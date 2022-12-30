Read full article on original website
Barton Leon Price
Barton Leon Price, 78, passed away Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at Franciscan Health of Crawfordsville. He had been at Wellbrooke for the previous month. He was born June 7, 1944, at Crawfordsville, to Boyd and Martha (Cook) Price. He graduated from Darlington High School in 1963 and joined the Indiana National Guard. He had worked at RR Donnelley, then later Cummins Diesel, Carmel Concrete and retired from Celadon Trucking in Indianapolis. He married Sue Vance in 1971 and later divorced.
Norman K. Manning
Norman K. Manning, 86, of Veedersburg passed away Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at home. Most knew him as “Bounce,” his grandkids called him Poppy. Bounce was born April 14, 1936, at home in Sterling, the oldest son of Curtis and Ruth Miles Manning. He attended Sterling Grade School and was a 1956 graduate of Veedersburg High School.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Central Indiana hospitals welcome first babies of 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — Hospitals are reporting the first babies born in Indianapolis in the new year. Community East: 12:13 a.m. Community Health Network said their first — and possibly the city's first — baby of the new year arrived at 12:13 a.m. at Community Hospital East through an emergency caesarean section.
WATCH: Video shows apparent health violations inside NE Indy restaurant
INDIANAPOLIS — A video posted by a concerned customer online appears to show numerous health code violations, including mice in the kitchen and food on the floor, inside a chicken restaurant on the northeast side of Indianapolis. One customer, who wishes to remain anonymous, said he went to a Jordan’s location recently when he saw […]
NYE fireworks to be launched from historic IN grain elevator; ‘definitely a standout’
GREENFIELD, Ind. — If you’re looking for something fun to do on New Year’s Eve then look no further than Greenfield. City leaders say the city’s planned fireworks show to ring in 2023 will be the only show like it in all central Indiana. They can...
Dog abandoned on county road in Greenfield
A large crowd turns up for Kirk Cameron story hour at IndyPL. IMPD investigates overnight shootings; Victims include …. The last Friday of 2022 began with a series of shootings across Indianapolis, including one where a man was outside of a near southwest side bar. IMPD investigates 3 overnight shootings.
Former Mayor Chris McBarnes Responds to Harsh Statements made by City Councilman Michael Brite
FRANKFORT, Ind. – In an exclusive interview with Clinton County Today, the longest serving mayor in Frankfort history, Chris McBarnes, responded to harsh comments made by city councilman Michael Brite during a December 12 meeting after learning of McBarnes’ comments on Facebook regarding local government agencies and in support of local candidates in the May 2023 primary.
Tippecanoe County's top money man retires after 40 weird years
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Tippecanoe County's top money man is moving to the private sector. Longtime Treasurer and Auditor Bob Plantenga was surprised by his family and the county's top brass during a reception on Thursday. Plantenga is taking a position at an Indianapolis consulting firm. He's light-heartedly regarded...
Local families celebrated the new year before midnight
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some families got to celebrate the new year way before midnight. The Terre Haute Children's Museum hosted their annual New Year's Noon Party. Families could visit the museum to ring in the new year earlier than most. This is the first time this celebration has...
Wildcat Creek Park to close at end of year
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — One last hurrah at Wildcat Park. Advocates gathered on Thursday at the popular swimming, fishing and boating spot along the Wildcat Creek in a last-ditch show of opposition to the park's impending closure. Tippecanoe County's lease on the land ends at the end of...
Local Record: Dec. 31, 2022
• Public disturbance in the 1000 block of Darlington Avenue — 8:35 a.m. • Paraphernalia possession in the 800 block of Martin Lane — 11:12 a.m. • Domestic disturbance in the 1100 block of Joe Allen Parkway — 11:52 a.m. • Property damage in the 1600 block...
Actor Kirk Cameron reads new book at Indianapolis Public Library
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A crowd of thousands packed into the Indianapolis Public Library in order to hear Christian actor and author Kirk Cameron read his new book “As You Grow.”. The reading comes just a week after Cameron claimed in an open letter that he was denied a...
Little Giants close the book on a historic 2022
2022 will be a year that Wabash College basketball will remember forever. It all started on Saturday Feb. 26 when the Little Giants won a thriller over longtime conference power Wooster 85-84 in overtime to secure the school’s first ever North Coast Athletic Conference championship. That punched their ticket to the NCAA Division III Tournament where they made it all the way to the final four in Fort Wayne. All told Wabash won a school-record 24 straight games on their ride to Fort Wayne.
1 hurt after Jeep is pinned under semi in Hancock Co. crash
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — One driver was taken to the hospital following a crash involving a semi in Hancock County. The McCordsville Police Department responded to a crash Thursday at the intersection of East 86th Street/County Road 900 North and Carroll Road/County Road 700 West in West McCordsville. According to police, the crash involved a […]
Two teens injured in dirt bike vs. vehicle crash
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Two teens were injured in a dirt bike vs. vehicle crash early Friday morning. According to Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse, the crash happened at 3:20 a.m. on State Road 63 at Hutchinson Road. Plasse said two 16-year-olds were on a dirt bike when...
Help Carmel catch crook clad in Singapore Sunset Saffron
The Carmel Police Department (CPD) is investigating a theft from a residence in the 1000 block of Cavendish Drive in Carmel that occurred on Monday, Nov. 28. As part of the investigation, CPD is attempting to identify the individual pictured above. This individual may drive or have access to a black Mercedes. If you have any information regarding the identity of this person or this incident, please call Officer Schoenbein at CPD at (317) 571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 (TIPS). Please reference CPD case number 22-76848.
Chargers conclude 2022 Holiday Duals
LINDEN -— Day two of the North Montgomery Holiday Duals featured a different style of wrestling than the dual meets that took place on Thursday. Friday all 16 teams were back competing in the individual brackets. When all was said and done the Chargers had four wrestlers place on the podium. Gage Galloway finished as the runner-up at 160 pounds while Dylan Braun took fourth at 285. Nolan Yarger also added a fourth place finish at 132 pounds and Israel Rose took home sixth at 182.
Best ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ restaurant in Indiana, according to Mashed
NOTE: The choice of top restaurant in each state was made by Mashed.com’s editorial team, not Guy Fieri. INDIANAPOLIS — With more than 400 “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” episodes under his (probably studded) belt, Guy Fieri has unleashed “Flavortown” in virtually every corner of the United States. But with so many dining destinations, how do […]
465 shut down on northwest side after trooper struck
INDIANAPOLIS – I-465 southbound was shut down on the northwest side Sunday morning after a trooper was struck. ISP says they were called to an accident on 465 between West 56th Street and West 46th Street. While responding to that accident, a trooper’s vehicle was struck by a suspected drunk driver. The trooper was not […]
