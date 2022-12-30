ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Notable QB favored to join Raiders for 2023 season

By Larry Brown
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mtp4O_0jyNTAxu00

Aug 4, 2022; Canton, Ohio, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels reacts during the Pro Football Hall of Fame game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Las Vegas Raiders will be going in a different direction at quarterback for 2023, and a notable player is favored to be their QB.

The Raiders on Wednesday effectively parted ways with Derek Carr, who will likely be traded over the offseason. Though they are giving Jarrett Stidham a look in Week 17, he will not be the team’s quarterback of the future.

Instead, a familiar name is actually the betting favorite to be their QB next season.

SportsBetting.ag listed odds for who will be the Raiders’ quarterback in Week 1 for 2023. Tom Brady is the favorite, followed by Jimmy Garoppolo and then a bunch of draft prospects.

Here are the odds:

Tom Brady 3-1
Jimmy Garoppolo 4-1
Anthony Richardson 5-1
CJ Stroud 7-1
Will Levis 7-1
Jarrett Stidham 8-1
Lamar Jackson 9-1
Baker Mayfield 12-1
Bryce Young 12-1
Aaron Rodgers 22-1

Brady is favored to play for the Raiders next season for a few reasons.

One, he will be a free agent and able to choose his team. Two, the Raiders nearly had a deal with Brady in 2020 before he signed with the Bucs. Three, the Raiders have Josh McDaniels at head coach, who served as Brady’s longtime offensive coordinator in New England.

There are numerous rumors about Brady for 2023. The Raiders, 49ers or Saints as a package deal could all make sense. He could also retire too, of course. It’s all fun to think about, though Tom has more work to be done this season with Tampa Bay first.

As for the Raiders, bringing in Brady might be more desirable than trying to develop a lower-tier QB prospect from the draft in 2023.

The post Notable QB favored to join Raiders for 2023 season appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .

Comments / 138

crazy world 1
2d ago

can't wait to see Carr on a team with a good coach that actually stays for a few years. i bet he does very well. I will follow

Reply(14)
39
Grim Reaper
2d ago

crazy to think that McDaniels traded away Denver's QB1 his first year as HC and now is getting rid of Raiders QB1.. Carr has talent, but has never had a great Coach.. not saying he's the best, but dude clearly has talent with multiple pro bowls

Reply(6)
16
Samson Elliott
2d ago

I hope this doesn't happen. This will be a desperate move like the Lakers getting LeBron and Anthony Davis. Look how that worked out. One title and nothing but losing seasons after that. If this is why Mark Davis hired McDaniels then I hope it blows up in his face. I don't even want the title if this is how the Raiders are going to get it.

Reply(2)
12
Related
The Spun

The Raiders Signed A New Quarterback On Saturday

The Las Vegas Raiders have elevated quarterback Chase Garbers to the active roster from their practice squad. The team announced this move on Saturday, just one day before their Week 17 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Garbers will now serve as the Raiders' primary backup behind Week 17 starter...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Pro Football Rumors

Mark Davis reportedly drove Raiders' Derek Carr decision

The Raiders’ Derek Carr decision has become this week’s top NFL storyline, and it sets up an interesting trade market for a player who has been loosely involved in trade rumors for years. It may not have been Josh McDaniels‘ decision to move in this direction. At least, not right now.
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to horrible Lamar Jackson update

The Baltimore Ravens have looked shaky at best without their star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has missed the last three games for the Ravens while dealing with a knee injury. Jackson has not practiced since suffering the injury, so it is to nobody’s surprise that the Ravens have made the...
BALTIMORE, MD
Larry Brown Sports

JJ McCarthy’s girlfriend Katya Kuropas draws attention at Fiesta Bowl

The family and friends for J.J. McCarthy were popular figures during the College Football Playoff semifinal game between Michigan and TCU at the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona on Saturday. As Michigan dueled TCU, ESPN showed various shots of McCarthy’s family in the stands. Included in the mix was McCarthy’s girlfriend Katya Kuropas. Fans took... The post JJ McCarthy’s girlfriend Katya Kuropas draws attention at Fiesta Bowl appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GLENDALE, AZ
Yardbarker

Derek Carr sends clear message after Raiders benching

The social media scrub move is a classic way for a player to signal discontent with his team. For Carr, the motivation is obvious: He is essentially being pushed out of Las Vegas whether he likes it or not. The Raiders made that pretty clear by sitting him for the final two games.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Comeback

Peyton Manning reveals Denver Broncos coaching decision

NFL Hall of Famer and current ESPN analyst Peyton Manning will not be the next head coach of the Denver Broncos. Manning informed TMZ of his decision when the outlet caught him at an airport at an undisclosed location this week. “I don’t think so,” Manning (seen at right speaking to SEC commissioner Greg Sankey Read more... The post Peyton Manning reveals Denver Broncos coaching decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Tennessee Titans Joshua Dobbs’ Girlfriend, Jocelyn Lara

Tennessee Titans quarterback Joshua Dobbs impressed everyone with his first career NFL start for Titans on December 29, 2022. His family and fans were thrilled when he threw his first touchdown pass. And so was his girlfriend. Ever since his brilliant game, people have been curious to know more about Joshua Dobbs’ girlfriend, Jocelyn Lara. But the couple prefers to keep their romantic life private, and Lara maintains a low profile online and keeps her Instagram private. So, we reveal more about Joshua Dobbs’ girlfriend in this Jocelyn Lara wiki.
NASHVILLE, TN
ClutchPoints

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s apparent knee injury gets update from Jerry Jones

With the playoffs looming, health is of utmost importance for the Dallas Cowboys. In particular, the Cowboys cannot afford to lose quarterback Dak Prescott, who missed some time early this season with a thumb injury. However, amid the Cowboys’ 27-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night, Prescott appeared to injure his knee after a blow from Titans defensive end Demarcus Walker.
NESN

Rob Gronkowski Makes Prediction About What’s Next For Tom Brady

Rob Gronkowski doesn’t believe Tom Brady will ride off into the sunset once the Buccaneers’ 2022 campaign is over. Brady’s football future remains completely up in the air as the NFL’s regular season winds down. The seven-time Super Bowl champion himself isn’t thinking about what’s next, as his current focus is fixated entirely on leading Tampa Bay to a second consecutive NFC South title.
Yardbarker

Raiders-49ers Rivalry Started Off the Field

The Las Vegas Raiders return home to Allegiant Stadium for their final regular season games against two of their oldest rivals, the San Francisco 49ers, this Sunday and the AFC West rival Kansas City Chiefs a week later. Of course, the Raiders-49ers rivalry didn’t start on the field, as the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Furious With Teammate On Sunday

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in a critical game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Tampa Bay is currently trailing Carolina, 14-10, on Sunday afternoon. Bucs quarterback Tom Brady is full of emotions on the field. The legendary NFL quarterback screamed at one of his wide receivers for stopping in...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Longtime NFL Referee Says Fiesta Bowl Made Big Mistake

A longtime NFL referee and rules expert says the Fiesta Bowl officials made a big mistake. There were several questionable calls in the College Football Playoff semifinal. Few, if any, were as big as the no-touchdown call in the first half. Michigan appeared to score a touchdown on a long...
GEORGIA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

New York City, NY
187K+
Followers
23K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

 https://larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy