FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Wrestling takes 15th Place with Two Individual Placers at Midlands
HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. ––––– Indiana Wrestling competed its way to 15th place with 34 points at the 58th Annual Ken Kraft Midlands Championships on Thursday and Friday at NOW Arena. Indiana juniors Derek Gilcher (157) and Jacob Moran (125) made the deepest runs of the...
WISH-TV
All Indiana Bets: December 31, 2022 (CFB Week 18)
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – It’s a special New Year’s Eve edition of All Indiana Bets!. On Saturday’s show, Jason Hammer and Scott Long break down both College Football Playoff semifinal games, including player prop picks for both TCU vs. Michigan & Ohio State vs. Georgia. Plus, the...
sprintcarandmidget.com
Stewart & Wease Tangle, Clouser Capitalizes At The Rumble
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — During the opening act of the 24th Rumble in Fort Wayne presented by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales on Friday night, Mario Clouser put his old hardtop skills to good use and ended the night in victory lane. Much of Clouser‘s early success in open-wheel racing...
prepbaseballreport.com
Top 10 Profiles of 2022: No. 1 Max Clark
As we are nearing the end of another calendar year, we have compiled a list of the top 10 most viewed Indiana player profiles this year. According to our research through our google analytics, these are the most viewed profiles by you the reader in 2022. At no surprise, the...
WANE-TV
Bike around Fort Wayne in ‘2023 Chilly Challenge’
FORT WANE, Ind. (WANE) – You can start off the new year with a brisk bicycle ride around Fort Wayne on Sunday afternoon. The “2023 Chilly Challenge Bike Ride” takes participants on paths along the Rivergreenway and city streets, with routes ranging from 5 to 20 miles. Maps are provided at the event.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
wfft.com
Rumble in Fort Wayne returns to the Summit City
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Drivers, start your engines!. The 24th annual Rumble in Fort Wayne is back at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum this Friday and Saturday. Drivers from all over, many from the Midwest, are competing. On Saturday, doors open at 11 a.m. for spectators. Opening ceremonies...
WANE-TV
Harley-Davidson of Fort Wayne continues annual ‘Polar Ride’
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A group of motorcycle riders kicked off 2023 with a 10-mile “Polar Ride.”. Riders met up Sunday at Harley-Davidson of Fort Wayne for the first organized ride of the year. The dealership on Illinois Road has made the event an annual tradition.
This Indiana State Trooper’s Traffic Reminder Could Be Louder…For the People in the Back
Whether it was in western New York, Pennsylvania, or Ohio this summer or recently during trips to Nashville in Louisville, I was amazed at drivers who seemed to forget something... You don't drive slow in the left lane. It honestly didn't happen nearly as much during a WEEK in the...
wfft.com
Man has life-threatening injuries after crash in north Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A man is fighting for his life after a crash in north Fort Wayne Thursday evening. Fort Wayne police say just before 8 p.m., four men were pushing a broken down vehicle west on Ludwig Road. Three pushed from the back, one pushed near the...
Fox 59
Washout conditions expected across the Hoosier State this Friday
INDIANAPOLIS – Rain is expected to move into the state overnight and will fall steadily across most of the area throughout Friday. Overcast conditions will take us through the remainder of Thursday evening as a southerly breeze keeps temps in the 50s across the state! Rainy weather will not begin until after midnight, so it wouldn’t be a bad evening to enjoy an outdoor activity. Showers and downpours will then overtake the state ahead of Friday morning. Nearly every location in Indiana will see several hours of steady rain, particularly areas south. Temperatures will remain relatively unchanged through the day, primarily in the low 50s. Rainfall will continue overnight, slowly retreating to the southeast.
hometownnewsnow.com
State Wins Settlement with Tech Giant
(Indianapolis, IN) - Indiana has reached a multi-million dollar settlement with Google. In a press release Thursday, state Attorney General Todd Rokita announced that the tech giant will pay the Hoosier State $20 million. The lawsuit stems from Google’s location tracking. Rokita alleged the company was not up-front about using...
Michigan’s median income is higher than Ohio, Indiana. Here’s where we rank nationally.
Pay is highest in the Northeast and on the West Coast, but Michigan ranks among the best of the Midwest, per data from the U.S. Census Bureau. The median income for a full-time, year-round worker 16 and older in Michigan in 2021 was $52,459. That ranked 21st in the nation.
Washington Examiner
Indiana launches student-success dashboard for students, teachers
(The Center Square) – Indiana Department of Education launched a student-success dashboard to give students and educators a clearer view of each student’s progress toward graduation. The Indiana Graduates Prepared to Succeed Dashboard, nicknamed Indiana GPS, was developed over the course of a year in response to House...
WANE-TV
One dead in New Year’s Day crash in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a crash on New Year’s Day that left a man dead. Police responded to the 2500 block of Westbrook Drive around 3 a.m. That’s near Vesey Park. Police were advised a car was on fire.
witzamfm.com
Kimball Electronics Director Appointed to State Board
Local Sources- One of Kimball Electronic's directors has been appointed to a state board. Governor Eric Holcomb made the announcement yesterday that Jerry Roach, from Orleans, has been appointed to the board of Safety Review for the State of Indiana. Roach is currently the director of safety, health, environmental and...
Hoosiers to save $87 million on state income tax in 2023
(The Center Square) – Indiana’s personal income tax rate will drop for the 2023 tax year, reducing the burden on taxpayers by an estimated $87.4 million. Under HEA 1002, passed by the Legislature in March, the personal income tax rate will drop from 3.23% to 3.15% starting Jan. 1 and continuing through 2024. The rate will be further reduced to 3.1% for 2025 and 2026, to 3.0% for 2027 and...
WANE-TV
Authorities extradite man with murder charge to Fort Wayne for initial hearing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man charged with murder in the 2021 Valentine’s Day death of his girlfriend took part in an initial hearing Friday morning after being extradited from Arkansas. Authorities charged 32-year-old Tykwan Walker with murder after police found Heather Hobbs dead at...
Three Indiana Towns Made the Top Ten on the List of Best Small Cities in America
Living in a "big" city certainly has its advantages - lots of things to see and do, lots of shopping and dining choices, and lots of people - but big city life isn't for everybody. The same things that make a big city attractive to some, also drive others away to live in a smaller city. In fact, some studies show that nearly half of Americans prefer to live in the suburbs, as opposed to urban or rural areas. A couple of reasons for this include smaller populations and a lower cost of living.
WOWO News
Should Indiana Ax Its Individual Income Tax?
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana State Senator, Travis Holdman, a Republican from Markle who chairs the Senate Tax & Fiscal Policy Committee tells Inside INdiana Business that he plans to introduce legislation next year to create a commission to consider changes to Indiana’s tax structure, including phasing out the state income tax.
