ETHS grad Adam Langer talks about his recent book set in Evanston
Editor’s note: This is just one of our stories looking at and elevating Evanston authors and artists. Adam Langer is kind of from Evanston and kind of from Chicago. As a kid growing up in the Chicago area, he lived in Rogers Park, but he went to the Baker Demonstration School in Evanston before attending Evanston Township High School.
Back to the lake with memories and history: Evanston resident celebrates Wisconsin’s first Black community
The night before they would leave for Lake Ivanhoe, young Janet Louise Cole would watch her mother begin to pack – clothes freshly washed and starched, new PF Flyers and food – then she and her father would go outside looking for night-crawlers, the long worms used for fishing.
Latest news from Evanston: Your Monday holiday digest
Good Monday morning, Evanston. Welcome to the second day of the rest of the new year. RoundTable photographer Joerg Metzner caught one of Evanston’s greatest assets, Lake Michigan, in a blue mood on a balmy New Year’s Day. Picturing Evanston shows us a Rothkoesque blue on blue as...
Latest news from Evanston: Your Tuesday daily digest
Good Tuesday morning, Evanston. Feel a need to stretch your legs after all those holiday meals? Take some inspiration from Evanstonian Steve Brunton, who covered 2,194 miles, the complete length of the Appalachian Trail, over eight months last year. It makes that 30 minutes on the treadmill easier to accomplish, doesn’t it?
1-3-22 They do: From lab partners to life partners
Julia Freeman and Blaise Filippini met as juniors at Evanston Township High School, while they were both taking two of the same classes. But it was in Ms. Teresa Granito’s AP Biology where they ended up in the same lab study group and first started getting to know each other.
Motown at Fleetwood-Jourdain
No one hanging around Fleetwood-Jourdain Community Center on the first day of winter would have to ask what’s going on. It was the Foster Senior Club’s annual holiday party – this year with a Motown theme. Club members – about 70 of them – welcomed the first day of winter and the upcoming holidays with music, dance and laughter.
ETHS girls basketball: Kits win consolation bracket at Morton Christmas tourney
Things started slowly for Evanston girl’s basketball in the consolation championship of the Morton Christmas tournament – The Wildkits went more than five minutes without converting a field goal against Sycamore High School – but once shots started falling, they didn’t stop. Those first five minutes...
Music Theater Works’ artistic director: ‘Art should be relevant’
Some of the best and classic shows of 20th century musical theater don’t always translate seamlessly to 21st century concerns and sensibilities. Social issues they portray include misogyny, racism, objectification, ignorance of disabled people and homophobia. What is an appropriate and responsible way to portray these musicals – to...
