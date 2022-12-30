Read full article on original website
Archer defeats host Wolves for title in inaugural Buford Classic
BUFORD — Archer held off host Buford 60-58 Friday to win the inaugural Buford Classic boys basketball tournament. Tournament MVP Kahmare Holmes led the Tigers with 23 points, five rebounds and three steals in the matchup at Buford City Arena.
Seckinger, Abbie Bernholz earn girls basketball program's first varsity win
HOSCHTON — Seckinger posted the first varsity girls basketball victory in school history — and the first for new head coach Abbie Bernholz — with a 31-25 triumph over Jasper County in the JaxCo Holiday Hoopfest on Friday. Alaina Johnson scored 14 to lead the Jaguars.
BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Evan Dunston caps huge Brookwood comeback over North Gwinnett
SNELLVILLE — Evan Dunston’s game-winning 3-pointer capped a furious rally by Brookwood’s boys basketball team Friday in a 62-59 win over North Gwinnett for fifth place in the Deep South Classic. R.J. Williams (15 points), Christian Reid (13 points), Alex Young (10 points) and Dunston (nine points)...
North Gwinnett wide receiver Marek Briley commits to Georgia Bulldogs
North Gwinnett senior Marek Briley committed Sunday to the Georgia Bulldogs football program, accepting a preferred walk-on offer from the defending national champion. Briley, a 6-foot-3, 200-pound wide receiver, had 37 catches for 795 yards and eight touchdowns this season for North’s state playoff team.
2022 Gwinnett Daily Post All-County Football
Player of the Year: Caleb Downs, Mill Creek, Sr. Alabama signee had 83 tackles, 10 pass breakups and four interceptions (two for touchdowns), and accounted for 821 yards and 24 TDs on 97 offensive touches.
FOOTBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Mill Creek's Caleb Downs
What happened on the football field is what many will remember about Caleb Downs’ impact on Mill Creek. His defensive work as a four-year starter at safety. His highlights as a multi-talented offensive threat. His special teams play as a dangerous returner. And most importantly, by leading the Hawks to their first football state championship as a senior.
