Fort Wayne, IN

WISH-TV

All Indiana Bets: December 31, 2022 (CFB Week 18)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – It’s a special New Year’s Eve edition of All Indiana Bets!. On Saturday’s show, Jason Hammer and Scott Long break down both College Football Playoff semifinal games, including player prop picks for both TCU vs. Michigan & Ohio State vs. Georgia. Plus, the...
INDIANA STATE
sprintcarandmidget.com

Stewart & Wease Tangle, Clouser Capitalizes At The Rumble

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — During the opening act of the 24th Rumble in Fort Wayne presented by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales on Friday night, Mario Clouser put his old hardtop skills to good use and ended the night in victory lane. Much of Clouser‘s early success in open-wheel racing...
FORT WAYNE, IN
prepbaseballreport.com

Top 10 Profiles of 2022: No. 1 Max Clark

As we are nearing the end of another calendar year, we have compiled a list of the top 10 most viewed Indiana player profiles this year. According to our research through our google analytics, these are the most viewed profiles by you the reader in 2022. At no surprise, the...
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

Bike around Fort Wayne in ‘2023 Chilly Challenge’

FORT WANE, Ind. (WANE) – You can start off the new year with a brisk bicycle ride around Fort Wayne on Sunday afternoon. The “2023 Chilly Challenge Bike Ride” takes participants on paths along the Rivergreenway and city streets, with routes ranging from 5 to 20 miles. Maps are provided at the event.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana

Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
INDIANA STATE
wfft.com

Rumble in Fort Wayne returns to the Summit City

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Drivers, start your engines!. The 24th annual Rumble in Fort Wayne is back at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum this Friday and Saturday. Drivers from all over, many from the Midwest, are competing. On Saturday, doors open at 11 a.m. for spectators. Opening ceremonies...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Harley-Davidson of Fort Wayne continues annual ‘Polar Ride’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A group of motorcycle riders kicked off 2023 with a 10-mile “Polar Ride.”. Riders met up Sunday at Harley-Davidson of Fort Wayne for the first organized ride of the year. The dealership on Illinois Road has made the event an annual tradition.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Fox 59

Washout conditions expected across the Hoosier State this Friday

INDIANAPOLIS – Rain is expected to move into the state overnight and will fall steadily across most of the area throughout Friday. Overcast conditions will take us through the remainder of Thursday evening as a southerly breeze keeps temps in the 50s across the state! Rainy weather will not begin until after midnight, so it wouldn’t be a bad evening to enjoy an outdoor activity. Showers and downpours will then overtake the state ahead of Friday morning. Nearly every location in Indiana will see several hours of steady rain, particularly areas south. Temperatures will remain relatively unchanged through the day, primarily in the low 50s. Rainfall will continue overnight, slowly retreating to the southeast.
INDIANA STATE
hometownnewsnow.com

State Wins Settlement with Tech Giant

(Indianapolis, IN) - Indiana has reached a multi-million dollar settlement with Google. In a press release Thursday, state Attorney General Todd Rokita announced that the tech giant will pay the Hoosier State $20 million. The lawsuit stems from Google’s location tracking. Rokita alleged the company was not up-front about using...
INDIANA STATE
Washington Examiner

Indiana launches student-success dashboard for students, teachers

(The Center Square) – Indiana Department of Education launched a student-success dashboard to give students and educators a clearer view of each student’s progress toward graduation. The Indiana Graduates Prepared to Succeed Dashboard, nicknamed Indiana GPS, was developed over the course of a year in response to House...
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

One dead in New Year’s Day crash in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a crash on New Year’s Day that left a man dead. Police responded to the 2500 block of Westbrook Drive around 3 a.m. That’s near Vesey Park. Police were advised a car was on fire.
FORT WAYNE, IN
witzamfm.com

Kimball Electronics Director Appointed to State Board

Local Sources- One of Kimball Electronic's directors has been appointed to a state board. Governor Eric Holcomb made the announcement yesterday that Jerry Roach, from Orleans, has been appointed to the board of Safety Review for the State of Indiana. Roach is currently the director of safety, health, environmental and...
ORLEANS, IN
The Center Square

Hoosiers to save $87 million on state income tax in 2023

(The Center Square) – Indiana’s personal income tax rate will drop for the 2023 tax year, reducing the burden on taxpayers by an estimated $87.4 million. Under HEA 1002, passed by the Legislature in March, the personal income tax rate will drop from 3.23% to 3.15% starting Jan. 1 and continuing through 2024. The rate will be further reduced to 3.1% for 2025 and 2026, to 3.0% for 2027 and...
INDIANA STATE
103GBF

Three Indiana Towns Made the Top Ten on the List of Best Small Cities in America

Living in a "big" city certainly has its advantages - lots of things to see and do, lots of shopping and dining choices, and lots of people - but big city life isn't for everybody. The same things that make a big city attractive to some, also drive others away to live in a smaller city. In fact, some studies show that nearly half of Americans prefer to live in the suburbs, as opposed to urban or rural areas. A couple of reasons for this include smaller populations and a lower cost of living.
INDIANA STATE
WOWO News

Should Indiana Ax Its Individual Income Tax?

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana State Senator, Travis Holdman, a Republican from Markle who chairs the Senate Tax & Fiscal Policy Committee tells Inside INdiana Business that he plans to introduce legislation next year to create a commission to consider changes to Indiana’s tax structure, including phasing out the state income tax.
INDIANA STATE

