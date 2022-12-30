ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

US News and World Report

Zelenskiy: Russia Plans Protracted Drone Campaign to 'Exhaust' Ukraine

(Reuters) - Russia is planning a protracted campaign of attacks with Iranian drones to "exhaust" Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday. "We have information that Russia is planning a protracted attack using Shahed drones," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address. "It is probably banking on exhaustion. Exhausting our people, our anti-aircraft defences, our energy."
The Next Web

How the EU plans to take on big tech in 2023

The European Union is on a mission to curb the power of big tech. In recent years, the bloc has doled out vast antitrust fines to Silicon Valley giants, set global standards for data privacy, and proposed a raft of digital regulations. Yet critics say the rules have been ineffective.
US News and World Report

Bank of Korea Working Hard to Ensure Economy's Soft Landing -Governor

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's central bank governor said on Tuesday the bank will do its best to ensure a soft landing for the economy amid significant internal and external uncertainty. "The Bank of Korea, together with the government, will do its best in making sophisticated policy responses to achieve...
US News and World Report

Soldiers' Widows Group Calls on Putin to Order Major Mobilisation for Ukraine War

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A little known patriotic group which supports the widows of Russian soldiers has called on President Vladimir Putin to order a large-scale mobilisation of millions of men and to close the borders to ensure victory in Ukraine. Putin, Russia's 70-year-old paramount leader, is under intense pressure to...
US News and World Report

Italy Again Delays Decision on EU Graft Suspect, Awaits Belgian Info

BRESCIA, Italy (Reuters) - An Italian court on Tuesday postponed for a second time a hearing on whether to hand over to Belgium a woman suspected of involvement in a Qatar graft scandal that has rocked the European Parliament. An appeals court in the northern city of Brescia originally delayed...
US News and World Report

Britain to Proscribe Iran's Revolutionary Guard as Terror Group - Telegraph

(Reuters) - Britain will officially declare Iran's Revolutionary Guard, which has arrested seven people with links to the United Kingdom over anti-government protests, as a terrorist group, the Telegraph reported on Monday, citing sources. The move, which will be announced within weeks, is supported by Britain's security minister, Tom Tugendhat,...
US News and World Report

Morning Bid: the Year of the Yen?

A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Dhara Ranasinghe, Editor, Financial Markets EMEA, Thomson Reuters. The holidays are over and it's back to work, so markets are no exception. And the yen, for starters, is intent on leaving a dismal 2022 behind. It was the...
US News and World Report

Tanzania President Lifts Six-Year Ban on Political Rallies

DAR ES SALAAM (Reuters) - Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan lifted a ban on political rallies on Tuesday, six-and-a-half years after her predecessor John Magufuli imposed the measure which caused frequent run-ins between opposition leaders and police. Under the policy, which came into force in 2016, elected politicians were allowed...
US News and World Report

German Minister Reignites Coalition Row With Call to Review Nuclear Exit

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's transport minister called for an expert committee to examine whether the lifespan of the country's nuclear plants should be extended, reopening a row within Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition. Germany's rush to free itself from imported Russian fuels after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine spurred calls for the...
US News and World Report

Kevin McCarthy, Congress and the New Year: The Week in Cartoons Jan. 3-6

Kevin McCarthy, Congress and the New Year: The Week in Cartoons Jan. 3-6
US News and World Report

Next Party up as Bulgaria Seeks New Government

SOFIA (Reuters) - Bulgaria's second largest party, the anti-graft We Continue the Change (PP), will seek support to form a minority government and end a prolonged political impasse, Prime Minister-designate Nikolay Denkov said on Tuesday. Denkov has seven days to decide whether to propose a government, although he has only...
US News and World Report

Iran's Judiciary Indicts Two French Nationals and Belgian for Espionage

DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran has indicted two French nationals and a Belgian for espionage and working against the country's national security, the semi-official Student News Network quoted a judiciary spokesperson as saying on Tuesday. The agency did not give the names of the three or say where or when they were...
US News and World Report

UK's Sunak Promises Long-Term Support to Ukraine After Drone Attacks

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has told Volodymyr Zelenskiy that the Ukrainian president can count on Britain for support over the long run following recent drone attacks, Sunak's office said on Tuesday. "The leaders discussed the abhorrent drone attacks on Ukraine in recent days," the spokesperson said...
US News and World Report

Jordan Condemns in 'Severest' Terms Israeli Minister's Visit to Al-Aqsa Mosque

AMMAN (Reuters) - Jordan said on Tuesday it condemned in "severest" terms a visit by Israeli far right national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir to the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem. "Jordan condemns in the severest of terms the storming of the Aqsa mosque and violating its sanctity," said a statement...
US News and World Report

Car Bomb Hits Convoy in Nigeria's Southeast; 4 Killed

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Four security officials were killed in a car bomb targeting a former government official in southeast Nigeria, authorities said Tuesday. Three police officers and a paramilitary official were killed in the attack in Imo State on a convoy carrying the former governor Ikedi Ohakim, Police Commissioner Mohammed Barde said.
US News and World Report

China Appoints Communist Party Chiefs for Jiangsu, Qinghai Provinces - State Media

(Reuters) - China's Communist Party has appointed Xin Changxing as the party chief of the eastern Jiangsu province, state media reported on Tuesday. It has also named Chen Gang as the party chief of the northwestern Qinghai province, the official news agency Xinhua said. (Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by...
US News and World Report

Turkmenistan President to Visit China on Jan 5-6 - State Media

BEIJING (Reuters) - President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedow is scheduled to visit China between Jan. 5 and Jan. 6, state media CCTV reported on Tuesday. (Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
US News and World Report

Russia's War on Ukraine Latest: Russian Anger Grows Over Deadly Strike

(Reuters) - Russian nationalists and some lawmakers have demanded punishment for commanders they accuse of ignoring dangers as anger grew over the killing of dozens of Russian soldiers in one of the Ukraine war's deadliest strikes. DIPLOMACY. * Some protesters in Germany are calling on Berlin to reconsider its support...

