handed tallies of the season, the second coming into an empty net. The veteran winger continues to run hot and cold but he's heating up heading into 2023, collecting two goals and five points over the last five games.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Joe Thuney: Leaves Sunday's contest
Thuney is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Broncos due to an ankle injury. Thuney sustained an apparent ankle injury during the second half of this weekend's matchup versus Denver, and he's since been labeled as questionable to come back into the game. Nick Allegretti is currently slated to command left guard duties for the time being.
CBS Sports
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Lights lamp in loss
Kane scored a goal on five shots in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Sharks. Kane is starting to find his scoring touch a bit with three goals and two assists over his last five games. The 34-year-old opened the scoring Sunday at 6:40 of the second period. Kane performing at a point-per-game pace over any stretch wouldn't be a big deal in past years, but he's struggled to compensate for a lack of talent on the Blackhawks' roster. He has seven tallies, 20 assists, 131 shots and a minus-24 rating through 36 appearances this season.
CBS Sports
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Shines with 51-point game
Doncic logged 51 points (18-29 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 9-15 FT), six rebounds, nine assists, one block and four steals across 37 minutes during Saturday's 126-125 victory over the Spurs. Doncic had one of the best weeks of any player in league history, topping the 30-point mark in each of those...
CBS Sports
Lions' Jameson Williams: Big rushing gain
Williams rushed once for 40 yards during Sunday's 41-10 win over Chicago. Williams broke loose for a long rushing gain but otherwise remained a fringe contributor to the Lions offense. Don't count on the promising rookie for fantasy production when Detroit travels to Green Bay in Week 18.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Iffy for Sunday
Murray (knee) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Celtics due to injury management. Murray is at risk for resting Sunday, given the contest is the first of a back-to-back set. He has yet to play both legs of a back-to-back this season. Bones Hyland would likely enter the starting lineup and become a strong fantasy option if Murray sits.
