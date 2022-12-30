Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
New Zealand Won't Require Chinese Arrivals to Show COVID-19 Test
WELLINGTON (Reuters) - The New Zealand government said on Wednesday it would not require travellers from China to produce a negative COVID-19 test, bucking a trend that has seen a number of nations implement such measures as cases surge in China. New Zealand's COVID-19 minister, Ayesha Verrall, said in a...
US News and World Report
Soldiers' Widows Group Calls on Putin to Order Major Mobilisation for Ukraine War
MOSCOW (Reuters) - A little known patriotic group which supports the widows of Russian soldiers has called on President Vladimir Putin to order a large-scale mobilisation of millions of men and to close the borders to ensure victory in Ukraine. Putin, Russia's 70-year-old paramount leader, is under intense pressure to...
US News and World Report
Ex-Russia Politician Khasbulatov, Key Figure in 1993 Crisis, Dead at 80 -Agencies
OTTAWA (Reuters) - Former Russian parliamentary Chairman Ruslan Khasbulatov, a key figure in a 1993 power struggle that ended when tanks shelled the legislature, has died at the age of 80, Russian news agencies said on Tuesday. Khasbulatov, an academic from the southern republic of Chechnya, was elected chairman of...
US News and World Report
'Feels Like Summer': Warm Winter Breaks Temperature Records in Europe
LONDON/BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Record-high winter temperatures swept across parts of Europe over the new year, bringing calls from activists for faster action against climate change while offering short-term respite to governments struggling with high gas prices. Hundreds of sites have seen temperature records smashed in the past days, from Switzerland to...
US News and World Report
Britain to Proscribe Iran's Revolutionary Guard as Terror Group - Telegraph
(Reuters) - Britain will officially declare Iran's Revolutionary Guard, which has arrested seven people with links to the United Kingdom over anti-government protests, as a terrorist group, the Telegraph reported on Monday, citing sources. The move, which will be announced within weeks, is supported by Britain's security minister, Tom Tugendhat,...
US News and World Report
European Shares Start 2023 on Upbeat Note on Encouraging Factory Data
(Reuters) -European shares rose in the first trading session of 2023 on Monday as euro zone manufacturing data suggested the worst had passed after a year marred by fears of a recession as central banks hiked rates globally. The pan-regional STOXX 600 rose 1.0%, supported by consumer discretionary stocks. The...
US News and World Report
Australia to Spend A$1 Billion on New Naval Missiles, Rocket System
(Reuters) - Australia said on Thursday it would be investing more than A$1 billion ($684 million) to buy new naval missiles and a land-based, long-range, surface-to surface High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS). The Australian government said in a statement it had signed a contract with Kongsberg to deliver the...
US News and World Report
Biden Intends to Make His First Visit to US-Mexico Border
HEBRON, Ky. (AP) — President Joe Biden intends to visit the U.S.-Mexico border — his first since taking office — in connection with his meeting next week in Mexico City with the leaders of Mexico and Canada. “That’s my intention, we’re working out the details now,” Biden...
US News and World Report
U.S. DOJ to Seize $465 Million of Robinhood Shares Tied to Bankman-Fried
(Reuters) -U.S. prosecutors are in the process of seizing shares of Robinhood Markets Inc tied to Sam Bankman-Fried, who has been charged with fraud in the collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange, a U.S. attorney told a judge on Wednesday. The Department of Justice did not believe the 56 million...
US News and World Report
China Fires Back at ‘Unacceptable’ COVID-19 Testing Rules for Travelers, Threatens Countermeasures
Chinese officials are taking issue with the travel requirements adopted by several countries in the wake of China’s massive COVID-19 wave and threatening an unspecified response. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. “We believe that the entry restrictions adopted by some countries targeting China lack scientific basis,...
US News and World Report
U.N. Security Council to Meet on Taliban Ban on Female Aid Workers
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The United Nations Security Council is due to meet privately next week to discuss a decision by Afghanistan's Taliban-led administration to ban female humanitarian aid workers, diplomats said Wednesday. The closed-door meeting was requested by the United Arab Emirates and Japan for Jan. 13. The UAE...
US News and World Report
South Korea's Yoon Warns of Ending Military Pact After North Drone Intrusion
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Wednesday he would consider suspending a 2018 inter-Korean military pact if the North violates its airspace again, his office said, amid tension over a recent intrusion by North Korean drones. Yoon made the comment after being briefed on countermeasures to...
US News and World Report
Russia to Sail Hypersonic Missiles Into Atlantic Ocean in Clear Affront to U.S.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has dispatched a warship bearing hypersonic missiles into the Atlantic Ocean in a clear affront to U.S. support for Ukraine in its war against Russia’s invaders. [. READ:. Russian Setbacks in Ukraine Set Tone for 2023 ]. Putin made the announcement at a virtual event...
US News and World Report
Venezuela's Lack of Dredging Causes Trouble for Chevron's Heavy Oil Exports
HOUSTON/MARACAY, Venezuela (Reuters) - A shipping channel snafu is slowing Chevron Corp's efforts to load tankers at one of its four Venezuelan joint ventures and bring heavy crude to the United States, three people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. Washington in November authorized the last major U.S. firm...
US News and World Report
Tender Sale of Evergrande's Hong Kong Headquarters Fails Again -Sources
HONG KONG (Reuters) - A tender for the sale of embattled China Evergrande Group's headquarters in Hong Kong has lapsed again, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday, because the offer prices and terms fell short of requirements. Lenders to the office tower, China Evergrande Centre, valued...
US News and World Report
Biden Says He Was Concerned at How China Was Handling COVID
HEBRON, Ky. (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he was concerned by how China was handling the COVID-19 pandemic. China's COVID-19 data is not giving an accurate picture of the situation there and under represents the number of hospitalizations and deaths from the disease, a senior official at the World Health Organization said earlier in the day.
US News and World Report
U.S. Embassy in Cuba Resumes Full Immigrant Visa Processing for First Time Since 2017
HAVANA (Reuters) - The U.S. embassy in Havana resumed full immigrant visa processing and consular services for the first time since 2017 on Wednesday in a bid to stem the record-breaking flow of illegal migrants from Cuba north to the United States. The embassy, which looms over Cuba's waterfront Malecon...
US News and World Report
Argentina Extends Maturities of $16.8 Billion Debt to Ease Payment Crunch
BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina's economy ministry said Tuesday it managed to extend the maturities of around 3 trillion pesos ($16.8 billion) in debt following a debt swap that saw a lot of interest from banking entities. The bonds, originally slated to mature in the first quarter of 2023, were...
US News and World Report
Former Tesla Employee Gore to Lead U.S. Zero Emission Advocacy Group
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Albert Gore III, a former Tesla public policy employee, has been named executive director of the Zero Emission Transportation Association (ZETA), the Washington-based group said on Wednesday. Congress in 2021 approved $5 billion for EV charging stations and in August passed new electric vehicle tax credits. "Lots...
US News and World Report
Ukraine Says Russia Plans New Mobilisation to 'Turn Tide of War'
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russia was planning to call up more troops for a major new offensive, even as Moscow was facing some of its biggest internal criticism of the war over a strike that killed scores of fresh conscripts. Kyiv has been saying for weeks...
