Journal Review
Barton Leon Price
Barton Leon Price, 78, passed away Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at Franciscan Health of Crawfordsville. He had been at Wellbrooke for the previous month. He was born June 7, 1944, at Crawfordsville, to Boyd and Martha (Cook) Price. He graduated from Darlington High School in 1963 and joined the Indiana National Guard. He had worked at RR Donnelley, then later Cummins Diesel, Carmel Concrete and retired from Celadon Trucking in Indianapolis. He married Sue Vance in 1971 and later divorced.
Journal Review
Norman K. Manning
Norman K. Manning, 86, of Veedersburg passed away Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at home. Most knew him as “Bounce,” his grandkids called him Poppy. Bounce was born April 14, 1936, at home in Sterling, the oldest son of Curtis and Ruth Miles Manning. He attended Sterling Grade School and was a 1956 graduate of Veedersburg High School.
Journal Review
No. 4 Indiana women beat Nebraska 74-62 in overtime
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes scored 22 points, Sydney Parrish sank the go-ahead 3-pointer and No. 4 Indiana bounced back from its first loss with a 74-62 overtime victory over Nebraska on Sunday. Indiana outscored Nebraska 12-0 in overtime after the Cornhuskers’ Jaz Shelley missed a potential game-winning...
Journal Review
Chargers conclude 2022 Holiday Duals
LINDEN -— Day two of the North Montgomery Holiday Duals featured a different style of wrestling than the dual meets that took place on Thursday. Friday all 16 teams were back competing in the individual brackets. When all was said and done the Chargers had four wrestlers place on the podium. Gage Galloway finished as the runner-up at 160 pounds while Dylan Braun took fourth at 285. Nolan Yarger also added a fourth place finish at 132 pounds and Israel Rose took home sixth at 182.
Journal Review
Little Giants close the book on a historic 2022
2022 will be a year that Wabash College basketball will remember forever. It all started on Saturday Feb. 26 when the Little Giants won a thriller over longtime conference power Wooster 85-84 in overtime to secure the school’s first ever North Coast Athletic Conference championship. That punched their ticket to the NCAA Division III Tournament where they made it all the way to the final four in Fort Wayne. All told Wabash won a school-record 24 straight games on their ride to Fort Wayne.
Journal Review
Ruggles helps spark New Market celebration; re-ignites spirit
In 2020 the New Market Town Council was meeting and discussing that in 2022 the town would be 150 years old. Someone mentioned the town needed to do something to celebrate. Councilman Bion Ruggles volunteered to take on the task even though there was no committee nor money to pull off such of an event.
