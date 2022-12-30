Read full article on original website
SFist
Alameda County Reveals Error in Counting Ranked-Choice Votes, Flipping Outcome of One District School Board Race
Alameda County’s newly elected officials were set to take office in a matter of days. But just last week, Alameda County election officials announced that a programming error in the vote-counting process had miscounted ranked-choice votes across all election races — moving one candidate for a district school board director from third place to first, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.
Alameda Co. finds error in ranked-choice voting system, investigating Oakland school board race
"Without being cynical, I now believe in holiday miracles. So it was very shocking to wake up this morning and receive a phone call at 10:30 a.m. from the Alameda County head of elections informing me that I had actually won the election," said Mike Hutchinson, who is currently the District 5 School Board Member but running for District 4.
S.F. judge okays UC law school name change
A San Francisco Superior Court judge ruled on Friday that the state can tentatively change the name of the UC Hastings College of the Law. Judge Richard B. Ulmer issued an order on Friday that denied a preliminary injunction bid made by descendants of Serranus C. Hastings, the founder of the recently renamed UC College of the Law, San Francisco. The suit made by the founder's descendants claims that AB...
sfbayview.com
‘Scam Francisco’ coming soon
As a lost mind and lost soul locked in the county jail in San Francisco, I picked up a book entitled “Manchild in the Promised Land,” explaining the migration of African Americans from the South after slavery. So many left the South seeking a better life only to experience industrial racism up North and out West.
San Francisco Examiner
New California laws on abortion, jaywalking, rap lyrics
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Cheaper abortions, raises for some workers and grace for jaywalkers and loiterers are some of the hundreds of new laws that take effect in California next year. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom signed 997 new laws in 2022 and many of them take effect on Jan. 1...
Why do San Jose residents avoid banks?
The number of Silicon Valley households without bank accounts has skyrocketed, a recent federal survey has found. According to a biennial survey conducted by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), the rate of unbanked households, or homes that do not have at least one bank account, jumped from 1.9% to 13.2% between 2019 and 2021 in the San Jose metro area, far more than any other metropolitan region in the country. The survey defines the metro area as San Jose, Sunnyvale and Santa Clara.
Flooding temporarily closes major Bay Area highway and prompts evacuation warnings in northern California neighborhoods
Heavy precipitation and snow melt flooded roads and led to freeway closures and evacuation warnings in Northern California on Saturday, officials said.
This is what San Francisco looked like exactly 100 years ago
With 2023 on the horizon, it's a fun time to look back at how much SF has transformed over the past century.
KTVU FOX 2
PG&E customers lose power across Bay Area and Northern California
Thousands of PG&E customers in the Bay Area and other parts of Northern California started the new year without power. The widespread outages were blamed on the heavy rain and strong winds that inflicted damage across the area over the holiday weekend. PG&E, the largest utility in California, shows clusters...
Widespread flooding follows record rainfall on San Francisco peninsula
SAN FRANCISCO -- Saturday's atmospheric river storm brought flooding to San Francisco Fisherman's Wharf and to locations up and down the peninsula.Parts of Fisherman's Wharf saw some of the worst flooding in years. At the intersection of Jefferson and Taylor Streets, many of the popular crab stands were under six to 10 inches of water.One crab stand stayed open and workers waded in the cold water to sell fresh-boiled Dungeness crab to intrepid customers."My legs (feel) paralyzed right now. It's freezing right now. It's freezing to the point that (my legs) hurt," said Chickiwi Chen, a crab stand...
Video Shows Person Rafting Through San Francisco's Severely Flooded Streets
Different parts of California saw heavy rain, snow, and wind on Saturday, which caused flooding and landslides.
SFist
Day Around the Bay: Two Bay Area Residents Face Federal Charges in Alleged Kidnapping and Ransom Scheme in Miami
Two Bay Area residents have been charged with allegedly kidnapping of a family and holding them hostage for a $100,000 ransom. Federal prosecutors have reportedly secured an indictment against six people, including the Bay Area residents, involved in the plot, in which the suspected motive was a dispute over a $100,000 debt, according to court records (the victims were reportedly unharmed). [Mercury News]
Worried about tuition next year? Try the CA College Corps
Earning a bachelor's degree has increasingly become a surefire pathway toward employment for American youth — but not without financial drawbacks like student loans, which can follow graduates for decades. Governor Gavin Newsom has begun a program for low-income college students that helps pave the rocky road to graduation. The California College Corps, lauded by Newsom as the accomplishment he is "more proud of than anything (he's) been involved in",...
SFist
Friday Morning Constitutional: I-880 Shut Down In Oakland After Major Crash
A multiple-injury crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. Friday on northbound I-880 at Fruitvale in Oakland, leading to all lanes being shut down. The crash involved a jackknifed big rig and two other vehicles, and all northbound lanes reopened by 6:40 a.m. [KPIX / KRON4]. The ice-skating rink at Union Square...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Two-Vehicle Collision on Interstate 680 in Contra Costa County
The California Highway Patrol reported a two-vehicle collision with injuries on Interstate 680 on Thursday, December 29, 2022. The traffic accident occurred around 10:15 a.m. on northbound I-680 and Ygnacio Valley Road offramp, officials said. Details on the Two-Vehicle Collision on Interstate 680. Authorities responding to the scene located two...
KTVU FOX 2
First baby of the New Year arrives at Walnut Creek Kaiser
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - Baby Ezekiel Laviolette made a grand appearance just minutes into 2023. Ezekiel is the first baby of the New Year in the Bay Area for Kaiser Permanente. He was born at 12:06 a.m. at the Walnut Creek Kaiser. First time parents, Eric and Allison Laviolette of...
sfstandard.com
‘Anti-Drug Activist’ Skips Through Tenderloin Homeless Encampment, Trolling SF in Mr. Rogers Parody
Ricci Wynne, a self-described Twitter activist who uses his cell phone to record unhoused people using drugs on the streets of San Francisco, released a short video this week in which he skips down a tent- and graffiti-lined alley to the theme of “Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood.” Wearing a cardigan sweater like the longtime children’s entertainer, Wynne (or @RawRicci415) grins while walking an Australian shepherd, sending a message of disapproval.
Santa Cruz sinkhole forms on Glenwood Drive
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) -- A sinkhole during the storm on Saturday caused delays in Santa Cruz County, according to county officials.
KTVU FOX 2
1 killed, 1 injured in Oakland shooting
One man is dead and another injured after a shooting on International Boulevard and 69th Avenue on Sunday. The man who died was found at the location. The other victim was found after going to a hospital.
KTVU FOX 2
Thousands of PG&E customers lose power in Bay Area storm
Electricity was knocked out to thousands of PG&E customers as heavy rain and strong winds caused damage around the Bay Area. Rio Vista in Solano County had the largest power outage on January 1 with at least 5,000 customers left in the dark.
