Barton Leon Price
Barton Leon Price, 78, passed away Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at Franciscan Health of Crawfordsville. He had been at Wellbrooke for the previous month. He was born June 7, 1944, at Crawfordsville, to Boyd and Martha (Cook) Price. He graduated from Darlington High School in 1963 and joined the Indiana National Guard. He had worked at RR Donnelley, then later Cummins Diesel, Carmel Concrete and retired from Celadon Trucking in Indianapolis. He married Sue Vance in 1971 and later divorced.
Robert E. Nunan
Robert E. Nunan peacefully stepped into heaven on Dec. 29, 2022. He was born Aug. 8, 1935, to Austin and Lucille (Gobel) Nunan. He graduated from Crawfordsville High School in 1952. He married Marilyn (Todd) Nunan on July 6, 1958. He served in the United States Army Reserves. He was a member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church and the Fidelis Sunday School Class. He worked as a plumber and pipefitter where he belonged to the Local 157; and retired in 1997.
Norman K. Manning
Norman K. Manning, 86, of Veedersburg passed away Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at home. Most knew him as “Bounce,” his grandkids called him Poppy. Bounce was born April 14, 1936, at home in Sterling, the oldest son of Curtis and Ruth Miles Manning. He attended Sterling Grade School and was a 1956 graduate of Veedersburg High School.
Central Indiana hospitals welcome first babies of 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — Hospitals are reporting the first babies born in Indianapolis in the new year. Community East: 12:13 a.m. Community Health Network said their first — and possibly the city's first — baby of the new year arrived at 12:13 a.m. at Community Hospital East through an emergency caesarean section.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
23 Reasons to Visit Morgan County in 2023
Love festivals, live music and special events? Looking to get out and explore more of Indiana this year?. Well, we've got 23 reasons for you to visit Morgan County in 2023 so you can get started planning this year's adventures. Don't forget - National Plan for Vacation Day is officially January 31, but we say why wait? Get started planning your fun getaways for 2023 with the more than 20 great Morgan County events and activities listed below.
Top 80 Clinton County News Stories of 2022
What are the top 80 news stories for Clinton County in 2022? We want you to decide which stories below are the “Top 10” Clinton County stories for 2022. Kaspar Media presents this ‘Year in Review’ with our top 80 news story list and a video by Erick Dircks and Patty Keaton Parks. We look back on this pivotal year in Clinton County History.
Fireworks from former grain elevator to ring in 2023 in Greenfield
GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Hancock County tourism officials and an event production business have teamed up to start 2023 with something new that they hope will become a tradition. At the stroke of midnight Saturday, as the new year begins, fireworks will be shot from atop a former grain...
Tippecanoe County's top money man retires after 40 weird years
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Tippecanoe County's top money man is moving to the private sector. Longtime Treasurer and Auditor Bob Plantenga was surprised by his family and the county's top brass during a reception on Thursday. Plantenga is taking a position at an Indianapolis consulting firm. He's light-heartedly regarded...
Wildcat Creek Park to close at end of year
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — One last hurrah at Wildcat Park. Advocates gathered on Thursday at the popular swimming, fishing and boating spot along the Wildcat Creek in a last-ditch show of opposition to the park's impending closure. Tippecanoe County's lease on the land ends at the end of...
Local families celebrated the new year before midnight
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some families got to celebrate the new year way before midnight. The Terre Haute Children's Museum hosted their annual New Year's Noon Party. Families could visit the museum to ring in the new year earlier than most. This is the first time this celebration has...
Dog abandoned on county road in Greenfield
A large crowd turns up for Kirk Cameron story hour at IndyPL. IMPD investigates overnight shootings; Victims include …. The last Friday of 2022 began with a series of shootings across Indianapolis, including one where a man was outside of a near southwest side bar. IMPD investigates 3 overnight shootings.
WATCH: Video shows apparent health violations inside NE Indy restaurant
INDIANAPOLIS — A video posted by a concerned customer online appears to show numerous health code violations, including mice in the kitchen and food on the floor, inside a chicken restaurant on the northeast side of Indianapolis. One customer, who wishes to remain anonymous, said he went to a Jordan’s location recently when he saw […]
Former Mayor Chris McBarnes Responds to Harsh Statements made by City Councilman Michael Brite
FRANKFORT, Ind. – In an exclusive interview with Clinton County Today, the longest serving mayor in Frankfort history, Chris McBarnes, responded to harsh comments made by city councilman Michael Brite during a December 12 meeting after learning of McBarnes’ comments on Facebook regarding local government agencies and in support of local candidates in the May 2023 primary.
Tribute artist celebrates Elton John
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An artist is bringing in the New Year by paying tribute to Elton John. It’s happening from 7:45-10:45 p.m. Saturday at the Feinstein’s Hotel in Carmel. The tribute will feature Craig A. Meyer. Meyer joined All Indiana to discuss what people can expect to...
Local Record: Dec. 31, 2022
• Public disturbance in the 1000 block of Darlington Avenue — 8:35 a.m. • Paraphernalia possession in the 800 block of Martin Lane — 11:12 a.m. • Domestic disturbance in the 1100 block of Joe Allen Parkway — 11:52 a.m. • Property damage in the 1600 block...
Actor Kirk Cameron reads new book at Indianapolis Public Library
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A crowd of thousands packed into the Indianapolis Public Library in order to hear Christian actor and author Kirk Cameron read his new book “As You Grow.”. The reading comes just a week after Cameron claimed in an open letter that he was denied a...
Two teens injured in dirt bike vs. vehicle crash
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Two teens were injured in a dirt bike vs. vehicle crash early Friday morning. According to Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse, the crash happened at 3:20 a.m. on State Road 63 at Hutchinson Road. Plasse said two 16-year-olds were on a dirt bike when...
1 hurt after Jeep is pinned under semi in Hancock Co. crash
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — One driver was taken to the hospital following a crash involving a semi in Hancock County. The McCordsville Police Department responded to a crash Thursday at the intersection of East 86th Street/County Road 900 North and Carroll Road/County Road 700 West in West McCordsville. According to police, the crash involved a […]
IMPD searching for woman missing from south side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is asking for the public's help in finding a 36-year-old woman missing from Indy's south side. Ashley Hart was last seen Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022 in the 7700 block of Germander Lane. Police said she may be in need of medical attention. Hart is 5 feet...
