US News and World Report

New Zealand Won't Require Chinese Arrivals to Show COVID-19 Test

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - The New Zealand government said on Wednesday it would not require travellers from China to produce a negative COVID-19 test, bucking a trend that has seen a number of nations implement such measures as cases surge in China. New Zealand's COVID-19 minister, Ayesha Verrall, said in a...
US News and World Report

Collapse, Contamination: Mexican Scientists Sound Alarm at Mayan Train

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Parts of Mexico's remote southern jungles have barely changed since the time of the ancient Maya. In the eyes of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, a railway his government is building - known as the Tren Maya - will bring modern connectivity to areas for generations deprived of significant economic benefits.
US News and World Report

Ukrainian Volunteers Deliver Bodies, and Closure, to Troops' Families

YAMPIL, Ukraine (Reuters) - Combing the battlefields of eastern Ukraine, a group of volunteers have made it their mission to search for the bodies of fallen soldiers and return them to their families. Despite the daily horrors of their work, members of the "Black Tulip" organisation say they believe they...

