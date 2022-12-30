Read full article on original website
Barton Leon Price
Barton Leon Price, 78, passed away Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at Franciscan Health of Crawfordsville. He had been at Wellbrooke for the previous month. He was born June 7, 1944, at Crawfordsville, to Boyd and Martha (Cook) Price. He graduated from Darlington High School in 1963 and joined the Indiana National Guard. He had worked at RR Donnelley, then later Cummins Diesel, Carmel Concrete and retired from Celadon Trucking in Indianapolis. He married Sue Vance in 1971 and later divorced.
Robert E. Nunan
Robert E. Nunan peacefully stepped into heaven on Dec. 29, 2022. He was born Aug. 8, 1935, to Austin and Lucille (Gobel) Nunan. He graduated from Crawfordsville High School in 1952. He married Marilyn (Todd) Nunan on July 6, 1958. He served in the United States Army Reserves. He was a member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church and the Fidelis Sunday School Class. He worked as a plumber and pipefitter where he belonged to the Local 157; and retired in 1997.
Norman K. Manning
Norman K. Manning, 86, of Veedersburg passed away Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at home. Most knew him as “Bounce,” his grandkids called him Poppy. Bounce was born April 14, 1936, at home in Sterling, the oldest son of Curtis and Ruth Miles Manning. He attended Sterling Grade School and was a 1956 graduate of Veedersburg High School.
'Can Man' Larry VanNess named person of the year
ANDERSON, Ind. — Larry VanNess, known for collecting tabs from aluminum cans for the Ronald McDonald House is the Herald-Bulletin's person of the year. Dubbed the "Can Man," VanNess started collecting tabs in 2003 after talking to a family about the Ronald McDonald House. In his decades of service, he collected more than 27 million pop tabs to the organization.
Central Indiana hospitals welcome first babies of 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — Hospitals are reporting the first babies born in Indianapolis in the new year. Community East: 12:13 a.m. Community Health Network said their first — and possibly the city's first — baby of the new year arrived at 12:13 a.m. at Community Hospital East through an emergency caesarean section.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Little Giants close the book on a historic 2022
2022 will be a year that Wabash College basketball will remember forever. It all started on Saturday Feb. 26 when the Little Giants won a thriller over longtime conference power Wooster 85-84 in overtime to secure the school’s first ever North Coast Athletic Conference championship. That punched their ticket to the NCAA Division III Tournament where they made it all the way to the final four in Fort Wayne. All told Wabash won a school-record 24 straight games on their ride to Fort Wayne.
WATCH: Video shows apparent health violations inside NE Indy restaurant
INDIANAPOLIS — A video posted by a concerned customer online appears to show numerous health code violations, including mice in the kitchen and food on the floor, inside a chicken restaurant on the northeast side of Indianapolis. One customer, who wishes to remain anonymous, said he went to a Jordan’s location recently when he saw […]
Local families celebrated the new year before midnight
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some families got to celebrate the new year way before midnight. The Terre Haute Children's Museum hosted their annual New Year's Noon Party. Families could visit the museum to ring in the new year earlier than most. This is the first time this celebration has...
Chargers conclude 2022 Holiday Duals
LINDEN -— Day two of the North Montgomery Holiday Duals featured a different style of wrestling than the dual meets that took place on Thursday. Friday all 16 teams were back competing in the individual brackets. When all was said and done the Chargers had four wrestlers place on the podium. Gage Galloway finished as the runner-up at 160 pounds while Dylan Braun took fourth at 285. Nolan Yarger also added a fourth place finish at 132 pounds and Israel Rose took home sixth at 182.
Tippecanoe County's top money man retires after 40 weird years
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Tippecanoe County's top money man is moving to the private sector. Longtime Treasurer and Auditor Bob Plantenga was surprised by his family and the county's top brass during a reception on Thursday. Plantenga is taking a position at an Indianapolis consulting firm. He's light-heartedly regarded...
Ruggles helps spark New Market celebration; re-ignites spirit
In 2020 the New Market Town Council was meeting and discussing that in 2022 the town would be 150 years old. Someone mentioned the town needed to do something to celebrate. Councilman Bion Ruggles volunteered to take on the task even though there was no committee nor money to pull off such of an event.
Fireworks from former grain elevator to ring in 2023 in Greenfield
GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Hancock County tourism officials and an event production business have teamed up to start 2023 with something new that they hope will become a tradition. At the stroke of midnight Saturday, as the new year begins, fireworks will be shot from atop a former grain...
Top 80 Clinton County News Stories of 2022
What are the top 80 news stories for Clinton County in 2022? We want you to decide which stories below are the “Top 10” Clinton County stories for 2022. Kaspar Media presents this ‘Year in Review’ with our top 80 news story list and a video by Erick Dircks and Patty Keaton Parks. We look back on this pivotal year in Clinton County History.
Dog abandoned on county road in Greenfield
A large crowd turns up for Kirk Cameron story hour at IndyPL. IMPD investigates overnight shootings; Victims include …. The last Friday of 2022 began with a series of shootings across Indianapolis, including one where a man was outside of a near southwest side bar. IMPD investigates 3 overnight shootings.
Local Record: Dec. 31, 2022
• Public disturbance in the 1000 block of Darlington Avenue — 8:35 a.m. • Paraphernalia possession in the 800 block of Martin Lane — 11:12 a.m. • Domestic disturbance in the 1100 block of Joe Allen Parkway — 11:52 a.m. • Property damage in the 1600 block...
Crowd size at Kirk Cameron event at IndyPL becomes topic of debate
INDIANAPOLIS — While it was a packed house for a much talked about story hour featuring author Kirk Cameron, the Indianapolis Public Library (IndyPL) said the attendance numbers being shared by Cameron’s publishers were greatly exaggerated. The story hour on Thursday, Dec. 29 was to promote Cameron’s new children’s book “As You Grow.” Cameron’s publisher […]
NYE fireworks to be launched from historic IN grain elevator; ‘definitely a standout’
GREENFIELD, Ind. — If you’re looking for something fun to do on New Year’s Eve then look no further than Greenfield. City leaders say the city’s planned fireworks show to ring in 2023 will be the only show like it in all central Indiana. They can...
Wildcat Creek Park to close at end of year
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — One last hurrah at Wildcat Park. Advocates gathered on Thursday at the popular swimming, fishing and boating spot along the Wildcat Creek in a last-ditch show of opposition to the park's impending closure. Tippecanoe County's lease on the land ends at the end of...
Best restaurant in Indiana, according to the mayor of Flavortown
INDIANAPOLIS — With more than 400 “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” episodes under his (probably studded) belt, Guy Fieri has unleashed “Flavortown” in virtually every corner of the United States. But with so many dining destinations, how do you single out the best of the best? Luckily, Mashed has rounded up what they’re calling the tastiest […]
