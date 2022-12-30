Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Zelenskiy: Russia Plans Protracted Drone Campaign to 'Exhaust' Ukraine
(Reuters) - Russia is planning a protracted campaign of attacks with Iranian drones to "exhaust" Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday. "We have information that Russia is planning a protracted attack using Shahed drones," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address. "It is probably banking on exhaustion. Exhausting our people, our anti-aircraft defences, our energy."
US News and World Report
U.S. and South Korea Coordinating Potential Responses to North Korea Provocation -White House
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. and South Korea are planning for a coordinated response to a range of scenarios, including nuclear use by North Korea, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday. (Reporting By Trevor Hunnicutt and Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Chris Reese)
The Next Web
How the EU plans to take on big tech in 2023
The European Union is on a mission to curb the power of big tech. In recent years, the bloc has doled out vast antitrust fines to Silicon Valley giants, set global standards for data privacy, and proposed a raft of digital regulations. Yet critics say the rules have been ineffective.
US News and World Report
Bank of Korea Working Hard to Ensure Economy's Soft Landing -Governor
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's central bank governor said on Tuesday the bank will do its best to ensure a soft landing for the economy amid significant internal and external uncertainty. "The Bank of Korea, together with the government, will do its best in making sophisticated policy responses to achieve...
US News and World Report
Soldiers' Widows Group Calls on Putin to Order Major Mobilisation for Ukraine War
MOSCOW (Reuters) - A little known patriotic group which supports the widows of Russian soldiers has called on President Vladimir Putin to order a large-scale mobilisation of millions of men and to close the borders to ensure victory in Ukraine. Putin, Russia's 70-year-old paramount leader, is under intense pressure to...
US News and World Report
Italy Again Delays Decision on EU Graft Suspect, Awaits Belgian Info
BRESCIA, Italy (Reuters) - An Italian court on Tuesday postponed for a second time a hearing on whether to hand over to Belgium a woman suspected of involvement in a Qatar graft scandal that has rocked the European Parliament. An appeals court in the northern city of Brescia originally delayed...
US News and World Report
China Fires Back at ‘Unacceptable’ COVID-19 Testing Rules for Travelers, Threatens Countermeasures
Chinese officials are taking issue with the travel requirements adopted by several countries in the wake of China’s massive COVID-19 wave and threatening an unspecified response. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. “We believe that the entry restrictions adopted by some countries targeting China lack scientific basis,...
US News and World Report
Britain to Proscribe Iran's Revolutionary Guard as Terror Group - Telegraph
(Reuters) - Britain will officially declare Iran's Revolutionary Guard, which has arrested seven people with links to the United Kingdom over anti-government protests, as a terrorist group, the Telegraph reported on Monday, citing sources. The move, which will be announced within weeks, is supported by Britain's security minister, Tom Tugendhat,...
US News and World Report
Morning Bid: the Year of the Yen?
A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Dhara Ranasinghe, Editor, Financial Markets EMEA, Thomson Reuters. The holidays are over and it's back to work, so markets are no exception. And the yen, for starters, is intent on leaving a dismal 2022 behind. It was the...
US News and World Report
Tanzania President Lifts Six-Year Ban on Political Rallies
DAR ES SALAAM (Reuters) - Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan lifted a ban on political rallies on Tuesday, six-and-a-half years after her predecessor John Magufuli imposed the measure which caused frequent run-ins between opposition leaders and police. Under the policy, which came into force in 2016, elected politicians were allowed...
US News and World Report
German Minister Reignites Coalition Row With Call to Review Nuclear Exit
BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's transport minister called for an expert committee to examine whether the lifespan of the country's nuclear plants should be extended, reopening a row within Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition. Germany's rush to free itself from imported Russian fuels after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine spurred calls for the...
US News and World Report
Kevin McCarthy, Congress and the New Year: The Week in Cartoons Jan. 3-6
Kevin McCarthy, Congress and the New Year: The Week in Cartoons Jan. 3-6
US News and World Report
Next Party up as Bulgaria Seeks New Government
SOFIA (Reuters) - Bulgaria's second largest party, the anti-graft We Continue the Change (PP), will seek support to form a minority government and end a prolonged political impasse, Prime Minister-designate Nikolay Denkov said on Tuesday. Denkov has seven days to decide whether to propose a government, although he has only...
US News and World Report
Iran's Judiciary Indicts Two French Nationals and Belgian for Espionage
DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran has indicted two French nationals and a Belgian for espionage and working against the country's national security, the semi-official Student News Network quoted a judiciary spokesperson as saying on Tuesday. The agency did not give the names of the three or say where or when they were...
US News and World Report
UK's Sunak Promises Long-Term Support to Ukraine After Drone Attacks
LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has told Volodymyr Zelenskiy that the Ukrainian president can count on Britain for support over the long run following recent drone attacks, Sunak's office said on Tuesday. "The leaders discussed the abhorrent drone attacks on Ukraine in recent days," the spokesperson said...
US News and World Report
Jordan Condemns in 'Severest' Terms Israeli Minister's Visit to Al-Aqsa Mosque
AMMAN (Reuters) - Jordan said on Tuesday it condemned in "severest" terms a visit by Israeli far right national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir to the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem. "Jordan condemns in the severest of terms the storming of the Aqsa mosque and violating its sanctity," said a statement...
US News and World Report
Car Bomb Hits Convoy in Nigeria's Southeast; 4 Killed
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Four security officials were killed in a car bomb targeting a former government official in southeast Nigeria, authorities said Tuesday. Three police officers and a paramilitary official were killed in the attack in Imo State on a convoy carrying the former governor Ikedi Ohakim, Police Commissioner Mohammed Barde said.
US News and World Report
China Appoints Communist Party Chiefs for Jiangsu, Qinghai Provinces - State Media
(Reuters) - China's Communist Party has appointed Xin Changxing as the party chief of the eastern Jiangsu province, state media reported on Tuesday. It has also named Chen Gang as the party chief of the northwestern Qinghai province, the official news agency Xinhua said. (Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by...
US News and World Report
Turkmenistan President to Visit China on Jan 5-6 - State Media
BEIJING (Reuters) - President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedow is scheduled to visit China between Jan. 5 and Jan. 6, state media CCTV reported on Tuesday. (Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
US News and World Report
Russia's War on Ukraine Latest: Russian Anger Grows Over Deadly Strike
(Reuters) - Russian nationalists and some lawmakers have demanded punishment for commanders they accuse of ignoring dangers as anger grew over the killing of dozens of Russian soldiers in one of the Ukraine war's deadliest strikes. DIPLOMACY. * Some protesters in Germany are calling on Berlin to reconsider its support...
