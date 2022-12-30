ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Gwinnett wide receiver Marek Briley commits to Georgia Bulldogs

North Gwinnett senior Marek Briley committed Sunday to the Georgia Bulldogs football program, accepting a preferred walk-on offer from the defending national champion. Briley, a 6-foot-3, 200-pound wide receiver, had 37 catches for 795 yards and eight touchdowns this season for North’s state playoff team.
2022 Gwinnett Daily Post All-County Football

Player of the Year: Caleb Downs, Mill Creek, Sr. Alabama signee had 83 tackles, 10 pass breakups and four interceptions (two for touchdowns), and accounted for 821 yards and 24 TDs on 97 offensive touches.
FOOTBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Mill Creek's Caleb Downs

What happened on the football field is what many will remember about Caleb Downs’ impact on Mill Creek. His defensive work as a four-year starter at safety. His highlights as a multi-talented offensive threat. His special teams play as a dangerous returner. And most importantly, by leading the Hawks to their first football state championship as a senior.
