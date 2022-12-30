Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Netanyahu Government Unveils Plan to Rein in Israel's Top Court
JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new hard-right Israeli government unveiled a plan on Wednesday that would allow parliament to overturn some Supreme Court rulings and grant the government more say in nominations to the bench. Justice Minister Yariv Levin's announcement had been expected and appeared likely to raise concerns...
US News and World Report
Pakistani Militants Claim Killing of Two Intelligence Officials
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Pakistan (Reuters) - Islamist militant group Tehreek-e-Taliban on Wednesday claimed the killing of a senior official of Pakistan's premier intelligence agency and another officer, the latest in a resurgence of jihadist violence shaking the country. The Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) officers were shot dead outside a hotel in...
US News and World Report
Turkey Condemns 'Provocative Act' by Israel's Ben-Gvir
ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey condemned on Tuesday a "provocative act" by Israel's new far-right national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, referring to his visit to Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem. Ankara's statement came amid efforts by Turkey and Israel to normalise ties, after a four-year deterioration in relations, and mutual appointment...
US News and World Report
UAE, China Ask UN Security Council to Meet Over Al Aqsa Mosque - Diplomats
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates and China have asked the U.N. Security Council to meet publicly, likely on Thursday, over recent developments at Al Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem, diplomats said on Tuesday. Israel's new far-right national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir briefly visited Al Aqsa mosque compound...
Comments / 0