cryptoglobe.com
Billionaire Predicts Bitcoin ($BTC) Price Will Rally 1,400% to $250,000 Next Year
Billionaire investor Tim Draper, the founder of Draper Associates and one of Silicon Valley-s best-known investors, has doubled down on his $250,000 Bitcoin ($BTC) price prediction, saying the cryptocurrency will hit that mark by June of next year. According to CNBC, Draper predicted the flagship cryptocurrency will still rise nearly...
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: BTC will cross $65,000 in 20…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The year has not been good for Bitcoin. Since the beginning of 2022, the largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization has lost almost 65% of its value.
dailyhodl.com
Here’s How High Bitcoin (BTC) Could Soar at the Top of Next Cycle, According to Crypto Analyst
A widely followed cryptocurrency strategist is expressing long-term bullish sentiment for Bitcoin (BTC) as the next halving approaches. The host of crypto YouTube channel InvestAnswers tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers that Bitcoin could rally by nearly 380% from current levels en route to printing a new all-time high at the top of the next bull market.
dailyhodl.com
Trader Known for Calling May 2021 Crypto Collapse Says Bitcoin Flashing Historic Rally Signal, Weighs In on Ethereum
An analyst and trader known for calling the crypto market collapse of May 2021 says that Bitcoin (BTC) is now flashing historic signs of a new bull run. The pseudonymous trader known as Dave the Wave tells his 131,000 Twitter followers that Bitcoin’s moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator is at a level that in the past led to fresh bull runs.
decrypt.co
Alameda-Linked Funds on the Move Again via Coin Mixers
Wallets linked to Sam Bankman-Fried's Alameda Research are swapping and transferring crypto funds, using coin mixers to obscure transactions. Wallets linked to Alameda Research, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s collapsed trading firm, continue to shuffle around crypto funds and are using coin mixers to obscure transactions, blockchain analysts said Thursday.
Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash
Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
Business Insider
This FTX user lost access to $1.3 million and is writing off his investment to zero - but insists he remains 'quite bullish' on crypto
Crypto investor Calvin Tsai told Fox Business he lost $1.3 million during the FTX collapse. He said he has nearly zero hope of recovering his FTX funds. But Tsai remains bullish on crypto and said the downtrodden market offers a buying opportunity. In a Tuesday interview with Fox Business, he...
astaga.com
Crypto Analysts Predict Bitcoin Price For 2023 As BTC Breaks Key Level
Bitcoin (BTC) value breaks additional and hit a low of $16,467 on Friday because the market sentiment stays weak amid the vacation season. With the essential help of $16.5K now damaged, crypto analysts predict extra narrow-range, sideways buying and selling within the coming days. On-chain information signifies 2023 as a constructive 12 months for the crypto market.
u.today
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for December 31
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
cryptoglobe.com
Shiba Inu ($SHIB) Becomes One of Ethereum Whales’ Biggest Holdings as SHIBArmy Grows
The meme-inspired cryptocurrency Shiba Inu ($SHIB) has become one of the top holdings of the largest whales on the Ethereum network at a time in which the SHIBArmy keeps on growing and SHIB’s burn rate helps its supply drop. According to data from whale monitoring service WhaleStats, Shiba Inu...
Canada is banning some foreigners from buying property after home prices surged
Canada in 2023 is closing its doors to foreign investors who want to purchase homes.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Delisted from Crypto Marketplace Paxful, CEO Says ETH Is Another Form of Fiat Money
Peer-to-peer crypto market platform Paxful says it’s delisting Ethereum (ETH), saying that it’s just another form of fiat currency. Ray Youssef, co-founder of the New York-based crypto exchange, says the company is delisting Ethereum due to what he thinks is a lack of decentralization stemming from the leading smart contract platform’s switch to proof-of-stake.
Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX collapse is a nightmare of shady finances - and these bizarre schemes emerged recently
Since Sam Bankman-Fried stepped down as CEO and FTX filed for bankruptcy, a number of unusual details have come to light. Recently, it emerged that FTX reportedly told customers to wire money to a little-known, fake electronics retailer website. FTX execs also allegedly hid $8 billion in liabilities in what...
Sam Bankman-Fried's Alameda Research sells $1.7 million in crypto amid bankruptcy and still holds over $112 million in tokens
Alameda Research liquidated $1.7 million worth of cryptocurrencies over the past 24 hours. Data showed that wallets associated with Alameda unloaded Ethereum-based tokens, which were later swapped for bitcoin. The sales come amid bankruptcy proceedings for Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto empire. Alameda Research sold roughly $1.7 million worth of cryptocurrencies in...
cryptoglobe.com
Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Identifies Three Huge Opportunities in Crypto
Recently, Russian-Canadian computer scientist Vitalik Buterin, who is best known as the father of Ethereum, named what he believes are three of the biggest opportunities in crypto at the present time. Earlier this week, during an interview on episode #149 of the Bankless podcast, Buterin said:. “If you can make...
cryptoglobe.com
$BTC: Satoshi Action Fund CEO on Bitcoin: ‘$1,000,000 May Be Just the Beginning’
On Sunday (1 January 2023), Dennis Porter, Co-Founder and CEO of bitcoin mining advocacy organization Satoshi Action Fund, explained why he believes that the Bitcoin price could eventually go a lot higher than $1 million. Porter said on Twitter:. On 20 December 2022, James Mullarney, the host of the very...
forkast.news
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried allegedly cashes out US$684,000, on-chain data show
On-chain data showed that Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of the now-bankrupt FTX exchange, sent around 570 Ether worth US$684,000 to a Seychelles-based exchange and Ren Protocol’s Bitcoin bridge on Wednesday, suggesting that he attempted to cash out the funds. Fast facts. All the Ether tokens from Bankman-Fried’s public address...
From TerraUSD's meltdown to the collapse of a $32 billion crypto empire, here is a full timeline of the crypto market's year in 2022
The Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes spooked investors away from speculative bets like crypto in 2022. The industry endured a series of collapses, including FTX, algorithmic stablecoin UST, and centralized lender Celsius. Despite market doldrums, Wall Street giants like BlackRock inked majors crypto-related deals. Crypto endured major blows this year...
astaga.com
Bitcoin Predictions For 2023 By Arcane Research
Traditionally, 2022 might find yourself being the second-worst yr for Bitcoin since 2011. On the present worth, BTC has a year-to-date (YTD) efficiency of -65%, topped solely by 2018 when the worth misplaced -73% in a single yr. As Arcane Analysis notes in its year-end report for 2022, bodily gold...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Who Predicted May 2022 Bitcoin Collapse Issues Dire Altcoin Warning – Here’s His Outlook
The crypto analyst who correctly called the collapse of Bitcoin (BTC) this year is now issuing a warning to investors about an impending altcoin implosion. Pseudonymous trader Capo tells his 694,900 Twitter followers that while the financial markets may look bad, the conditions look even worse for altcoins. “The entire...
