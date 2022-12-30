Read full article on original website
salineriverchronicle.com
Jordan’s 41 point double-double fuels Lumberjack win over three-point machine Ouachita Warriors
MONTICELLO, Ark. – Warren sophomore Antonio Jordan scored a career high 41 points and posted a double-double Friday night, December 30, 2022 as the Lumberjacks beat the Ouachita High Warriors of Donaldson, Arkansas by the final of 64-54 on the final day of the Commercial Bank SouthEast Arkansas Holiday Classic tournament in Monticello hosted by Drew Central.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Arkansas sees veteran defender enter transfer portal after he played in every game in 2022
Arkansas is dealing with more roster turnover after the bowl game. A veteran linebacker, Jackson Woodard, announced on social media on Friday that he would enter the transfer portal. The redshirt sophomore from Little Rock, Arkansas appeared in 28 games for the Hogs over the last 3 seasons, including all 13 in 2022, and had a big game in the Liberty Bowl victory.
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Rainy night into Friday
OVERNIGHT: Rain increases in coverage & intensity tonight. It will be rainy all night into early Friday. There will be heavy rain at times, along with some thunder and lightning. Severe weather is not anticipated, but Little Rock could get 1-2″ of rain tonight alone. Temperatures reached the low 70s this afternoon and will stay in the 60s this evening.
luxury-houses.net
Spectacular Home for The Ultimate in Family Living and Entertaining in Little Rock, Arkansas for Sale at $2.85 Million
54 River Ridge Road Home in Little Rock, Arkansas for Sale. 54 River Ridge Road, Little Rock, Arkansas is a spectacular home with breathtaking river views and impeccable quality construction, amenities include 4 car garage, fabulous outdoor living with pool, sports court ect! This Home in Little Rock offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with nearly 9,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 54 River Ridge Road, please contact Casey Jones (Phone: 501-944-8000) at Janet Jones Company for full support and perfect service.
Building a home to keep siblings together | Arkansas foster care group builds house for family
PARON, Ark. — It's a sad but true reality— currently, the number of kids who are in foster care in Arkansas exceeds the number of homes that are available. A private placement agency for foster children called the Second Chance Youth Ranch explained that they certainly know the challenges of being full.
Smoked Out Eats brings home-style BBQ to central Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — No matter the style of BBQ, we’ve found the best is that which has a hint of Arkansas influence. That’s exactly the case for Smoked Out [Eats], which is what it prides itself on. Using century-old recipes passed from generation to generation, Eddie...
KATV
7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Dec. 25 - 31:. 1. Eudora mayor: Mandatory civil emergency curfew in effect due to unnecessary violence. LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The mayor of Eudora, Arkansas has put the city...
Sherwood police searching for missing man
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Sherwood Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of a man. Brock Welch was last seen on Dec. 29 after leaving his home for McDonald's at approximately 8 p.m. According to the Sherwood Police Department, Welch drives a 2021 black Honda Civic (license plate# 182 ZZX).
KTLO
Census rule changes designation on more than 50 Ark. towns
On Thursday, roughly 50 Arkansas cities and towns had their designations changed from “urban” to “rural” areas, the result of a criteria revision by the U.S. Census Bureau for the 2020 census. According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, those cities — including Dardanelle, Lonoke, Gravette and Elkins...
Authorities activate Silver Alert for missing Cleburne County man
CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ark. — Arkansas State Police have activated a Silver Alert with hopes of finding a missing Cleburne County man. 64-year-old Bruce William Campbell was last seen near Jerry Lane in Quitman at around 9:00 a.m. on December 28. He is described as being 5'8" in height and...
Conway transitional housing program to start in late 2023
Phillip Fletcher knew he had to start working on a transitional housing program in Conway after his friend Gary Harrison died in January 2016. Fletcher is the executive director of City of Hope Outreach, a community development organization he founded in 2007. Harrison lived in a trailer with a roommate, and they had a portable […] The post Conway transitional housing program to start in late 2023 appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
Arkansas State Police inactivate Silver Alert for 78-year-old Benton man
Arkansas State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing man from Benton, Arkansas.
Large amount of downtown Little Rock without power
A large portion of downtown Little Rock is without power on Sunday morning.
Entergy plans scheduled power outage for parts of Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Entergy announced that there will be a planned power outage in Little Rock on Thursday. The areas that are being affected will span from Baseline Rd to Chicot Rd and parts of Geyer Springs Rd. The outage is being done to fix issues after a car hit a power pole.
KTLO
Arkansas’ Bates, Cash statues receive final approvals, ready for bronzing
A clay sculpture of musician Johnny Cash (left) by Kevin Kresse of Little Rock and a clay sculpture of Daisy Gatson Bates (right) by Benjamin Victor of Boise, Idaho, sit in the governor’s conference room during the Capitol Arts and Grounds Commission meeting with the National Statuary Hall Steering Committee. (Photo courtesy of Arkansas Democrat-Gazette)
smokeybarn.com
Suspect Vehicle/Go-Fund-Me Released Following Murder Of Greenbrier Man
GREENBRIER TENNESEE: (Smokey Barn News) – According to Metro Nashville Police, the gunshots that killed Greenbrier resident Chris Spaunhorst on Christmas day on I24 West came from the black sedan pictured. Police say the vehicle has chrome trim. Police say the vehicle may have damage but it’s unclear whether...
Burial clothing organization expands beyond Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Regina Binz has been sewing for the last 15 years and her organization "Holy Sews" provides burial clothing for children lost at birth. She sees it as a small gesture toward helping parents get through a difficult time. Her passion for the subject stems from her own experience of losing a loved one.
Kait 8
Forrest Marks tapped to become new ASP Colonel
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – Governor Asa Hutchinson has announced a new appointment for Arkansas State Police. Hutchinson’s office announced Wednesday that Lt. Col. Forrest Marks will take over as Colonel once Bill Bryant retires on December 31. Marks has served in the Arkansas State Police since 1994,...
Police arrest suspect in Apartment Lake homicide
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police have arrested 21-year-old Justin Davis of North Little Rock in connection with a homicide that occurred at Apartment Lake on November 10.
KATV
Man arrested in Little Rock's 75th homicide investigation
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A suspect has been arrested in Little Rock's 75th homicide, according to police. Little Rock police arrested Justin Davis, 21, on Thursday in connection with the homicide and have charged him with first-degree murder. Police originally responded to The Waters at Chenal on Chenal Parkway...
