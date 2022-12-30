Simple, straightforward, flavorful: How to make “ozoni,” a traditional Japanese soup to be eaten in the New Year

HONOLULU (KHON2) — In Japan, residents traditionally start the New Year with a special soup called “ozoni.”

The ingredients for this traditional Japanese New Year’s soup vary from region to region, but the symbolism is the same: prosperity and good health for the new year.

Chef Alan Tsuchiyama with the Culinary Institute of the Pacific at Kapi’olani Community College stops by the studio at 7 pm to share his mother-in-law’s recipe.

Tsuchiyama said preparing the ingredients to completion should take no longer than an hour.