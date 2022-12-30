ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryant, AR

salineriverchronicle.com

Jordan’s 41 point double-double fuels Lumberjack win over three-point machine Ouachita Warriors

MONTICELLO, Ark. – Warren sophomore Antonio Jordan scored a career high 41 points and posted a double-double Friday night, December 30, 2022 as the Lumberjacks beat the Ouachita High Warriors of Donaldson, Arkansas by the final of 64-54 on the final day of the Commercial Bank SouthEast Arkansas Holiday Classic tournament in Monticello hosted by Drew Central.
WARREN, AR
saturdaydownsouth.com

Arkansas sees veteran defender enter transfer portal after he played in every game in 2022

Arkansas is dealing with more roster turnover after the bowl game. A veteran linebacker, Jackson Woodard, announced on social media on Friday that he would enter the transfer portal. The redshirt sophomore from Little Rock, Arkansas appeared in 28 games for the Hogs over the last 3 seasons, including all 13 in 2022, and had a big game in the Liberty Bowl victory.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Rainy night into Friday

OVERNIGHT: Rain increases in coverage & intensity tonight. It will be rainy all night into early Friday. There will be heavy rain at times, along with some thunder and lightning. Severe weather is not anticipated, but Little Rock could get 1-2″ of rain tonight alone. Temperatures reached the low 70s this afternoon and will stay in the 60s this evening.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
luxury-houses.net

Spectacular Home for The Ultimate in Family Living and Entertaining in Little Rock, Arkansas for Sale at $2.85 Million

54 River Ridge Road Home in Little Rock, Arkansas for Sale. 54 River Ridge Road, Little Rock, Arkansas is a spectacular home with breathtaking river views and impeccable quality construction, amenities include 4 car garage, fabulous outdoor living with pool, sports court ect! This Home in Little Rock offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with nearly 9,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 54 River Ridge Road, please contact Casey Jones (Phone: 501-944-8000) at Janet Jones Company for full support and perfect service.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Dec. 25 - 31:. 1. Eudora mayor: Mandatory civil emergency curfew in effect due to unnecessary violence. LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The mayor of Eudora, Arkansas has put the city...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Sherwood police searching for missing man

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Sherwood Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of a man. Brock Welch was last seen on Dec. 29 after leaving his home for McDonald's at approximately 8 p.m. According to the Sherwood Police Department, Welch drives a 2021 black Honda Civic (license plate# 182 ZZX).
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KTLO

Census rule changes designation on more than 50 Ark. towns

On Thursday, roughly 50 Arkansas cities and towns had their designations changed from “urban” to “rural” areas, the result of a criteria revision by the U.S. Census Bureau for the 2020 census. According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, those cities — including Dardanelle, Lonoke, Gravette and Elkins...
ARKANSAS STATE
Arkansas Advocate

Conway transitional housing program to start in late 2023

Phillip Fletcher knew he had to start working on a transitional housing program in Conway after his friend Gary Harrison died in January 2016. Fletcher is the executive director of City of Hope Outreach, a community development organization he founded in 2007. Harrison lived in a trailer with a roommate, and they had a portable […] The post Conway transitional housing program to start in late 2023 appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
CONWAY, AR
KTLO

Arkansas’ Bates, Cash statues receive final approvals, ready for bronzing

A clay sculpture of musician Johnny Cash (left) by Kevin Kresse of Little Rock and a clay sculpture of Daisy Gatson Bates (right) by Benjamin Victor of Boise, Idaho, sit in the governor’s conference room during the Capitol Arts and Grounds Commission meeting with the National Statuary Hall Steering Committee. (Photo courtesy of Arkansas Democrat-Gazette)
ARKANSAS STATE
smokeybarn.com

Suspect Vehicle/Go-Fund-Me Released Following Murder Of Greenbrier Man

GREENBRIER TENNESEE: (Smokey Barn News) – According to Metro Nashville Police, the gunshots that killed Greenbrier resident Chris Spaunhorst on Christmas day on I24 West came from the black sedan pictured. Police say the vehicle has chrome trim. Police say the vehicle may have damage but it’s unclear whether...
GREENBRIER, AR
THV11

Burial clothing organization expands beyond Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Regina Binz has been sewing for the last 15 years and her organization "Holy Sews" provides burial clothing for children lost at birth. She sees it as a small gesture toward helping parents get through a difficult time. Her passion for the subject stems from her own experience of losing a loved one.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Kait 8

Forrest Marks tapped to become new ASP Colonel

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – Governor Asa Hutchinson has announced a new appointment for Arkansas State Police. Hutchinson’s office announced Wednesday that Lt. Col. Forrest Marks will take over as Colonel once Bill Bryant retires on December 31. Marks has served in the Arkansas State Police since 1994,...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Man arrested in Little Rock's 75th homicide investigation

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A suspect has been arrested in Little Rock's 75th homicide, according to police. Little Rock police arrested Justin Davis, 21, on Thursday in connection with the homicide and have charged him with first-degree murder. Police originally responded to The Waters at Chenal on Chenal Parkway...
LITTLE ROCK, AR

