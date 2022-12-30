LINDEN -— Day two of the North Montgomery Holiday Duals featured a different style of wrestling than the dual meets that took place on Thursday. Friday all 16 teams were back competing in the individual brackets. When all was said and done the Chargers had four wrestlers place on the podium. Gage Galloway finished as the runner-up at 160 pounds while Dylan Braun took fourth at 285. Nolan Yarger also added a fourth place finish at 132 pounds and Israel Rose took home sixth at 182.

LINDEN, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO