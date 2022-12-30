Read full article on original website
Man Who Challenged Alaska Lawmaker Eligibility Won't Appeal
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The man who unsuccessfully challenged Alaska state Rep. David Eastman's eligibility to hold office — over Eastman's membership in the far-right Oath Keepers group — does not plan to file an appeal. In a court filing Tuesday, Goriune Dudukgian, an attorney for Randall...
Trump Issues 'Dangerous' Warning After Tax Returns Released
"The radical, left Democrats have weaponized everything, but remember, that is a dangerous two-way street!" former President Donald Trump cautioned.
America's 'most dangerous law' goes into effect
Franklin County Sheriff Kevin Bacon says Illinois law enforcement is committed to protecting law-abiding citizens in Illinois as the SAFE-T act takes effect Jan 1.
Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
Kari Lake Warns of 'Justice' After Katie Hobbs Laughs During Oath of Office
Lake's warning comes days after the defeated GOP candidate filed an appeal over her failed election lawsuit.
White House press secretary blames GOP, claims President Biden worked on border security since 'day one'
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, pressed by reporter on border security, said Biden has worked on it since day one and Republicans are "doing political stunts."
General Motors to Add 5,000 Jobs in Northern Mexico, Economy Ministry Says
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - General Motors will add 5,000 jobs to its plant in the northern Mexican town of Ramos Arizpe, Mexico's economy ministry said on Tuesday, following a meeting with the carmaker. GM also discussed plans to produce only electric vehicles at the plant by 2024, the ministry said...
Doctoral Student Accused in Idaho College Slayings Agrees to Extradition
(Reuters) -The doctoral student accused in the November stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students will be transferred to Idaho to face murder charges there, after he agreed at a Tuesday court hearing in Pennsylvania not to fight extradition. Bryan Kohberger, 28, was taken into custody last week in...
Blinken Talks Lula White House Visit, Venezuela With Top Brazil Diplomat
BRASILIA (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Brazil's new Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira on Tuesday and discussed a trip to Washington by newly sworn-in leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. They also talked about Venezuela, ministry sources told Reuters. At a time when the Biden...
Cruise Lines to Appeal U.S Court's Big Award to Owner of Havana Dock
(Reuters) - Carnival Corp and Royal Caribbean Cruises on Tuesday said they would appeal a U.S. court ruling ordering them and two other cruise operators to pay $110 million each in damages for use of a port that Cuba's government confiscated in 1960. U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom in Miami...
Former Kansas Attorney General Robert Stephan Dies at 89
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Former Kansas Attorney General Robert Stephan, who emphasized victims' rights and consumer protection during four terms in office, has died at the age of 89. Stephan died overnight, his brother, Don Stephan, told Kansas media Tuesday. No cause of death was released. Stephan, a Republican...
Brazil Acting President Hits Out at 'Silent' Bolsonaro in New Year Speech
SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil's acting president, Hamilton Mourao, on Saturday criticized outgoing far-right leader Jair Bolsonaro for allowing anti-democratic sentiment to thrive in the wake of this year's election, in a veiled dig in a New Year speech. While defending some aspects of Bolsonaro's four years in power, such...
Meta Set to Make Decision on Trump’s Return to Facebook - FT
(Reuters) - Facebook owner Meta Inc is preparing to announce whether it will allow former U.S. President Donald Trump back on to Facebook and Instagram, the Financial Times reported on Sunday. The social media giant had previously said it will decide by Jan 7 whether to allow the former president...
New Georgia House Member Steps Aside After Drug Arrest
A Republican arrested after winning his race for a seat in the Georgia House has decided to step aside instead of facing a possible suspension as soon as he was sworn into office later this month, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the decision by Danny Rampey means a special election will be held on Jan. 31 to choose the new representative for the House seat based around Winder, Republican leaders were pressuring the 67-year-old Rampey to step aside before new legislators are...
Migrants Arrive in Record Numbers in Panama in 2022, Data Shows
PANAMA CITY (Reuters) - Migrants arrived at record numbers in Panama in 2022, the Central American nation said Sunday, with most of them leaving Venezuela and crossing the dangerous Darien Gap region in an attempt to reach the United States. With 248,283 migrants from different countries recorded by Panamanian authorities,...
South Korea, U.S. in Talks Over U.S. Nuclear Planning, Tabletop Exercise
SEOUL/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -South Korea and the United States are discussing joint planning and implementation of U.S. nuclear operations to counter North Korea and hope to conduct a tabletop exercise soon, officials from both sides said on Tuesday. The plan came amid South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol's push to strengthen American...
