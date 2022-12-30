ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

US News and World Report

Tesla Shares Tumble After Company Misses Delivery Target

DETROIT (AP) — Shares of Tesla tumbled more than 12% Tuesday on the first full day of trading since the company announced 2022 delivery numbers that fell short of targets. The electric vehicle and solar panel maker's stock closed at $108.10, and it's down just under 70% since the start of last year. The stock hit its lowest point since August of 2020, and Tesla's market value, according to FactSet, slid to $341 billion, down from over $1 trillion as recently as April.
An Office Worker Who Makes $130,000 Per Year Complains That He Is Paid to Do Nothing

An Irish finance manager for the national train network says he is paid over $130,000 a year to do nothing but eat lunch and read newspapers. Dermot Alastair Mills, an employee at Irish Rail, claims he is being discriminated against since he gets paid for doing basically nothing. The finance manager alleges that after blowing the whistle on the company's bookkeeping in 2014, he was gradually freed of nearly all of his tasks and now spends most of his days eating lunch and reading newspapers. Nevertheless, he continues to collect a steady monthly income despite everything that is going on.
US News and World Report

European Shares Start 2023 on Upbeat Note on Encouraging Factory Data

(Reuters) -European shares rose in the first trading session of 2023 on Monday as euro zone manufacturing data suggested the worst had passed after a year marred by fears of a recession as central banks hiked rates globally. The pan-regional STOXX 600 rose 1.0%, supported by consumer discretionary stocks. The...
US News and World Report

SEC Objects to Binance.US's Deal to Buy Voyager Digital

(Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has filed a limited objection to Binance.US's proposed $1 billion acquisition of bankrupt cryptocurrency lender Voyager Digital, a bankruptcy court filing showed on Wednesday. The regulator pointed out the failure to include necessary information in Binance.US's disclosure statement. It said the...
US News and World Report

Payments Provider ACI Worldwide Considers Sale, Shares Surge - Bloomberg News

(Reuters) - Payments technology provider ACI Worldwide Inc is in talks with private equity firms for a potential sale of the company, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. The report added that there was no certainty ACI would reach a deal, given the rocky state...
US News and World Report

Former Tesla Employee Gore to Lead U.S. Zero Emission Advocacy Group

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Albert Gore III, a former Tesla public policy employee, has been named executive director of the Zero Emission Transportation Association (ZETA), the Washington-based group said on Wednesday. Congress in 2021 approved $5 billion for EV charging stations and in August passed new electric vehicle tax credits. "Lots...
US News and World Report

Argentina Extends Maturities of $16.8 Billion Debt to Ease Payment Crunch

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina's economy ministry said Tuesday it managed to extend the maturities of around 3 trillion pesos ($16.8 billion) in debt following a debt swap that saw a lot of interest from banking entities. The bonds, originally slated to mature in the first quarter of 2023, were...
US News and World Report

Factbox-Corporate America Lays off Thousands as Recession Worries Mount

(Reuters) - U.S. companies, from tech majors to consumer firms, are bracing for a potential economic downturn by shrinking their employee base to streamline operations. Job cuts announced by U.S.-based employers jumped 13% to 33,843 in October last year, the highest since February 2021, according to a report. Here are...
US News and World Report

U.S. DOJ to Seize $465 Million of Robinhood Shares Tied to Bankman-Fried

(Reuters) -U.S. prosecutors are in the process of seizing shares of Robinhood Markets Inc tied to Sam Bankman-Fried, who has been charged with fraud in the collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange, a U.S. attorney told a judge on Wednesday. The Department of Justice did not believe the 56 million...
US News and World Report

China COVID Data Shows No New Variant but Under-Reports Deaths, WHO Says

BEIJING (Reuters) -Data from China shows no new coronavirus variant has been found there, but it also under-represents how many people have died in the country's rapidly spreading outbreak, World Health Organization officials said on Wednesday. Global unease has grown about the accuracy of China's reporting of an outbreak that...
US News and World Report

Venezuela's Lack of Dredging Causes Trouble for Chevron's Heavy Oil Exports

HOUSTON/MARACAY, Venezuela (Reuters) - A shipping channel snafu is slowing Chevron Corp's efforts to load tankers at one of its four Venezuelan joint ventures and bring heavy crude to the United States, three people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. Washington in November authorized the last major U.S. firm...
US News and World Report

Biden Says He Was Concerned at How China Was Handling COVID

HEBRON, Ky. (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he was concerned by how China was handling the COVID-19 pandemic. China's COVID-19 data is not giving an accurate picture of the situation there and under represents the number of hospitalizations and deaths from the disease, a senior official at the World Health Organization said earlier in the day.
US News and World Report

Brazil Markets Tumble on Lula's First Full Day in Office

BRASILIA (Reuters) -Brazilian markets delivered a withering verdict on leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's first full day in office on Monday, after he pledged to prioritize social issues and ordered a budget-busting extension to a fuel tax exemption. Lula's decision to extend the fuel tax exemption, which will...
US News and World Report

New Zealand Won't Require Chinese Arrivals to Show COVID-19 Test

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - The New Zealand government said on Wednesday it would not require travellers from China to produce a negative COVID-19 test, bucking a trend that has seen a number of nations implement such measures as cases surge in China. New Zealand's COVID-19 minister, Ayesha Verrall, said in a...
US News and World Report

Australia to Spend A$1 Billion on New Naval Missiles, Rocket System

(Reuters) - Australia said on Thursday it would be investing more than A$1 billion ($684 million) to buy new naval missiles and a land-based, long-range, surface-to surface High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS). The Australian government said in a statement it had signed a contract with Kongsberg to deliver the...
US News and World Report

Job Openings Tick Up to 10.5 Million, Remain at High Level

The number of jobs available remains high, as openings increased slightly in November, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Wednesday. An increase in professional and business services jobs drove the increase, to 10.5 million from 10.3 million in October. There were drops in finance and insurance, as well as within the federal government.
US News and World Report

Russia to Sail Hypersonic Missiles Into Atlantic Ocean in Clear Affront to U.S.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has dispatched a warship bearing hypersonic missiles into the Atlantic Ocean in a clear affront to U.S. support for Ukraine in its war against Russia’s invaders. [. READ:. Russian Setbacks in Ukraine Set Tone for 2023 ]. Putin made the announcement at a virtual event...

